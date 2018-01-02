CEFL/YYY's 2017-End Rebalancing Is Upon Us

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago.

The year-end rebalancing of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL)/YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) is upon us! Both funds track the ISE High Income Index [YLDA], which is a basket of 30 high-yielding CEFs that is rebalanced annually. CEFL is 2x leveraged while YYY is unleveraged (excluding the leverage of the underlying CEFs). CEFL and YYY are popular instruments for income investors because they pay high monthly yields. CEFL has a trailing twelve months [ttm] yield of 15.91% while for YYY it is 8.38%.



I've analyzed and written about the rebalancing event for CEFL/YYY for several years now. I feel that it is a worthwhile endeavor for several reasons. First, the rebalancing is only performed once per year, meaning that the index constituents will be largely fixed for the following 12 months (unless a CEF becomes liquidated, reorganized, etc.). Second, YYY is used as a benchmark for the MIN portfolio and the Chemist's CEF Report monthly picks. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the illiquid nature of some of the underlying CEF constituents means that there is ample opportunity for astute investors to 'front-run' the index, which essentially means buying up the additions and selling the removals before the fund sponsors execute the actual rebalancing event.

Let's recap what happened over the last several years. The 2014-end rebalancing was disastrous for CEFL and YYY holders, with up to 10% of the net asset value of CEFL possibly being lost as a result of the rebalancing event (during which 18 out of the 30 CEFs were replaced). I penned a series of articles at the time describing and analyzing the events as they played out:

Presumably as a result of this rebalancing debacle, the index providers of YLDA [ISE] changed their methodology document the following year so that [i] the changes to the index will not be made public beforehand, and [ii] instead of rebalancing the components all at once, the rebalancing will be conducted in three equal portions spread across the first three trading days of the year. Towards the end of 2015, I tried to predict the changes that were to be made to the index in advance of the rebalancing event using the published methodology ("Are You Ready For CEFL's Year-End Rebalancing?", "CEFL: A Year In Review, And A Prediction Of What's Ahead" and "Has The CEFL Rebalancing Train Left The Station?"). However, as described in "An Unexpectedly Tame Rebalancing For CEFL And YYY", the rebalancing turned out to be surprisingly tame. Apparently, the index providers exercised extreme discretion in their choice of the funds to be added and removed rather than follow their published methodology. For example, I had predicted that 16 out of 30 CEFs were to be replaced in the index, but in actual fact, only 3 CEFs ended up being replaced.

The exercise was repeated again last year, as analyzed in:



We took more active role in helping to front-run the index last year. With some aid from members in the chat, we managed to deduce some of the changes to the index only after the first day of rebalancing. At the open of the second day of rebalancing, I purchased the 5 CEFs that I deduced to be added, which scored an average +2.18% return by the end of the day. In contrast, the 8 CEFs that I predicted would be removed showed only a +0.48% average increase, meaning that an arbitrage differential of +1.70% was gained in a single day from this strategy. After all the dust settled, we saw that a total of 13 CEFs were replaced that year (I had predicted up to 20 CEFs could be replaced in the week before rebalancing).



The current index components of CEFL/YYY are presented in the table below, along with their respective category as designated by CEFConnect.



Fund Ticker Category Weight Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend (AOD) Non-US/Other-Global Equity Dividend 4.89% EV Tax Adv Global Dividend Inc (ETG) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged 4.85% Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) US Equity-General Equity 4.74% Calamos Strategic Total Return (CSQ) US Equity-Growth & Income 4.64% PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 4.41% BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 4.37% Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc (CHI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 4.37% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fu (DSL) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 4.28% MS Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 4.26% Blackstone/GSO Strategic Cred (BGB) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 4.11% BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT)

