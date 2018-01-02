Chipotle Mexican Grill: Going Down In Flames

Chipotle's search for a new CEO stands to pressure stock price given high levels of uncertainty.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has recently faced public criticism regarding the countless health issues that have come to light over the past several years. As a result, revenue saw a substantial decline - along with its stock price.

Yet another set of illness reports arose from a Pico Boulevard location in Los Angeles, California. Multiple individuals reported symptoms which ranged from feeling nauseated to several days of vomiting. The issue once again made its way into the public spotlight, driving its stock price below $300.

Source: Bloomberg

The outbreak stands to deal a blow to Chipotle's already deteriorating image, putting pressure on future sales. With same-store sales already struggling, the last thing Chipotle needs is another headwind to face along the way.

Here's what Chris Arnold, a spokesman for Chipotle, had to say regarding the incident:

As a precautionary measure, we have implemented heightened preventative procedures at this restaurant, which we do as a matter of policy if we ever receive reports of illness (even if they are not substantiated), Source: Bloomberg

Many argue the fact that health incidents are bound to occur in the restaurant industry - a statement which is certainly true. Unfortunately, Chipotle's illness outbreaks have been substantially worse than peers, and by a considerable amount.

Source: IWasPoisoned.com

This incident is an addition to an already hefty list of health issues which has negatively impacted the CMG brand. The news is set to renew apprehension among consumers, leading to a potential decline in sales. Chipotle may attempt to offset the decline through heavy marketing and promotions, yet doing so would only hurt its bottom line.

California Wild Fires

Source: CNBC

As if the health concerns were not enough, Chipotle's bottom line has been pummeled by increasing food costs. Credit Suisse estimates that avocados comprise as much as 10% of Chipotle's COGS basket.

Fires blazing through California's Ventura County have already destroyed countless crops, with avocados high on the list. Recent natural disasters such as Tropical Storm Lidia have damaged Mexico's avocado harvest, sending prices sharply up. As a result, Chipotle's Mexican imports came at a high price tag, eating up substantial margin, and sending the stock price further down.

Luck does not seem to be on Chipotle's side, with California's avocado harvest feeling the rage of the wildfires.

John Krist, CEO of the Farm Bureau of Ventura County stated:

The fires stayed up in the foothills and that's where a lot of our avocado production occurs... So there's clearly damage or destruction of I'd say, conservatively, several hundred acres of avocado groves, and I'm sure that number will go up as we get better information about what's going on further back in those canyons. Source: CNBC

Future price increases are expected to occur as a result of the California fires, only worsening the situation for Chipotle.

Search For A CEO

Chipotle's bull case now relies heavily on the selection of a good Chief Executive Officer. Given Bill Ackman's history of CEO appointments, we remain skeptical of the next CEO pick for Chipotle.

In 2011, Ackman picked Ron Johnson to lead J.C. Penney (JCP), a decision which sent shares spiraling 50% until Johnson's exit in 2013.

A poor CEO pick would be the last straw for Chipotle, leaving the company with a very grim future.

How Does This Affect CMG Stock?

Chipotle's sales took a hit in 2016, only to begin recovering in 2017 due to strong promotional and marketing efforts.

Sources: Rocket Financial

Sales, however, are not in the clear yet. Revenue was primarily driven from new store openings, with same store sales coming in flat for the quarter. New restaurant developments are expected to slow down, as management stated in its 3Q17 earnings call that it was going to pull back on new store openings.

Sources: Rocket Financial

Same store sales are expected to play a bigger role given the reduction in new store openings but unfortunately show no signs of improvement.

With lower sales may come tighter margins, as many of its costs are expected to increase into the new year. Given the recent fires and natural disasters mentioned above, food costs (specifically avocados) may see another rise. Chipotle expects labor to remain proportional to sales, although this may adversely impact margins should sales falter.

Source: Rocket Financial

Can Chipotle continue growing sales? Sure, it can. However, it will come at a price. Sales in 2017 were largely dependent on marketing and promotional campaigns, which tightened its margins, contributing to a lower EPS figure.

Even if sales continue climbing back up, we believe this will be tied together with heavy promos and marketing as has been the case. Chipotle's margins are still hovering below their historical levels and may very well never see a 10% margin again.

Price Target

Looking at analyst expectations for 2018, the average estimate for Chipotle's sales is $4.9 billion.

Source: Reuters

Taking the 2018 EPS estimate of $9.35 (which in our opinion seems high), we apply an earnings multiple.

A P/E multiple of 25x earnings is in line with the industry average. Keep in mind that there are other large, growing, and highly profitable companies which are trading at a lower valuation multiple than Chipotle.

The result: a $233 share price.

Conclusion

Given the series of unfortunate events which Chipotle has been facing, as well as the headwinds it will face in the upcoming quarters, we remain bearish on CMG.

Both its top and bottom line stand to suffer: revenue being pressured by constant health incidents, and margins diminishing from increasing costs. Not exactly a favorable situation to be in.

Additionally, uncertainty surrounding the CEO search leaves a questionable future for Chipotle.

Chipotle's downside far outweighs the upside, and we would not be buyers of the stock.

We reiterate our sell rating and lower our price target to $235.

