AutoZone Is Going To $800 This Year

AutoZone (AZO) has been whipsawed in the past few months as investors collectively gave up on the auto parts retailers earlier this summer, but have since returned to AZO in particular in force as buyers. Concerns over growth and margins for AZO took the stock off of its highs very early on in 2017 but those fears appear to have abated for value seekers that recognize AZO's position within its sector of retail. The stock is up a bunch off of its lows but to my eye, it still looks reasonably cheap here given the rate that buybacks are being done.

Flat margins don't matter

AZO's first quarter showed many of the same qualities that it has exhibited for a long time. For the most part, gross margins and operating expenses are flat over time. This leads to a situation where buying AZO isn't really about buying the growth of the business in a traditional sense of growing earnings through higher margins; it is about buying a lower share count and thus, higher EPS.

More on that in a bit, but the reason AZO is able to accomplish this is because it operates with prudent expense management - producing strong, steady margins - and it seems to have perpetually higher comp sales. The first quarter of this year saw comps at +2.3% and while that isn't scorching by any means, AZO continues to add stores as well as increase the productivity of its existing stores. That creates additional profit dollars even if margins don't rise and that is why AZO's margins are of note, but not as much importance as they would be for another retailer.

The buyback is the special sauce

AZO typically buys back just over a billion dollars in stock every year and the first quarter was in excess of that rate at $353M. AZO management clearly saw the opportunity in the lower share price and took advantage, which is something that this company has been absolutely masterful at doing over the course of many years. A billion dollars in buybacks is just over 5% of the float right now but obviously much depends upon how quickly AZO uses its repurchase authorization and where the stock price goes. Lower prices mean that AZO gets more bang for its buck and a higher share price means the opposite.

The buyback is well covered as AZO's net income is generally in the $1.3B range and FCF is in excess of $1B, meaning that AZO can continue these buybacks indefinitely. A reasonable debt position further means that AZO could potentially borrow to buy back more stock and/or supplement FCF should it see a weak period. The point is that although the bull case is largely predicated upon the buyback, you needn't worry about its sustainability.

The valuation is still very reasonable

Given all of this - AZO's steady Eddy approach to business and its very successful buyback - what do we do with the stock? AZO is going for only 15 times this year's earnings even after accounting for the massive rally we've seen in the past few months. Its sales growth of 4% to 5% per year and 5% or 6% on the buyback mean that we can expect a pretty reliable 10% EPS growth figure. That's a bit lower than what AZO has done in recent years but its comps were a bit better during that period. That doesn't mean AZO cannot return to mid-single digit comps but as time goes on, that becomes more and more difficult due to the law of large numbers.

We've got a stock with a 10% or so EPS growth rate going for 15 times earnings, indicating a PEG of 1.5. That's a reasonable price to pay for what is widely considered the best auto parts retailer and that is after an enormous rally. It also compares favorably to rival O'Reilly at more than 18 times earnings and Advance at 17 times earnings. I think AZO will make a run at $800 this year because it stands to benefit from tax legislation and because its results continue to warrant a long position in addition to the fact that it is meaningfully cheaper than both of its main rivals. This isn't a margin growth story; it is about higher sales and buybacks and AZO continues to deliver.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.