Taxable Income-High Yield 4.02% BlackRock Credit Alloc Income (BTZ) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 3.98% First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 3.97% Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield 3.96% Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty (RQI) US Equity-Real Estate (US) 3.93% Prudential Global Short Dur Hi (GHY) Taxable Income-High Yield 3.84% JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc (HTD) US Equity-Equity Tax-Advantaged 3.72% EV Limited Duration Income (EVV) Taxable Income-Limited Duration 3.25% Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) Taxable Income-Limited Duration 3.12% Western Asset High Inc Fund II (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.81% AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc (AWF) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.74% Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income 2.56% Prudential Sht Duration Hi Yld (ISD) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.16% Western Asset High Income Opp (HIO) Taxable Income-High Yield 2.08% Nuveen Pref & Inc Securities (JPS) Taxable Income-Preferreds 2.06% First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) Taxable Income-High Yield 1.68% Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) Taxable Income-Preferreds 1.57% Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 1.18% AGIC Convertible & Income (NCV) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 1.13% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Taxable Income-High Yield 0.87% Cash



0.43%

(Source: Yieldshares)

These are shown graphically below:

(Source: Stanford Chemist, YieldShares)

Management of YLDA changes to NASDAQ, will discretion be exercised this year?

In June 2016, NASDAQ completed its acquisition of ISE, former index provider of YLDA. However, ISE continued updating its site for YLDA (see "ISE High Income Index (YLDA)") until at least February 2017, while NASDAQ's "history" of YLDA only goes back to January 2017. This makes me think that 2016-end's rebalancing event was not materially impacted by the management change.

NASDAQ's webpage for YLDA can be found at the following link: ISE High Income Index (YLDA)

Last year, there was a small 'ninja edit' to ISE's methodology, namely that unscheduled and interim changes will also not be made public beforehand either (in line as the annual rebalancing changes), which I presume is also intended discourage frontrunning. I didn't consider it to be a major change to the methodology, as unscheduled component weight adjustments (occurring when any one component accounts for more than 24% of the index weight) and interim component changes (when a CEF merges, is acquired, is spun-off, closes or delists) are infrequent events.

NASDAQ has its own version of the methodology for YLDA which can be found in the following link: YLDA Methodology (dated February 2017). NASDAQ's methodology of YLDA is just over 5 pages, which compares favorably with ISE's old methodology document for YLDA which contained 19 pages.



As far as I can tell, NASDAQ's methodology to select and rank CEFs for inclusion is identical to ISE's old methodology, and is reproduced briefly below:

1. Restrict selection universe to closed-end funds with market cap >$500m and six month daily average volume > $1m. 2. Rank each fund by the following three criteria: i. Fund yield (descending)

ii. Fund share price Premium / Discount to Net Asset Value (ascending)

iii. Fund Average Daily Value [ADV] of shares traded (descending) 3. Calculate an overall rank for each fund by taking the weighted average of the three ranks with the following weightings: yield: 50%, premium/discount: 25%, average daily value: 25%. 4. Select the 30 funds with the highest overall rank.

The former index provider, ISE, had full discretion over the final index constituents, which had a large impact on the actual rebalancing changes as we will see below:

The ISE will, in most cases, use the quantitative ranking and screening system described herein. However, subjective screening based on fundamental analysis or other factors may be used, if in the opinion of the ISE certain components should be included or excluded from the index.

Interestingly, the above paragraph is absent in NASDAQ's methodology for YLDA. Does that mean NASDAQ will follow the ranking algorithm strictly? I have no idea. However, I noticed that NASDAQ's methodology does contain this seemingly-innocuous but really all-powerful statement at the very end.

Nasdaq may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.

So, as with many things in life: we shall we!

The predicted index in 2017



Using CEFConnect, I obtained a list of the 159 CEFs with market cap >$500m. I also included two CEFs that had market caps within 2.5% of the $500m threshold to take into account the possibility that their prices (and hence market caps) could increase going into the new year, bringing the total to 161 CEFs. For the average daily volume [ADV] I used data from CEFConnect which uses 12-month ADV. The methodology for the index uses 6-month ADV, but unfortunately I was not able to source this data from anywhere. However, 6-month and 12-month ADV values should be pretty similar to each other.

