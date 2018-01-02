Siemens: All Change, To What Effect?

Siemens is asking us to take too much on faith. Important details of two major transactions - Healthineers and Alstom Siemens - have not been disclosed.

The last three years have witnessed enormous change at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and the process will not be complete before the end of calendar 2018 - possibly not even then. But when the process eventually reaches its conclusion, Siemens will be essentially a power generation business, albeit with significant interests in several other areas.

Healthcare

Somewhere there must be an alleged branding 'expert' who is immensely proud of 'Healthineers,' the name that Siemens has chosen for its healthcare business. But it reminds me of nothing so much as 'Mouseketeers.' However, as a world leader in its business with fiscal 2017 revenue of €13.8 billion and pre-tax income* of €2.5 billion, this business is anything but Mickey Mouse.

Siemens intends to list this division on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in H1 of calendar 2018, a process it describes as an IPO. However, there is no indication as yet whether Siemens' shareholders will have rights over Healthineers' shares, how great a stake it will list, or whether, in the process, Siemens will raise new capital, either for itself or for Healthineers. It is fairly certain to retain a majority interest in the company - my guess is 75% - and so continue to consolidate it. The choice of Frankfurt will not maximize the valuation that this unit receives, but is consistent with near-universal German resistance to SEC registration [Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) being the lone exception that proves the rule].

The Wall Street Journal offers a not very helpful range of €5-10 billion for the value of the listing, but given Siemens' reticence about the details of the deal, I suppose we must make allowances for vagueness. Philips (NYSE:PHG), the public company most closely comparable to Healthineers, is trading at 19.1X consensus 2018 earnings and 16.4X 2019. Healthineers is a purer play on healthcare and enjoys higher margins than Philips, so, in principle, it should attract a valuation premium over it, but lack of a New York listing may offset that.

Mobility

The separation of its healthcare business is only one of the major steps to reorganize itself that Siemens has taken recently. In September, it announced that it would merge its Mobility Division into Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY). The transaction has various wrinkles that make it difficult to understand. Siemens says it will retain a 50% interest in this Paris-listed entity, but it has agreed with the French government to cap its holding over the next four years at 50.5%, suggesting that 50.0% is not written in stone. Further, Siemens will receive warrants, the exercise of which four years from closing would raise its stake by two percentage points.

So what exactly Siemens' interest in the combination will be either at the end of 2018 or in the longer term is unclear. I am assuming that Siemens will in fact target the 50% stake it mentions, in order to avoid consolidating a business it will no longer control and over which the French government will exercise considerable sway. Recall Siemens' complaints about its lack of influence at Framatome, ultimately resulting in disposal of its 34% stake in it. However, the French are clearly expecting Siemens to support the venture's pursuit of orders with project financing: holding an option to take control is probably a wise precaution.

Based on its fiscal 2017 report (year to September 30), this treatment would reduce Siemens' reported pre-tax income by €743 million. But because of Alstom's smaller size and inferior profitability, if accounted for on an equity basis, a 50% interest would add back less than Siemens' Mobility Division currently earns, at least for several years until (IF) forecast synergies can be realized. Siemens will receive dividends from Alstom Siemens: it could conceivably carry it on a lower-of-cost-or-market basis and book only the dividend received as income.

Given the agreement of both Boards and the obvious approval of Alstom's shareholders, an expected closing "before the end of calendar 2018" seems like an unconscionable delay. Granted, the E.U., which must approve the transaction, has become increasingly dilatory. But the Byzantine complexity of the French side of the transaction and the fact that the French government apparently wants to rope Bombardier ((OTCQX:BDRAF) and (OTCQX:BDRBF)) into it are also factors. The noncommittal reaction of Bombardier's CEO - "Everything is possible…" - suggests that he could take some persuading, as, no doubt, would various competition authorities. So what, exactly, Siemens' interest in the combination will be (and thus the accounting treatment of its stake) is likely to remain unclear for a while.

Other Disposals

In 2014, Siemens completed its withdrawal from telecommunications with the sale of the minority it held in Nokia Siemens Networks. And in October 2017, Siemens sold its remaining 17.3% interest in the Osram (OTC:OSAGY) lighting business, most of which was spun off in 2013. Thus ended two important chapters in Siemens' corporate history. Interestingly, they mirror recent developments: one was a cash cow and the other (at least in theory) a growth business requiring substantial investment.

