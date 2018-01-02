More Than 500 Dividend Increases In 2017

What is the average dividend increase in 2017?

In 2017, I reported on more than 500 dividend increases from companies on my watch list.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently.

In 2017, I reported on more than 500 dividend increases from companies on my watch list. To compile the watch list, I screen the CCC list of dividend growth stocks as follows:

Market cap ≥ $500M No stocks that are being acquired. No over-the-counter or pink sheet stocks Dividend Yield ≥ 2% for Challengers Dividend Yield ≥ 1% for Contenders and Champions

This article provides a summary of the dividend increases in 2017. I share the average dividend increase and identify the top increases, overall and by sector.

Exactly 497 companies on my watch list increased their dividends, but 42 stocks increased their dividend more than once in 2017, so the number of increases tops 500.

Top Increases

The top increase is from Lear (LEA) with a 67% increase. Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, LEA is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The company designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components to automotive manufacturers. The stock yields 1.13%.

The runner-up is SunTrust Banks (STI) with a 54% increase. Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, STI is a diversified financial services company that offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. STI also provides asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. The stock yields 2.48%.

Third is Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) with an increase of 38%. The company buys mortgage loans on agricultural real estate and rural housing, as well as loans guaranteed by the USDA for agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities. AGM was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. The stock yields 1.84%.

Here is a table of tickers in 5 different categories based on dividend increases. Stocks in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted:

The following table presents a summary of average dividend increases by Category, along with average yield and average years of consecutive dividend increases:

Notice the inverse correlation between average dividend increase and both average yield and average years.

In DivGro, I have a single outsized increase, 11 large increases, 21 medium increases, 9 small increases, and 2 tiny increases. DivGro's average dividend increase is 8.26% and those stocks yield 2.82% on average. The average years of consecutive dividend increases is 23.2.

Other Statistics

The following table presents a summary of average dividend increases overall (i.e. for the 497 stocks on my watch list that announced dividend increases in 2017), and by Sector. Also included are the average yield and average years of consecutive dividend increases:

In the table, high and low averages are indicated with green and red sells, respectively.

Screening the Data

I thought it would be interesting to screen the data based on a few criteria.

I prefer to see dividend increases above 7.5% and stocks yielding at least 2.75%. Furthermore, I'd like to see a streak of at least 10 years of higher dividend payments.

Twenty-four stocks pass these screens. In the table below, these stocks are sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Current Yield is for the market close Price on the date listed. Years are years of consecutive dividend increases. Stocks in my portfolio are highlighted.

The average dividend increase of the screened stocks is 10.87% and they yield 4.09%, on average. Furthermore, the average streak of higher dividend payments is 17.7 years.

Concluding Remarks

Throughout 2017, I reported dividend increases for companies on my watch list. In all, 497 companies announced dividend increases, but 42 stocks did so more than once. So, the number of increases easily topped 500.

This article provides a summary of these dividend increases and some interesting statistics. The average dividend increase is 8.89% and the stocks yield 2.83%, on average. Furthermore, the average streak of higher dividend payments is 16.9 years.

Generally, higher dividend increases come from lower-yielding stocks with shorter histories of dividend increases.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, below I present the top 7 dividend increases in each Sector (where available). As before, stocks in my portfolio are highlighted.

Thanks for reading and have a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABBV,AFL,CB,CMI,CSCO,CVS,D,DIS,ES,GD,GILD,HRL,IBM,INTC,JNJ,KO,LMT,MAIN,MCD,MMM,MO,MSFT,NKE,NNN,NOC,NVDA,O,OHI,PG,QCOM,RTN,SBUX,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,TXN,UNH,UPS,VLO,VZ,WBA,WMT,XEL,XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.