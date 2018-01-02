Duke Energy's Stock Has 20% Of Price Appreciation With A Growing Dividend

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) consistently produces positive results from their three main business units (Commercial Renewable, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure, and Electric Utilities & Infrastructure). With ongoing strategic investments in growing these businesses, I believe Duke Energy has the ability to keep growing the company while paying an increasing dividend.

Duke Energy reported their third quarter of 2017 earnings results and provided an update on the company's four key ongoing financial objectives for and beyond: (1) current year earnings guidance, (2) long-term earnings growth, (3) dividend growth, and (4) balance sheet strength. In this article, I will review the company's four financial objectives and analyze the company's progress in obtaining them.

Duke Energy narrowed its outlook for full-year 2017 guidance to adjusted diluted EPS growth guidance range to $4.50 to $4.60 per share and Deliver long-term earnings per share growth of 4% to 6% going forward

The company forecasts 4% to 6% adjusted diluted EPS from their 2017 midpoint of $4.60 through 2021. This suggests that adjusted diluted EPS will gain almost a full dollar over the next 4 years. In order to achieve this, the company is projecting the ability to be able to grow their Commercial Renewables, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure, and Electric Utilities & Infrastructure business units. With the Commercial Renewables business unit, there have been significant investments to grow this business as consumer sentiment shifts. See the below chart showing how the company's renewable energy generated since 2008 has increased by over 12 times the energy generated in 2008.

This investment in renewable energy generation is expected to continue going forward as the company has invested over $5 billion to this initiative over the past 5 years. The goal is to become a top 5 renewables company in the U.S. which they are certainly moving in the right direction. Despite these investments, the company has seen pressure and is expected to see further pressure due to lower solar investment tax credits and higher interest rates for new solar projects. Even with this uncertainty, it's important for Duke Energy to continue building a scalable renewables business unit.

With the Gas Utilities & Infrastructure business unit, growth is a little more straightforward. Duke Energy is investing in expanding their natural gas infrastructure which will allow them to continue to increase their customer paying base. As seen below, the customer paying base has achieved annual customer growth over 1% since 2014 and should continue that in 1.2%. Due to a large percentage of customer's on fixed or semi-fixed margin contracts, there is very little exposure to usage fluctuations. It's encouraging to see Duke Energy continuing to grow their customer base, which shows they are making the correct investments in infrastructure.

With the Electrical Utilities & Infrastructure business unit, it's a similar case as the Gas Utilities & Infrastructure. As seen by the chart below, Duke Energy is seeing increasing customer growth to 1.3% in 2016. Additional, the company should see a significant boost from rate changes and more efficient delivery. From a volume perspective, the frigid start to the 2017-2018 winter should provide a boost for Duke Energy in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018.

Continue growing the dividend within a 65% to 70% target payout ratio

Duke Energy most recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share on October 26, 2017. This was a dividend yield of just over 4%. On top of the 4% to 6% EPS growth, the company anticipates growing their dividend by the same clip. See the evidence of management commitment to growing the dividend in the dividend per share history below. They have achieved approximately 4% growth since 2014 and they have paid 91 years of consecutive quarterly cash dividends.

While the Company has achieved a rather high payout ratio the past few years at 84% in 2016, 93% in 2015, and 71% in 2014, they are committed to getting this back to the 2014 range between 70% to 75%. This is certainly something to monitor going forward but this recent payout variability is consistent with other major competitors including Exelon (EXC) which had a payout ratio of 95% in 2016, 55% in 2015, and 51% in 2014. It's important that management maintains a strong balance sheet which they did in 2016. In 2016, the company's return on assets was 1.7 compared to Exelon at 1.08. From a valuation perspective, Duke Energy has a PE ratio of 21.6 compared to the industry average of 21.2. However, from a forward PE ratio standpoint, Duke Energy only has a ratio of 17.4. Given this discrepancy, I think the stock has some room to appreciate approximately 20%.

Conclusion

Duke Energy is a transparent company that has loft goals going forward. In order to achieve the forecasted 4% to 6% EPS growth, the company must continue to make investments in their core business units (Consumer Renewables, Electrical Utilities & Infrastructure, and Gas Utilities & Infrastructure) to drive growth. This will help maintain their strong balance sheet and maintain their payout ratio to continue increasing their dividend yield. Given the company's current valuation, I think there is room for the stock to appreciate approximately 20% while enjoying a 4% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DUK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.