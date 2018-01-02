Chevron Is A Top-Tier Company But A Poor Investment At These Prices

Chevron's stock price has recovered to close to the level of its pre-crash highs. Given current earnings, the company is overvalued at this current time.

Chevron is a top tier company with impressive assets and growth potential. However, the company has seen its cash flow drop significantly.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a supermajor oil corporation with a market cap of almost $250 billion and the third largest publicly traded oil company in the world. As we will see throughout this article, Chevron’s enormous size and assets will provide it with growing cash flow. However, despite this enormous size, the strength of the company’s cash flow is not enough to cover its valuation at this time, and I recommend not investing in the company at this time.

Chevron Assets

Chevron is the third largest publicly traded oil company in the world and its enormous size provides it with several benefits.

Chevron currently produces 2.59 million barrels of oil per day. The company has several massive capital projects that combined with shale oil should support the company’s production. The company is currently undergoing major divestments to support its cash flow, however, and as a result the company’s production will peak close to 3 million barrels per day in the early-2020s.

Asset sales are a necessity in the current oil environment. Oil companies need to sell assets to raise cash to meet their obligations. However, the only assets that sell in such an environment are the best assets, companies need to sell their valuable producing assets. Chevron has been earning billions from asset sales, keeping the company alive, however, the company has also had to sell of producing assets hurting his company.

At the same time, on top of selling assets to raise cash, Chevron has almost halved its capital and exploratory spending from its 2014 levels. The company anticipates 2017 full year capex of less than $19 billion and 2018-2020 capital spending of roughly $20 billion. The company plans to sustain its low spending, however, that spending will inevitably impact the company’s portfolio.

Even with this new decreasing in spending, Chevron anticipates more than $80 billion in capital spending from now until year-end 2020. Unless the company makes that up with its earnings, its debt load will increase significantly and quickly.

More importantly for Chevron’s long-term prospects, the company is changing the composition of its capital and exploratory spending. The company anticipates that a significant 75% of its 2017 spending will generate cash within 2 years. A big part of this is Chevron completing its 2017 major capital projects (MCPs) and focusing on its shale high return base that provides quick and impressive returns.

This is all respectable and should provide the company with an immediate growth in cash flow, something that it needs. However, it also turns away the company from its history of massive, long-term, high-return projects, projects such as its Gorgon / Wheatstone projects. These new, immediate return projects that the company is after signify a change of strategy that will provide lower returns.

Already, the company is struggling to replace its reserves. The combination of production plus asset sales means that the company is only producing 95% of its 1 year reserves and 98% of its 5 year reserves. Going forward, with this 1 year replacement ratio, the company’s reserves will not last forever. This lack of reserve replacement again means additional difficult for the company going forward.

And these lower returns and poor reserve replacement make Chevron a worse investment going forward.

Chevron Financials

As we saw, Chevron has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has been forced to sell assets and cut spending, something that will help the company in the immediate term but will hurt the company in the long-term going forward. The company still has growing production potential going forward, however, the company’s market cap has already recovered to 6% below its pre-crash highs.

At these prices, Chevron’s earnings have not recovered sufficiently, and the company is not a strong investment at this time. The company has a market cap of just under $240 billion and a P/E ratio of just 36.48 meaning that the company’s current annual profits are just $6.58 billion annually. These profits can be anticipated to grow and recover in the coming years, but not to a high enough extent.

At the same time, Chevron has an annual dividend of 3.45% that will likely increase going forward as the company seeks to maintain its dividend aristocrat status. That dividend costs the company just over $8.2 billion annually, an incredibly significant cost that effectively eats up the entirety of the company’s profits plus a respectable increase on top of that.

Chevron is focused on realizing the value from its advantaged portfolio and is focused on improving returns. The company is growing its free cash flow and anticipates its free cash flow after dividends to grow to $2.8 billion by 3Q 2017. That cash flow after dividend drops to just $0.5 billion not counting the asset sales that are significantly impacting Chevron’s portfolio at this time.

However, we saw above that Chevron’s capital exploration problem are anticipated to cost the company $5 billion quarterly, meaning that Chevron is still more than $4 billion in the red quarterly. That quarterly loss will go straight into the company’s debt load, increasing the company’s debt to market capitalization ratio by an incredibly scary almost 10% annually.

And that’s despite Chevron’s market cap recovering to almost pre-crash highs.

Since the start of the oil crash, Chevron’s production has grown by roughly 10% while the company’s debt ratio has increased by 15%. Yet the company is trading like it can continue spending like a company with oil at $100 per barrel. By 2020, Chevron anticipates its cash flow after dividend, including expensive asset sales will not even be high enough to cover capex, even at $70 / barrel oil.

At current oil prices of roughly $60 / barrel, Chevron will have roughly $8 billion in cash flow after dividends including asset sales. That is enough to almost cover half of the entirety of the company’s capex, a fairly disappointing cash flow in 3 years given the company’s high market cap.

Conclusion

Chevron is an impressive oil company with impressive assets and one that I respect greatly. I think that the company has huge potential going forward and as a dividend aristocrat, will continue to provide investors with a very respectable dividend. Despite this, the company has already recovered to near its pre-oil crash prices. With its current financials and assets, that valuation is not justified.

Chevron currently generates only $0.5 billion in quarterly cash flow not counting its expensive asset sales. The company anticipates that taking into account oil prices staying at their current prices of almost $60 per barrel, the company will have almost $8 billion in cash flow by 2020. That will be less than half the company’s $20 billion in anticipated capex and does not count any dividend increases.

As we can see, Chevron is a top tier company but a poor investment at its current prices. As a result I recommend not investing in Chevron at this time.

Disclosure: Although I do not think Chevron is a good investment at this time, I do own shares through ETFs and shares with a lower cost-basis, which I hold for their yield on cost.