The below table shows the top 30 CEFs for distribution yield, discount or ADV among the CEFs with market cap >$500M.

Rank Fund Yield Fund Discount Fund ADV ($m) 1 CLM 18.49% CAF -17.17% PCI 13.22 2 PHK 12.95% CET -16.86% CEF 9.11 3 GGN 11.47% GAM -15.87% EXG 8.51 4 NCV 11.14% BIF -15.32% KYN 7.96 5 IFN 11.11% PEO -14.67% DSL 7.25 6 USA 10.81% ADX -14.42% NEA 7.05 7 GER 10.54% NXJ -14.17% PDI 6.23 8 GAB 10.32% NQP -13.28% NVG 6.19 9 RA 10.21% TDF -13.07% NAD 5.69 10 CHY 10.06% EDD -12.71% PHYS 5.57 11 NTG 10.01% IGR -12.33% NZF 5.28 12 CHI 10.00% EMD -12.09% CLM 5.03 13 CEM 9.94% TEI -11.82% ETY 4.96 14 CEM 9.94% GHY -11.66% PTY 4.86 15 ERC 9.92% DPG -11.34% TYG 4.80 16 CCD 9.82% GIM -11.25% UTG 4.57 17 CBA 9.73% WIW -11.03% JPS 4.57 18 TYG 9.71% NFJ -10.97% PHK 4.38 19 EXG 9.68% IFN -10.94% UTF 4.35 20 NHF 9.62% TY -10.83% HYT 4.19 21 ETJ 9.60% IIF -10.73% CSQ 4.18 22 FEI 9.55% NRK -10.71% EVV 4.11 23 PTY 9.51% HIO -10.55% USA 3.98 24 FSD 9.39% JRI -10.53% RVT 3.91 25 PFN 9.29% HYT -10.40% FPF 3.84 26 IGD 9.25% VTA -10.28% GDV 3.66 27 HQH 9.19% VTA -10.28% ETW 3.60 28 ETW 9.13% VVR -10.27% BDJ 3.57 29 DPG 9.09% EHI -10.25% JQC 3.53 30 CHW 9.08% ISD -10.14% AWP 3.32

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The yield ranking for all of the 161 CEFs was then weighted by 50% while the discount and ADV rankings were weighted by 25%. The weighted rankings were then summed, and the top 30 CEFs with the highest overall ranking are shown below, along with their composite individual ranks.

Fund Yield rank Discount rank ADV Overall rank (USA) 6 46 23 20.25 (IFN) 5 19 76 26.25 (AWP) 32 45 30 34.75 (FAX) 39 27 39 35.88 (EMD) 50 12 33 36.25 (DSL) 33 79 5 37.38 (HYT) 54 25 20 38.25 (GGN) 3 107 43 39.00 (RVT) 37 61 24 39.63 (UTF) 44 53 19 39.88 (PCI) 34 94 1 40.63 (FSD) 24 38 79 41.25 (EXG) 19 129 3 42.50 (IGR) 52 11 56 42.75 (DPG) 29 15 99 43.00 (CLM) 1 160 12 43.50 (PHK) 2 158 18 45.00 (IGD) 26 96 37 46.25 (KYN) 14 154 4 46.25 (NHF) 20 87 59 46.50 (CSQ) 42 83 21 46.75 (HQH) 27 77 57 47.00 (ETJ) 21 85 63 47.50 (GAB) 8 98 77 47.75 (ERC) 15 54 110 48.50 (RQI) 51 64 31 49.25 (CEM) 14 134 38 49.75 (NTG) 11 97 83 50.50 (EVV) 72 36 22 50.50 (BGB) 45 69 45 51.00

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The following table shows the same 30 CEFs as above but with their actual yield, discount and ADV values.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The weighting methodology states that no CEF can comprise more than 4.25% of the index. However, the exact weighting algorithm is too complex to be reproduced here. The CEF weighting profile resulting from end-2014's rebalance is shown below. A similar allocation of the 30 CEFs in the index would be expected after the coming rebalance.