The Core Energy Business

In November, Siemens announced a restructuring that will result in 6,100 layoffs at Power & Gas and another 800 at its Power Generation Services and Process Industries & Drives divisions over the next few years. At the same time, these businesses will be consolidated into a single division.

Together, these divisions contributed 31.3% of Siemens' fiscal 2017 pre-tax income. Assuming that Alstom Siemens will not be consolidated, from fiscal 2019 these divisions will account for just shy of half of Siemens' revenue, and in combination with Siemens Gamesa (the Gamesa acquisition closed in April, so the graphic shows only a half year's contribution from Gamesa but a full year's from Siemens Wind). Based on a run-rate of €11 billion for Siemens Gamesa, power generation and related businesses will, within a year or so, account for 60% of revenues.

This explains the reasoning behind the listing of Healthineers. With a pre-tax margin well over twice that of Siemens' four power businesses (18.1% vs. 8.1%), rising research and investment requirements and considerable acquisition opportunities, access to capital based on the valuation it can be expected to achieve as a stand-alone entity is attractive. In the current and foreseeable environment for the power businesses, healthcare would risk being stifled without an independent identity. As Siemens said in its press release announcing the power layoffs,

In other words, the power industry probably has not seen the worst that is to come, and such massive overcapacity cannot be worked through: closures are inevitable. Siemens' $1 billion acquisition of Rolls Royce's (OTCPK:RYCEY) turbine and compressor business in 2014 turns out to have been ill-timed. So was the $7.6 billion purchase of Dresser-Rand (NYSE:DRC) the following year. Although such oilfield businesses should be experiencing some recovery, they cannot be expected to return to robust health very soon.

I doubt that Gamesa can compensate Siemens for weakness elsewhere. Developments in alternative energy markets suggest that its acquisition was also poorly timed. The value of orders for wind turbines in most of the world seems to have plateaued, while their numbers are falling as individual units become more powerful. The price declines in the U.S. and India last year are likely to be permanent and to spill over into other markets. The progressive decline of U.S. Production Tax Credits is causing some front-loading of investment, but their complete expiry in 2020 could mark the end of U.S. market growth. And it is not only the market for new units that is changing: margins on maintenance (a $13.7 billion world market in 2016) are declining sharply. Nor is Siemens Gamesa's position in the business as strong as Siemens' presence in other energy markets:

Now is not too late to separate healthcare's fortunes from Siemens' core businesses, but another two years and it might be. This is because energy businesses continue to absorb significant investment. They cannot simply be milked as cash cows, and they are too important to Siemens - and in other economic conditions offer too much potential - for it to let them decline gracefully. Nor, despite their present difficulties, are they disasters: Power & Gas, Energy Management, and Process Industries & Drives had pre-tax margins of 10.3%, 7.6%, and 5.0% respectively in fiscal 2017. Healthineers needs the ability to use a superior valuation to acquire now: it will not thrive if it must contest with other Siemens operations for investment funding.

Digital Factory and Building Technology

But what is good for the goose is generally good for the gander: why is Siemens' Digital Factory Division not also seeking a listing? It sports a higher margin than Healthineers (18.8%), is also growing rapidly, investing heavily and acquisitive (its $4.5 billion acquisition of Mentor Graphics (NASDAQ:MENT) closed in March 2017). Nor does Digital Factory have any obvious synergies with Siemens' power businesses (process automation activities will be included in the new Power unit).

Like the healthcare business, it is among the world leaders in its field - revenue of €11.4 billion over the 12 months to September 30 was, for example, more than twice that of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). This included only half a year's contribution (about €570 million) from Mentor Graphics.

Obtaining a listing for this business would seem as natural as listing Healthineers. As a pricing indicator, Rockwell Automation is trading at 26.7X consensus 2018 earnings and 23.9X 2019. Perhaps we will hear something about this in 2018. If Siemens takes this step, we can only hope that it will find a different branding 'expert.' I suspect that it would retain a majority interest in its Digital Factory activities.

