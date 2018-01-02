Will Coca-Cola Cut Dividends? An Analytical Review

Nothing is certain. We have seen other Dow blue chips cut dividends. Will the same happen to Coke?

Introduction

Perhaps I lack imagination, or perhaps it's Warren Buffett brainwashing me. But, I find it pretty hard to think of a better business than the Coca-Cola Company (KO). What makes Coca-Cola such a great business? The key to the business is a great product. Coca-Cola is such a great product that it is recognized and loved the world over. Moreover, Coke is a dividend king, having increased dividends for the past 55 years (as of year-end 2016).

Yet, some contributors in Seeking Alpha have warned of a potential dividend cut or at the least expressed pessimism about the company's recent performance (for example, Don't Say You Weren't Warned or Hope Is Not A Valid Strategy).

Naturally, I wanted to see for myself whether I need to stick with Buffett or whether there really is a dividend cut coming. So, in this article, I'll dive into Coke's dividend payouts and cash flows. My goal is to review the trends in recent years and gain a better sense of what might be next.

Source: Company image

Great Product. Great Business.

As I said above, Coca-Cola is a great business. It's great because so many people love it and want it. Everyday. I know that people generally have more awareness and concerns over sugary drinks. That said, I and many millions (billions) still drink a coke here and there pretty regularly. Coke is well-branded, broadly-liked, and widely distributed.

One could argue that new tech businesses like Amazon's AWS are also amazing businesses with great products. Businesses like Google (GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN) are amazing and their products are high margin. After all, you don't need a lot of PP&E to develop and distribute software. So you think. But, consider that instead of PP&E, tech companies need to hire (and feed for free) a lot of talented (read: expensive) software engineers. To be more specific, consider that Alphabet's 2016 operating income margin was 26.3%. Coca-Cola wasn't far behind with 20.6% operating income margin in 2016. For 2016, Alphabet's gross margin was 61.1%. Coca-Cola's gross margin for 2016 was 60.7%. (By the way, tech companies do need PP&E: servers, etc., so I'm dramatizing a little here.)

You get the idea. Coca-Cola is a great business founded anchored by a great product. So, why is Coke in trouble? Is it? Let's take a look.

Dividend Payout Trend

Below is information I compiled from Coca-Cola's prior 10-K's and most recent 10-Q (for the period ending September 30, 2017).

You should read the footnotes. But, the basic idea is that I computed dividend payout ratios in two simple ways. the first approach was taking the disclosed dividends per share as a % of diluted EPS. The second approach involved computing dividends as % of operating cash flows less PP&E capex. I did this because GAAP earnings don't equate to cash flows (or a rough proxy for free cash flows). I wanted to see whether Coke had enough cash flows to cover dividends.

Under each scenario, the story is the same. Coke definitely has been paying higher and higher portion of its earnings or free cash flows in dividends.

Coca-Cola is a seasonal business. But, since I'm no Wall Street analyst, I thought I would keep things simple and simply annualize the most recent 9-mo performance. And that trend suggests that Coke's 2017 dividends may not be covered by its earnings or its free cash flows (or just barely be covered). Either way, this is a deterioration of the historical performance of Coke.

When you look at this simple trend, it is no wonder why several contributors have been ringing the alarm bell at Coke's impending (possible) dividend cut!

Distributions and Sources

But, cash dividends are only a part of the story. It turns out, that for the past several years, Coca-Cola has been repurchasing almost as much shares as it has been paying cash dividends. You'll see that below, although the stock repurchase amounts appear smaller as they are net of new stock issuances.

Source: Author's workbook

So, bottom-line, Coke has been returning a lot of cash to shareholders, and at an ever higher % of its earnings. Is that a good thing? Let's review the sources of that cash. In columns labeled c and d, I show both cash flow from operations and net debt issuance. Sum of columns a - d are the net cash flows of Coca-Cola (it's just my pro forma calculation). The net is the dividends paid and shares repurchased.

A Few Observations / Debt Coverage

Management has been steadily returning cash to shareholders via cash dividends and net stock repurchases. While we saw that payout ratio has been rising toward full payout (in the first table), the second table suggests that Coca-Cola is able to finance the dividends and repurchases through debt financing.

These activities have increased the long-term debt of the company. Moreover, the LTD has become a large multiple of the pro forma net cash flow. In other words, because management has paid a relatively high portion of its free cash flows as dividends and repurchases, the debt coverage ratio of the Company has deteriorated over the years.

Debt and Cost of Capital

A different way of seeing that is in management's own disclosure in September 30, 2017 10-Q.

Source: 2017 Q3 10-Q

The Company's ability to cover fixed charges has deteriorated over the years. That said, as the coverage ratio shows, Coke still has the ability to cover its fixed charges. In fact, there is more room to run in the debt financing side of the story.

Source: 2016 10-K, Footnote 10.

What I see in the debt maturities disclosure above (from prior year 10-K) is that 1) Coca-Cola's average interest rate on debt is very low. It is 1.7% in the aggregate. If you can borrow money at 1.7% from the open market, then your bar is fairly low in terms of beating that cost of capital with a higher return. Not only that, a good chunk of the debt is not due for a very long time. Look at the $16.9 billion in notes due between 2017 - 2093. I'll be dead by 2093. (By implication, I won't care that much about Coke cutting dividend by year 2090.) Back to the low bar on beating the debt cost of capital.

For one thing, you (if you were Cok's CFO) could park your money in 10-year Treasuries. That will yield you ~2.4% today. You keep the spread after paying for a few treasury accountants.

Another idea? You could invest in other faster-growing drink companies (because beverages are what you know). Coca-Cola has done just that with investment in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), of which it owns 16.7%. This is a riskier game, but all you have to do is not lose money and get back more than 1.7% per year. Do you think you could do that? The recent 10-Q disclosure shows that Coca-Cola is carrying around $12.8 billion investments (at cost) at $21.2 billion fair value, or a gain of $8.4 billion as of Q3 2017.

Conclusion

So, in summary, Coca-Cola's payout ratio is approaching a level that causes concern. Concerns expressed by several recent contributors appear valid. That said, Coca-Cola has a great product driving a great business. For Coca-Cola debt is cheap and the source still plentiful. So, there is plenty of flexibility for short-term financing needs including increasing dividends.

Of course, I believe this trend of paying higher dividends financed by cheap debt is unsustainable in the long run. In the longer run, Coke will have to boost its ability to generate cash while slowing the growth rate of its dividends (assuming it won't cut them). For now, debt coverage ratio remains reasonable though they have declined relative to the past. I'm not immediately concerned that there is a dividend cut looming. But, I am pretty convinced that dividend growth rate will slow until revenue growth can resume.

This story may change if we suddenly enter a credit crunch like the one we saw during the housing bubble crisis a few years ago. But, with economy around the world booming, and Coca-Cola fizzy and tasty as ever, I believe the business will find new ways to grow with changing tastes.

