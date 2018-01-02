Insiders Are Aggressively Buying Shares Of This 10.7%-Yielding Dividend Dog

Insiders at Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) aggressively bought shares in the business development company in December. The insider buys show that top executives at the company believe that shares are undervalued and that the dividend is safer than most investors today think. Prospect Capital's shares sell for a ~26 percent discount to the last reported Net Asset Value, and throw off a dividend yield of 10.7 percent.

There are a lot of bad things to talk about when it comes to Prospect Capital: High management fees, a poor NAV growth history, or the recent dividend cut that saw shareholders lose ~28 percent of their monthly income. Prospect Capital has indeed not been a good investment for shareholders over a longer period of time, though I have noted that Prospect Capital can be a money machine for investors that have a good sense for timing their purchases.

Insiders Are Loading Up The Truck

I have again loaded up on shares in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter of 2017 because I believed (and I still do) that the Net Asset Value discount is exaggerated and that the dividend is unlikely to get cut again over the short haul. Prospect Capital has realigned its dividend payout with Net Investment Income expectations, which suggests that the currently monthly dividend will be sustainable, at least for the next three or four quarters.

In any case, 2017 ended on a good note for Prospect Capital as top managers scooped up a LOT of shares in December, signaling confidence in the BDC's value and dividend proposition. John Barry, Prospect Capital's Chief Executive Officer, and Grier Eliasek, Prospect Capital's Chief Operating Officer, bought shares by the truckload, worth millions of dollars.

Here's a snapshot of the insider transactions that took place in the second half of December. The original filings can be found here.

John Barry was the most aggressive buyer of Prospect Capital's stock - as was often the case in the past -, purchasing millions of shares in the second half of December alone. In total, John Barry, bought 2.96 million shares worth ~$20.8 million. Transaction prices ranged from $6.87 to $7.25 per share. Barry now holds 32,678,163 shares in Prospect Capital valued at $220.3 million.

Grier Eliasek, on the other hand, stuck to his strategy to buy in 10,000 blocks, with transaction prices ranging from $6.77 to $7.19 per share. In total, he purchased 60,000 shares in the second half of December for $418,400. He now has a stake of 1,202,195 shares in Prospect Capital that is valued at ~$8.1 million.

Insider purchases show that management views its stock as undervalued, a point I already made after the company slashed its monthly dividend in August. Prospect Capital's top managers, namely Barry and Eliasek, have often emerged as buyers of Prospect Capital's shares when they sold for a large discount to NAV, a strategy that I have also recommended to follow.

Management owns a huge chunk of Prospect Capital's outstanding shares, and certainly has higher insider ownership than other BDCs.

Your Takeaway

The insider purchases are significant because of their size and their timing. Barry bought millions of shares shortly after the company slashed its dividend and the share price collapsed. Buying in the high $6/low $7 gives insiders a huge margin of safety as shares sell for a significant discount to Net Asset Value. Management obviously sees its stock as undervalued (which I agree to), and income investors should take notice. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.