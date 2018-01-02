Looking For Bad Businesses And Bad Stocks

Many think value comes from only low price to book values but it can also be found in hedges and growth.

I discuss what can happen when the tide shifts and how to make profit on it without risking too much.

Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked. —Warren Buffett



Buffett's famous quote is one to really think about in this financial environment where the tide has been rising for more than 8 years. One should, of course, not be suicidal and bet against the trend but as a value investor I always try to find value wherever possible.

There is a clear distinction in our environment among value investing, growth investing, trading and hedging strategies but I really think that as a value investor you should always look for value everywhere, be it growth or hedges. Therefore, in this video I discuss how I will approach looking for value in businesses that will perform terribly when the tide shifts. I discuss how can this tide shift and then how will that probably impact companies with stretched balance sheets of valuations. I use Basic Fit, a European fitness chain with a price to earnings ratio of 500, as an example of where to find put options with value. Enjoy the video!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.