(Source: Yieldshares)

Predicting additions and deletions



Here we get to the interesting part! Which funds are completely new, and which will be removed? Which CEFs are in both 2017 and 2018 (predicted) portfolios?

The CEFs are arranged in order of % weighting of the old or new indices, from largest to smallest.

Added CEFs : IFN, AWP, FAX, EMD, GGN, RVT, UTF, EXG, IGR, DPG, CLM, PHK, IGD, KYN, NHF, HQH, ETJ, GAB, CEM, NTG ( 20 CEFs ).

: IFN, AWP, FAX, EMD, GGN, RVT, UTF, EXG, IGR, DPG, CLM, PHK, IGD, KYN, NHF, HQH, ETJ, GAB, CEM, NTG ( ). Removed CEFs : AOD, ETG, BIT, CHI, EDD, BTZ, FPF, EAD, GHY, HTD, HIX, AWF, TEI, ISD, HIO, JPS, JPC, JQC, NCV, DSU ( 20 CEFs )



: AOD, ETG, BIT, CHI, EDD, BTZ, FPF, EAD, GHY, HTD, HIX, AWF, TEI, ISD, HIO, JPS, JPC, JQC, NCV, DSU ( ) Remaining CEFs: USA, CSQ, PCI, DSL, BGB, HYT, RQI, EVV, ERC, FSD (10 CEFs).

However, it might also be instructive to look at the members that were selected (or not selected) in previous years to see whether some classes of funds were excluded by discretion. Last year, I predicted that 20 CEFs would be added to the index:

Added CEFs: NFJ, USA, CSQ, ETJ, DPG, KYN, ETW, CEM, UTF, PHK, ETG, HQH, THQ, IGR, CHI, CHY, TDF, BOE, RQI, PDI (20 CEFs).

However, only 5 of the 20 CEFs were actually chosen (highlighted in bold above) last year. Instead, the index managers added 8 more funds that were ranked much lower according to their own methodology: BTZ (55th), HTD (71st), TEI (80th), HIO (50th), JPS (42nd), FSD (75th), JQC (59th) and DSU (51st). I wrote last year:

So this year, ISE's highly discretionary action was to exclude the most highly-yielding CEFs from the index. For instance, the 10%+ yielding EXG (EXG) (12.10%), GGN (GGN) (11.56%), IGD (IGD) (10.63%), ETJ (ETJ) (12.25%), KYN (KYN) (11.13%), ETW (ETW) (11.45%) and PHK (PHK) (13.55%) all were ranked in the top 20 using the methodology that ISE themselves provided, but these were eschewed in favour of the 7.31%-yielding HTD that was ranked...71st? Whaaaat?

So, it seemed that last year ISE decided to exclude high-yielding funds from the index, perhaps in an effort to lower yield and conserve NAV. Moreover, funds with very high premiums, such as PHK, were also not considered.

I initially considered trying emulate ISE by first filtering out some of CEFs in my top list that might be excluded on the basis of past criteria. However, ISE's subjective criteria appears to change from year to year. For example, while equity option-income CEFs such as EXG, GGN and IGD were completely excluded from this year's index (even though they ranked highly in the methodology last year), they were present in abundance in previous years. PHK has also made multiple appearances in previous years as well, despite its high premium. The only consistent subjective filter is excluding MLPs, as these have never been included in the index, as far as I remember.

If we apply the 'no MLP' filter, KYN, CEM and NTG become ineligible to be added. I also ruled out IFN (India Fund) as I have never seen a single-country CEF in the index. On that basis the list changes thusly:

Added CEFs : AWP, FAX, EMD, GGN, RVT, UTF, EXG, IGR, DPG, CLM, PHK, IGD, NHF, HQH, ETJ, GAB, THQ, CHY ( 18 CEFs ).

