Make Room In Your Portfolio For HDV

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund has a focus on high yield, which I still believe will have a place in 2018 given investor's mixed outlook on future interest rate hikes. Also, the fund has seen its dividend grow year over year, reflecting a very positive trend for the companies that make up the fund. Finally, HDV's largest sector weighting is focused on the American consumer, who is feeling extremely confident about the state of the economy, and is backing up that sentiment with record levels of spending. Heading in to 2018, I'm optimistic that this sector will capitalize on the forthcoming economic growth that the majority of economists are forecasting. With low fees and strong performance in 2017, I believe HDV offers investors a compelling value.

Background

First, a little about HDV. HDV is managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and its investment objective is to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities.The stock currently trades at $90.14/share and, based on its dividend payouts this year, has an annual yield of 3.27%. HDV has had a strong 2017, giving investors a total return around 13%, once dividends are accounted for. However, considering that the S&P 500 returned roughly 19.5% to investors in 2017, high dividend investments have clearly under-performed the broader market. That being said, I believe 2018 will be another strong year for HDV, while exposing investors to less risk than the market as a whole, and I will explain why in detail below.

Annual Yield: Above-Average And Growing

One of the primary reasons why I single out HDV as a strong investment choice for 2018 has to do with its dividend yield. As most dividend-focused investors are keenly aware, quality dividend funds yielding above 3%, such as HDV, are increasingly rare. As investors have been attracted to the yield and stability offered by dividend paying companies/funds over the past decade, many of the popular dividend funds are yielding under 2%. As an example, look at the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), a fund focused on dividend growth, which yielded only 1.93% in 2017. Therefore, to earn a yield above 3%, investors have had to focus on funds that specifically hold above-average dividend payers, as opposed to consistent growth. However, not all high dividend funds are equal, and investors need to be a bit more careful in that category to ensure they are not buying in to companies with yields that are not sustainable. What I currently like about HDV is its quality; not only does the fund sport a yield above 3%, it also has managed to grow its dividend year over year, and at a faster rate than its competitors. The chart below illustrates this point, while comparing HDV to two other ETFs focused on high yield:

Fund Dividend Yield Percentage Increase from 2016 Expense Ratio HDV 3.27% 8.9% .08% Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 2.80% 8.6% .08% WisdomTree High Dividend Fund (DHS) 3.02% (.45%) .38%

As you can see, compared to other popular high yield funds, HDV offers a better quality yield. HDV has the highest absolute figure, but is also growing it at a faster percentage year over year. HDV proves that investors don't need to choose either high yield or growth - they can have both - and this is a very attractive reason to invest in HDV.

The American Consumer - Confident & Spending

In order to properly evaluate HDV's potential, it is imperative to consider the state and outlook of the consumer. This is because HDV's top sector allocation is Consumer Staples, and the fund has almost 24% direct exposure to the American consumer. Fortunately, my outlook for this sector this year is extremely positive. While consumer confidence fell slightly in December, this was down from the 17 year high reached in the previous month. So the takeaway here is that consumer confidence is still at historic highs, which suggests consumer spending will help drive the economy in 2018. What we have seen throughout 2017, and especially in Q4 2017, is this consumer confidence has indeed translated in to consumer spending. While official figures for the holiday season are not in yet, estimates suggest it was a record breaking year to the tune over $800 billion, according to an analysis by MasterCard. If strong online and retail sales continue, and consumer confidence figures suggest this is likely, this will be a boon for some of the companies that make up a large portion of HDV's holdings, an overall win for the fund.

Rate Hikes Will Hurt, But Will They Materialize?

Of course, high yield funds could come under pressure this year if the Fed decides to hike rates faster than expected. The current forecast coming out of the Federal Reserve is that we will see three rate hikes in 2018. If these increases do occur, it will pressure dividend funds because the yield offered on risk-free assets will increase, making the yield offered by funds such as HDV less attractive. This is one of the reasons why looking at funds that are growing their yield, like HDV, is so important because those funds have a better chance of maintaining their yield spread over treasuries. Yet, there is no denying the risk higher interest rates pose, even to solid funds like HDV.

But just how likely are we to see three rate increases in 2018? Right now, investor sentiment is mixed on this becoming a reality. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment regarding interest rates, the majority of investors expect the first rate hike to occur in March, which would make the expectation of three hikes seem very reasonable. However, investors are actually placing odds that only two hikes will occur by the end of the year. In fact, through the August 2018 meeting, the majority of investors foresee interest rates in the 150 - 175 basis point range, or lower. Looking forward to the end of the year, there is currently a 62% chance there will be only two, or fewer, rate increases. Of course, these are fluctuating odds and it is much too early to say for sure what 2018 will bring. But the takeaway is that investors are not convinced three rate hikes will actually materialize, and that expectation alone could convince investors to stay long high-yield funds like HDV through the new year.

Bottom-line

As investors continue to ask how much longer this bull market can continue, the reality is consumers and businesses are incredibly optimistic about 2018, and that should propel equities higher. However, valuations are exceeding historical norms, so investors need to be increasingly selective about which stocks and funds they buy. HDV meets my criteria in the new year, because it has a high, and growing, dividend yield, which offers investors some relative safety should volatility creep back in to the market. And, if the bull market continues undeterred, HDV will also benefit from increased business and consumer spending. If this spending convinces the Fed to push interest rates higher in 2018, I believe HDV is better poised than many alternative dividend funds to weather the storm because it is underweight the real estate and utilities sectors, two areas that tend to under-perform during periods of rising rates. With a positive outlook and a growing dividend yield, HDV should be a winner in 2018, and I would encourage investors to consider initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.