How It All Goes Right In 2018

Last year, for the first time, I authored pieces entitled "How It All Goes Wrong in 2017" and "How It All Goes Right". Perhaps unsurprisingly, the pessimist's view was read more than three times as often as the optimistic take on markets. We all are responsible for the downside risks to our portfolio, which is why I suspect there were more reads of the bearish take and a higher level of comments and engagement from the Seeking Alpha community on the negative piece.

After a very strong year for returns of risky assets globally in 2017, many prognostications are anchored around weaker returns in the coming year. This article and its companion piece "How It All Goes Wrong in 2018" are aimed at determining what leads to lower probability market extremes. In the scenarios for this article, I am discussing potential positive events that, while not probable, are not an unreasonable framing of an upside case for global financial markets in the coming year. Hopefully, this optimistic take on global markets can stretch the bounds of our confidence interval around the future market environment.

January 2018

Buoyed by the passage of tax legislation, the Republican-controlled Congress returns from the holidays and digs into an expansive infrastructure plan. While both parties came through the election season of 2016 promising to repair our withering infrastructure, little to nothing was accomplished in 2017. Optimistic that targeted fiscal stimulus can further prolong the economic expansion, domestic equity markets respond favorably to new legislation aimed at improving transit and our vulnerable power grid.

March 2018

In Jerome Powell's first FOMC meeting as chairman, the Fed agrees to lift rates by 25bp. With Kashkari of Minneapolis and Evans of Chicago no longer voting members, the vote is unanimous. Powell is masterful in his first press conference. His optimism about the economic outlook is infectious and his belief that the current course of slow and steady removal of accommodation will be the best path for maintaining financial market stability is well received by market participants. Commentary from other voting members suggests that the labor needed to power the massive infrastructure plan will improve labor force participation rates but not necessarily drive unchecked wage inflation that could pressure prices more broadly.

April 2018

Earnings growth from first quarter reports shows low double-digit gains from 1Q17. Lower corporate taxes boost earnings and free cash flow. Companies appear to be using this boost to concomitantly increase business investment, a positive sign for future earnings and economic growth, and repurchase shares. Concern over expanding multiples is more than offset by the sharp growth in the denominator of the P/E ratio. Increased after-tax cash flow and contained volatility sends corporate credit spreads even tighter, offsetting some of the impact of modestly higher interest rates on firm's financing costs.

June 2018

Trump tweets: "Trade deficit has fallen for six straight months since passage of tax policy #MAGA." He is right. Driven in part by a reduction in transfer pricing that encouraged multinationals to understate U.S. income due to the formerly high tax regime, the deficit looks markedly better even if it is just a simple accounting change. U.S. multinationals also benefit from a weaker U.S. dollar, which fell 9% against a basket of global peers in 2017 and has moved modestly lower in 2018 despite a re-acceleration of domestic economic growth. Trump stays away from the protectionist trade policies he had called for in his fiery stump speeches. Rising global trade drives a continued global economic expansion.

August 2018

The row over Trump's controversial response to the events in Charlottesville that prompted defections from his various business councils a year earlier is a distant memory. The White House is widely viewed as the friendliest administration to domestic corporations on record, and Trump has an open door policy to discuss regulations. Executives are encouraged to bring to his team any regulation that they believe hampers the ability of their business to expand. A bipartisan panel is formed with members of the Cabinet, Congress, and key Trump advisors. Trump revels in the dissolution of antiquated regulations and keeps the public constantly informed via his ever-growing Twitter following. Growing comfort between the business community and the Trump administration spurs some wide-scale mergers and acquisitions previously sidelined by uncertainty within the DoJ. This pickup in M&A further powers the equity market higher.

September 2018

In a speech marking the 10th anniversary of the Lehman Brothers collapse in September 2008, chief economic advisor Gary Cohn delivered what would become a famous address to a group of fund managers in New York City. Cohn asked an audience member how to determine the intrinsic value of an equity. The fund manager replied that it was future cash flows discounted back to the present. To which Cohn replied: "We have lowered taxes, boosting cash flow. We have added fiscal stimulus in the form of targeted infrastructure spending that has boosted earnings for a wide swath of industry. Cutting unnecessary regulation has reduced expenses, again boosting cash flow. The dollar is contained, improving foreign profits. Credit spread tightening has offset some of the rise in rates, keeping the cost of capital attractive. Why shouldn't we be seeing higher equity prices?" The S&P 500 (SPY) closed the day at a new all-time high.

December 2018

In its December FOMC meeting, the Federal Open Markets Committee elects to raise interest rates by 25bp, its fourth rate increase of 2018. The upper bound of the Fed Funds rate now stands at 2.5%, still less than half the level it peaked at prior to the Great Recession. The rate increases reflect the quickening pace of economic growth with unemployment now approaching 3.5%. Wage inflation, a typical concern in a strong economic expansion, has still been slow to materialize as disaffected and under-utilized workers strengthen their position in the labor force. Labor force participation ticks higher. The American work ethic is back on full display. Domestic stocks close the year at all-time highs. They are not the only winners. Synchronous global growth has created a virtuous cycle for asset prices globally as both developed markets and emerging markets see strong economic gains.

This piece covers a wide range of positive events and their potential drivers. Again, this is certainly not my base case view of markets in 2018, but an exercise at understanding the potential drivers of a very bullish case. My 2018 Market Themes were authored with a more centrist view of future markets. For a more pessimistic view of 2018, see "How It All Goes Wrong in 2018."

