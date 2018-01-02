Petrobras - Brazilian Oil Should Recover As Stability Resumes

Petrobras has a strong distribution of assets. This distribution of assets will result in growing higher-margin production for the company going forward.

Petrobras has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The difficult environment combined with corruption in Brazil puts Petrobras in a tough position.

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is a Brazilian oil giant with a market cap of almost $70 billion and one of the largest oil companies in the world. The company produces several million barrels of oil per day from a significant distribution of assets. As we will see throughout this article, Petrobras' incredible distribution of assets and their growth potential, combined with the company's financials make the company a strong investment going forward.

Petrobras - Brazil Monitor

Petrobras Asset Distribution

Petrobras has an incredible distribution of assets and an advantaged position that puts the company in an incredibly powerful position.

Petrobras Breakeven - Petrobras Investor Presentation

Petrobras' portfolio in 2014 had a breakeven price of $43 US $ / barrel which has since dropped down to $30 US $ / barrel. The company has managed to do this by using its high productivity combined with a lower lifting cost. The company has an impressive and advantaged base in Brazil and its advantaged position in Brazil allows the company to be selective about the assets that it chooses.

The company is looking for new exploratory opportunities and is searching for additional oil around Brazil. At the same time, Brazil as an environment for business is improving. The country is tackling corruption and looking to better define its regulatory and tax framework. As a part of this, the country will likely look to gain additional business through lower tax rates. This should support Petrobras going forward.

Petrobras Assets - Petrobras Investor Presentation

As a result of this new portfolio strategy, Petrobras was awarded 7 new blocks in Brazil's 14th bidding round. The new bidding round has high liquidity blocks and simplified rules with lower content requirements. 6 of these blocks are in the Campos Basin while an additional 1 is in the Parana Basin. The 6 blocks in the Campos Basin are a partnership with Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and a potential significant pre-salt play.

This play from Brazil was an incredibly massive play with 8 large companies bidding for this sector. Petrobras and Exxon both have a 50% working interest in this play, and ExxonMobil investing in it shows that it's believed to be a strong investment. The Parana Basin has installed infrastructure and is a potential gas opportunity. It'll be interesting to see what comes of this.

Petrobras Production Distribution - Petrobras Investor Presentation

Currently, Petrobras is moving towards additional pre-salt production that makes up 51% of the company's operated oil production. As a result of moving towards pre-salt, the company has massively lowered its operating costs with lifting costs below $7 per barrel. At the same time, the company has found a higher oil quality and gas ratio that should support the company's assets.

Overall, Petrobras' changing asset potential towards more profitable assets shows the strength of the company's asset distribution

Petrobras Asset Growth Potential

Petrobras' impressive assets have significant growth potential going forward.

Petrobras Production Growth - Petrobras Investor Presentation

Petrobras has had fairly standard production with growing production from 2.13 to 2.17 million barrels per day from 2015 to 2017 through the oil crash. However, over the next 4 years, 18 new production units should come online for Petrobras giving the company a 2021 oil production target it could potentially beat of 2.77 million barrels per day of production.

However, on top of this impressive production, Petrobras is also growing the margins of its production.

Petrobras Margin Expansion - Petrobras Investor Presentation

As we saw above, Petrobras is changing the composition of its assets to pre-salt assets. The company E&P capex from 2017-2021 is growing significantly for pre-salt production to 66%. That should increase the composition of the company's pre-salt assets which has a EBITDA / boe ratio of 1.9x. That's almost double the onshore ratio and a respectable increase above the deep / ultra-deepwater assets.

Overall, as we can see here, Petrobras anticipates that not only will the country's production increase significantly in the coming years but so too will its probability from these assets.

Petrobras Financials

Petrobras has incredibly strong assets that have strong growth potential and increasing financials going forward. These assets, supported by the company's financials will help the company going forward.

Petrobras Divestments / Partnerships - Petrobras Investor Presentation

Petrobras reached its $13.6 billion 2015-6 target for partnerships and divestments and its aiming for a $21.0 billion target for 2017-8 that it is committed to reaching. This will be supported through the IPO of Petrobras Distributions along with a significant number of fields. Personally, I am incredibly excited to see Petrobras' commitments to divestments and partnerships.

Many other companies that need cash are gaining this cash through asset sales and using those asset sales to make money. I appreciate Petrobras' commitment to finding financially positive ways to do this, divestments and partnerships allowing the company to continue holding control over assets. As a result, this will allow Petrobras to reign in control over these assets when these markets improve.

Petrobras Debt Maturity Schedule Change - Petrobras Investor Presentation

One of Petrobras' biggest problems is the company's massive pile of debt. At the start of the oil crash, the company had more than $65 billion USD of debt due before 2020, more than its entire market cap. That amount of debt due could have knocked the company into bankruptcy. And that, combined with Brazil's recent difficulties have put the company in an incredibly difficult position.

However, the company has significantly changed its debt maturity schedule. From now until 2020, the company now only has $21 billion in debt due. The company has a significantly improved low-interest debt pile that shows the company's improving financials.

Petrobras Earnings - Petrobras Investor Presentation

*1 Brazil real = $0.3 USD

Petrobras' adjusted EBITDA increased right after the oil crash, however, the company's adjusted EBITDA has since dropped down. However, the company's EBITDA is still in line with the company's pre-crash EBITDA or roughly $13 billion. On top of that, the company's EBITDA margin has increased significantly. That increase in EBITDA margin comes from financial improvements and helps the company going forward.

As a result of these improvements, Petrobras has managed to, for the first time in more than a decade since the start of the crash, improve its free cash flow. The company's 2017 free cash flow is anticipated to be more than $13 billion dollars. For a company worth less than $70 billion, that's incredibly impressive. I look forward to seeing the company use this growing cash flow to improve its position and repay its debt.

Conclusion

Petrobras has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash and the corruption scandal in Brazil. The company has a mountain of debt that puts it in a difficult position. Despite that, the company is significantly improving its financial position going forward. This improvement in the financial position means good things for the company going forward.

Petrobras has an incredibly strong distribution of assets and a privileged position in Brazilian oil. This position should result in more than 30% growth in the company's production going forward, production that should have a higher margin. As a result of this and improving financials, Petrobras is a strong investment at this present time and one I recommend investing in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.