In the 1980s, Germany called on Siemens to come to the rescue of the machine tool industry. Failure to adopt numerical control or develop robotics had virtually handed these markets to the Japanese, an impending disaster for the Mittelstand. In something of a panic, the government strongly encouraged Siemens' entry into digital control and thus non-process automation - businesses in which it had previously evinced little interest. Although the details of this encouragement are unknown, Siemens may feel some obligation to the government in connection with them.

But a simpler explanation for why Siemens might choose to retain full control over its Digital Factory Division is, simply, that it can. That is, provided that it can raise capital for Healthineers elsewhere, it may judge it unnecessary to seek an independent financing stream for Digital Factory, too. It may even regard Digital Factory as the more promising business, over which, if given the choice, it would prefer to retain the benefits of full ownership. This would not be an unreasonable preference, with forecast market growth of 7.4% per annum over the next five years:

On the other hand, it is unlikely that Siemens would seek a listing for Building Technologies. Although its fiscal 2017 revenue grew more rapidly than Healthineers' or that of the power businesses, this is largely on the back of a cyclical recovery in its markets, although the recovery is expected to be sustained over several years:

Note that in the graphic above, the European data are for civil and residential as well as commercial construction, which disguises the faster growth of private non-residential on its own. Nevertheless, U.S. private non-residential construction growth is outstripping European, and this was reflected in Siemens' comments about Building Technologies in its fiscal 2017 annual report.

Building Technologies is solidly profitable, with a 12.0% EBIT margin in fiscal 2017. But unlike Siemens' healthcare and factory automation businesses, it is not an industry leader and it is not terribly thirsty for investment. It is smaller than the comparable businesses of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI); other competitors include Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY). Building Technologies would be unlikely to attract a strong valuation as an independent entity, but meanwhile, it can be expected to contribute solidly to Siemens' earnings.

Financial Services

These activities rarely attract much analytic attention, but with assets of €26.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2017 and fiscal year EBIT of €639 million (greater than two of Siemens' operating divisions), they at least deserve mention. The earnings figure is a congeries of net interest income and realization of equity investments, so it is not very consistent over time or terribly revealing. As indicated above, the French government has designs on this balance sheet in connection with Alstom Siemens. It is not known what, if any, commitments Siemens has made regarding financial support for that venture's project bids.

Outlook and Valuation

Since energy will soon contribute the majority of Siemens' revenue, pessimism about the outlook for those businesses necessarily translates into pessimism regarding Siemens as a whole. Especially, since minority interests will absorb a portion of the revenue growth and profits from healthcare, presumably demanding a dividend from it as well. And the earnings contribution from Alstom Siemens will, regardless of accounting treatment, struggle to reach parity with what its Mobility Division contributed to Siemens before the spinoff. The market is not blind to Siemens' intermediate-term prospects:

Consensus estimates call for a decline in fiscal 2018 earnings, followed by a 12.6% increase in fiscal 2019 and another 8.6% in fiscal 2020. None of this suggests that the outlook for Siemens' shares is especially promising. A valuation at 15.6X depressed fiscal 2018 (to September 30) earnings expectations indicates a lack of investor enthusiasm. It is worth emphasizing that, given the uncertainty about the scope of Siemens' consolidation, it is not at all clear what the consensus figures for years after September 2018 include. Estimates may be quite variable as news comes out.

Siemens' 3.15% dividend yield (subject to currency risk for $-based investors) provides a certain amount of price support and pays investors reasonably well to hold the shares until the company's outlook improves. It may even be enough to justify purchasing the shares if the structure of the Healthineers listing includes rights for existing shareholders.

Otherwise, it seems likely that investors can wait on the sidelines regarding Siemens, at least until the future shape of the company is clearer. Meanwhile, cost cutting and gradual improvement in the outlook for oilfield businesses will create longer-term opportunities. Should Siemens' price weaken substantially, however, investors who can stomach the uncertainty may be rewarded for taking its reorganization on faith.

* Note that Siemens charges amortization of intangibles as a reconciliation item that it includes with headquarters costs, rather than assigning it as a charge against the earnings of the division that gives rise to it. Consequently, divisional income is flattered where there have been acquisitions.

