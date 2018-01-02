Gencor Industries: Still Cheap, But Most Of The Story Has Played Out

But risks are rising a bit, and it's fair to wonder if we're getting close to yet another cyclical top.

Gencor Industries (GENC) has been a deep value favorite for years now. For the first half of the decade, it was a micro-cap "net-net" - a stock trading below the value of its current assets less all liabilities. Earnings were negative, but the maker of machinery for asphalt production had a clear catalyst: the passage, at some point, of a rational, long-term highway spending bill in the United States.

Some five years ago, I passed on the GENC story, because there were risks. As a blogger had pointed out all the way back in 2011, Gencor went through five CFOs in three years. The SEC had questioned both Gencor's disclosures and whether its cash and investment hoard meant it needed to register as an investment company. And there was no apparent plan to actually return that capital to shareholders; instead, the funds were part of an "acquisition fund" (though, to this day, Gencor still hasn't put that capital to work).

But, as it turned out, GENC rewarded patient investors - eventually:

The FAST Act signed in December 2015 turned out to be the catalyst GENC shareholders were waiting for. Revenue more than doubled between FY15 and FY17 (Gencor fiscal years end September 30). And GENC went on a ~200% run from pretty much that exact point onward, only pulling back of late after what appears a disappointing Q4 report last month.

Fundamentally, there's still a case for more upside. Backing out the still-formidable cash and investments balance, worth $7.55 per share, GENC still trades at under 16x FY17 EPS. Gencor doesn't give guidance or hold conference calls, and there's no Street coverage (to my knowledge), so FY18 estimates are a bit of a guessing game. Still, the FAST Act has three more years to go, and the limited commentary in that Q4 release suggests further growth should be on the way over the next twelve months, at least.

The risks have been minimized as well. The current CFO has been in place since 2012. SOX requirements appear to be fulfilled. Founder and CEO E.J. Elliott stepped down last year, replaced by his son John, which might raise hopes for new capital allocation strategies. And while Gencor is controlled through a two-class share system, management compensation is fair, and in fact looks well below market if anything.

But I still wonder whether GENC has another run left in it. Valuation isn't quite as attractive looking solely at the operating business. That business is hugely cyclical, which might suggest a discount assuming GENC is closer to the top of the cycle than the bottom (though that assumption itself is up for debate). And at the end of the day, this remains a controlled company, and there is no evidence that capital allocation actually is going to improve. Gencor still appears to be at some discount to fair value - but there also are reasons why that discount should persist. At $16+, the bull case isn't quite attractive enough.

The Cycle Turns

GENC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Purely from the standpoint of valuing the operating business, Gencor is a classic cyclical stock. Revenue more than doubled between FY15 and FY17 - but those FY15 levels also appear to have been the lowest in more than two decades. Back then, however, Gencor had additional operations, A food processing machinery business and operations in Sweden both were sold in 2001. Gencor exited the last of its UK business in 2009 (though revenue had been modest for years before that). In addition, the company owned an interest in four synthetic fuel plants until 2008, when the expiration of tax credits led that business to come to an end.

Gencor now is US-only, operating in two facilities (one in Iowa and one in Orlando). And it was a rough few years. From FY09 through FY15, cumulative EBIT was a loss of $7.4 million. The asset base barely budged, with most of the gains coming from the investment portfolio (more on that in a moment).

But, again, that's changed, and changed quickly. In Q4 2015, revenue increased 69% Y/Y. Backlog quadrupled. Then-CEO E.J. Elliott highlighted "significant optimism permeating our industry". In fiscal 2016, sales would increase a whopping 78%. Gross margin expanded 590 bps to 25%, helped by standard overhead absorption and, also, per the Q3 release, beneficial raw material contracts. Gencor ramped up hiring and development, with SG&A rising 18% and product engineering spend up 10%. (Headcount has risen from 216 to 332 in just the last two years, according to 10-K filings.) As a result, operating income reversed from an ~$800K loss to a $7.8 million profit.

FY17 showed further improvement, if off a much tougher comparison. Revenue rose 15%. The 10-K cites help not only from the FAST Act, but state and local programs as well. Gross margin expanded 120 bps to 26.2%. SG&A leveraged 70 bps, and EBIT rose 31%, clearing $10 million for the first time this century.

It's a classic cyclical swing, which in turns leads to the common question of when that swing will end. John Elliott, in the Q4 release, spoke optimistically about "continued profitable growth" in FY18. Backlog was up 44% Y/Y at the end of the quarter. That's an important data point - though Gencor filings caution about relying too heavily on backlog figures - because peak order season is October through February, the beginning of Gencor's fiscal years. (Customers are generally running at high capacity during summer months, and as such are less likely to order equipment; recent commentary suggests that seasonality has been less pronounced of late, however.) And because of the business model here, additional revenue growth should benefit margins, and lead to amplified gains in EBIT.