: AWP, FAX, EMD, GGN, RVT, UTF, EXG, IGR, DPG, CLM, PHK, IGD, NHF, HQH, ETJ, GAB, THQ, CHY ( ). Removed CEFs : AOD, ETG, BIT, EDD, BTZ, FPF, EAD, HTD, HIX, AWF, TEI, ISD, HIO, JPS, JPC, JQC, NCV, DSU ( 18 CEFs )



: AOD, ETG, BIT, EDD, BTZ, FPF, EAD, HTD, HIX, AWF, TEI, ISD, HIO, JPS, JPC, JQC, NCV, DSU ( ) Remaining CEFs: USA, CSQ, PCI, CHI, DSL, BGB, HYT, RQI, GHY, EVV, ERC, FSD (12 CEFs).

Of course, with NASDAQ now replacing ISE as the index managers, all the above analysis may be completely moot. Will NASDAQ exercise as much discretion as ISE in selecting index constituents?

Trading strategy

The obvious strategy would be to buy the CEFs that are to be added to the index and to sell the CEFs to be removed, aiming to profit when issuers of YYY/CEFL rebalance. In other words, to front-run the front-runners.

However, it should be stressed that the above lists are only approximate. This is because I only performed a crude replication of the index methodology (specifically, I used the 12-month ADV instead of the 6-month ADV for either screening or ranking), and also because of the fact that the actual selection and ranking algorithm will be performed by the index provider using data from a different date from which I obtained my own data (December 26, 2017).

Moreover, we saw in previous years that the index sponsors used heavy discretion in selecting the funds to be added or removed, even adding funds that ranked as low as 80th according to their own methodology. Therefore, I am hesitant to recommend the blanket buying of all of the CEFs to be added and the selling of CEFs to be removed as potential frontrunning strategy.

A pragmatic approach might instead consider the following strategies:

Of the CEFs to be added, buy funds that are undervalued that you wouldn't mind having in your portfolio anyway. To help, here are the yield, discount and 1-year z-score values of the 18 CEFs that I predicted could be added to the index in the final list. (Remember that there is no guarantee that the list is accurate as NASDAQ may exercise heavy discretion in index constituent selection).

Unfortunately, there aren't that many undervalued funds in the predicted list. HQH trades with a z-score of -2.1 (along with a discount of -7.00%), making it the most relatively undervalued fund. However, note that HQH was also predicted but did not make this year's index, suggesting that ISE deliberately eschewed this healthcare CEF from the portfolio even though it ranked highly in the methodology.

Of the CEFs to removed, sell overvalued funds that you already own and might sell anyway. To help, here are the yield, discount and 1-year z-score values of the 18 CEFs that I predicted could be removed from the index in the final list. (Remember that there is no guarantee that the list is accurate as NASDAQ may exercise heavy discretion in index constituent selection).

Here, only DSU trades with a significant positive z-score of 2.1, along with a discount of -7.26%. However, in somewhat opposite fashion to HQH, DSU was a new entrant to this year's portfolio even though it ranked a lowly 51st in the methodology. Hence, selling or shorting DSU is not something I would do as it could very well remain in next year's index -- even though this year it is ranked even lower according to the methodology, at 77th!



After the rebalancing event, consider executing CEF arbitrage trades on funds that have aberrant premium/discount values, presumably due to forced buying and selling from the ETN/ETF sponsors.

Finally, I would avoid owning CEFL/YYY from about now until 1 or 2 weeks after the rebalancing event, just in case. If you must remain invested in CEFs, I would suggest replacing CEFL/YYY with other fund-of-CEFs such as PowerShares CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF), Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF), Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) and RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) for the time being. The last two funds (CEFS and RIV) are particularly interesting because they are run by activist/opportunistic investors - might they be trying to execute the same strategy that we are attempting? If so, buying the activists' funds instead might be a possible play for the coming two weeks.



One final important point to note that institutional and large investors may already have the complete rebalancing list for YLDA. In correspondence with me in early last year, NASDAQ explained that the rebalancing data is made available to subscribers 5 days before rebalancing, as part of the data package for YLDA (costing $1,500/year).

Any thoughts about CEFL's rebalancing? Share in the comments section or in the chat below?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.