All that said, there is reason for a bit of caution on the operating front. The reason Gencor sold off following Q4 is that the quarter was rather disappointing. Revenue did increase 25% Y/Y. But gross margin fell sharply, to 19.7% against 24.7% the year before. The Q4 release cited competitive pricing alternately on "two plants" and "a few strategic projects". Whatever those projects were, they appear to have been a driver of the revenue spike; revenue had risen a more modest 12.4% Y/Y through the first three quarters. As for backlog, the 44% increase sounds impressive - but the figure was up 131% at the end of Q4 2016. Obviously, it's not a 1 to 1 correlation between backlog and forward revenue growth.

There could be some concern on the margin front as well. The Q2 release cited higher steel prices - though EBIT margins of 18% still set a company record. Those prices appear to have stabilized in the second half, but could be an issue next year. Comparisons on margin are getting tougher as well, notably in Q2, and if the pricing pressure seen in Q4 continues, the margin expansion of the last two years may decelerate or even end.

That said, there's some nit-picking there. It does seem from here like Gencor should be set up for a solid FY18. Longer-term, it's going to be reliant on government spending - and that's mostly good news. Whether the GOP and President Trump deliver on their infrastructure promises in 2018 is unclear. But in April, California raised gas taxes to support a $34 billion spending plan on road repairs, which alone should help drive demand. With budgets in better shape than they've been since the recession, other states may follow - which means Gencor's cyclical swing probably isn't coming to an end anytime soon.

Valuation and the Investment Portfolio

So from a high-level perspective, the case here looks reasonably attractive. Ex-cash, GENC trades at 15.8x trailing EPS, which probably suggests a 13-15x forward multiple. There's some level of downside support, even if GENC has been a net-net in the past. And even current trends should drive demand for asphalt, which in turn should drive construction of Gencor-made plants.

Longer-term, there is a long-running debate over using asphalt vs. concrete, with the general consensus appearing to argue that concrete is more expensive upfront but cheaper over time. But both sides have made their cases, and for now the status quo (which is that asphalt is better for, and more typically used, for local and state roads, while concrete gets the nod on the interstate highway system). Higher oil prices do present a modest potential near-term risk; as a key asphalt input cost, they increase overall asphalt prices. This article claimed that asphalt costs rose 200%+ in the decade before 2012 (not coincidentally a mostly bullish market for oil) while concrete rose just 37%.

Still, there's not much reason to suggest that asphalt will be phased out, or that competitive issues will impact Gencor's business this decade, in particular. But it's worth pointing out that while consolidated measures look reasonably attractive - particularly EPS plus cash - the operating business isn't really that cheap any longer. EV/EBITDA based on FY17 results is almost 12x. Normalizing for a 20% income tax rate, cash flow just from the operating business should be in the $8 million range, suggesting a 16-17x multiple. (That figure includes capex of $1 million, roughly in line with the historical average. It's possible that may be low.)

Intuitively, that P/FCF multiple seems reasonably low. But perhaps not compellingly so, in light of the cyclical nature of the business. Add to that the fact that Gencor is controlled; the lack of any M&A catalyst (Gencor conceivably could go private, but a strategic acquisition doesn't necessarily seem all that likely); and the lack of any shareholder returns. It's not a bad multiple, per se, and investors more bullish on infrastructure spend might see it as downright cheap. But there also seem to be simpler, clearer plays on that thesis without the negative leverage seen here.

As for the cash and investments, they're not without risk, either. Gencor claims to invest with a "professional investment management firm", though to my knowledge that firm never has been disclosed. That firm seems to have ramped up risk tolerance this year, with ~$19 million moved out of government securities (which appear to be short-dated Treasuries, given the huge movement in and out cited in the cash flow statement) and cash into equities, mutual funds, ETFs, and corporate bonds in FY17.

To be sure, it's not exactly a risky portfolio, with ~two-thirds still in Treasuries and cash. But there is some exposure to the equity markets that could on a consolidated basis offset EBIT improvements and impact consolidated net income results. Given the lack of coverage of the stock, that could present some near-term headwinds, if not a major change in fair value. (A 30% decline in the equity and corporate bond portfolio would have a 4-5% impact on enterprise value, all else equal. It appears from FY17 unrealized gains that even the equities are 'safe', low-beta stocks at least - or that the investment firm isn't necessarily a great stock picker.)

All told, fundamentally, there's still a case for more upside from GENC, particularly if Q4 winds up being somewhat of an outlier in a three-year cyclical turn in the company's favor. But from a practical standpoint, this remains somewhat of a weird stock, to be blunt. ~45% of an investment in GENC is simply a claim to more investments. Disclosure is limited; common shares offer only minority interest. E.J. Elliott remains chairman at age 87, meaning any of the "well, why don't just start paying a dividend?" questions aren't any closer to a resolution then they were at the beginning of the decade.

In that context, the valuation isn't particularly compelling, or compelling enough. Q4 is a bit concerning on the margin front, and oil and steel could cause problems as FY18 plays out. A GOP infrastructure bill is a potential catalyst this year, but remains a question mark even after tax reform made it through.

All told, the story GENC bulls pushed for the first half of the decade - and the story I admittedly missed - has played out. That doesn't necessarily mean there's not another one on the way. But from there, the upside seems smaller, and the path there a bit messier. Without some clarity on shareholder returns, or a bit more confidence that the cyclical turn of the last two years will continue for several more, I'm just not compelled to jump in.

