Roger Nusbaum Positions For 2018: Gross Distortions Continue

Great things could happen without any of the current cryptos being around; the internet is alive and well without Netscape and AOL.

The markets have arguably been grossly distorted for the last ten years by QE, ZIRP, NIRP and so on.

Within the financial blogosphere, Roger Nusbaum consistently stands out as an understated, prolific voice calling for calm, reasoned investing. Truly neither perma-bull nor perma-bear, he has earned a reputation for advocating caution in good times and bad, as well as offering a sprinkling of life outside the markets, usually in the form of firetrucks. He and Seeking Alpha Executive Editor George Moriarty have worked together for more than 10 years at various sites, and they recently held a virtual sit-down to discuss Roger's thoughts on 2018, and beyond.

George Moriarty: What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2018?

Roger Nusbaum: The markets have arguably been grossly distorted for the last ten years by QE, ZIRP, NIRP and so on. This has been evidenced by how little volatility there has been in equities, how long the bull market has been under way, the apparent strength in many economic data points but the lack of wage growth and GDP growth. I would also argue that Bitcoin has become an outlet for volatility that might otherwise be associated with the stock market. Bitcoin being so much smaller than the domestic equity market has concentrated the volatility into this tiny "asset class" contributing to the massive price swings. I will be curious to see whether any of these distortions start to unwind one way or another. The Fed printed money for years without creating inflation based on the CPI. Will there never be an inflationary consequence for that? Debasing a currency is supposed to be a bad thing, but it hasn't been thus far. I don't know whether this is a 2018 story or a story further out or a multi-year story, but I have been saying for almost ten years that it makes sense to expect consequences from the crisis to last for years and I think that still stands up. I believe the job of an advisor is to perpetually weigh the pros and cons for any investing environment regardless of whether they fit into a calendar year or not.

GBM: As we approach 2018, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

RN: I am always long-term bullish but also always on the lookout for the next bear market. Anyone who's read my content knows I look at where the S&P 500 stands in relation to its 200-day moving average, the 2% rule and whether the yield curve is inverted. None of those indicators signal trouble, and so I will remain bullish until they turn whether that starts soon or takes years to happen.

GBM: Which issue (domestic or global) is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

RN: Equity markets don't seem to care about any of the things they used care about. Valuations are high, but that offers no predictive value for when the market turns. The Deficit Hawk appears to be extinct so it is difficult to see political dealings creating havoc, but I differentiate political dealings from regime change. I have to believe the market would care about that. If you believe in don't fight the Fed, that might be the biggest known issue floating out there.

GBM: I have to ask. What's your take on cryptocurrencies, and what does the price action in Bitcoin say about the financial markets in general?

RN: Cryptos and blockchain are probably the real deal in terms of being transformative and evolutionary, I believe they are in terms of security and efficiency, but we are a long way away from that reality. Great things could happen without any of the current cryptos being around; the internet is alive and well without Netscape and AOL.

GBM: How does the political climate (domestic and international) affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

RN: Easy money appears to be more important than political developments. Let price action tell you when/if politics matter. I heard from clients after Trump won asking if they should get out, but there was nothing to indicate the market was rolling over. I had some similar questions when Obama won, but we were already in defensive mode for the bear market that was already under way. His inauguration was far better to buy. Leave political beliefs out of it.

GBM: Do you expect the yield curve to continue flattening in 2018, and if so, what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

RN: Yes, the normal cyclical process is to flatten into what probably becomes an inversion. A flattening curve is not really a broad negative, but an inverted curve is bad for everything, it impedes access to capital; recession.

GBM: In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

RN: Generally overweight equity targets for clients. I have a pretty good track record of heeding the above three indicators for reducing net long exposure, albeit slowly, bear markets give plenty of time to get out, don't get out of everything all at once. Genuine crashes don't necessarily give any warnings, a few people will guess them correctly, guess being the key word, but crashes are better to buy. Even in the 1987 crash, the market bottomed six weeks later.

GBM: What 'surprise' do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

RN: I can't predict a black swan, by definition. I would approach this question from the standpoint that if your investment process includes drawing top down, macro conclusions, that you spend more time challenging all of what you believe to be true, all of the conclusions that lead you to position the way that you have right now. What can go wrong and how would your clients or you if you're a do-it-yourselfer be adversely impacted if your conclusions are wrong.

GBM: Will the transition in Federal Reserve leadership from Yellen to Powell impact investing sentiment? Why or why not?

RN: I don't know. I will be curious to see if Powell becomes a proxy for Trump's approval rating within capital markets as opposed to society broadly. No matter what anyone thinks of Trump, markets have thrived so far. Markets also thrived under Obama. If we are moving closer to the next recession, will it be handled correctly by the FOMC or not, and if not, will Powell get fired if this all occurs when Trump is still in office?

GBM: What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or already priced in?

RN: Maybe the tax bill. It is very widely accepted as favoring corporations. This has been known for weeks, if not months. Has that helped the most recent part of the runup? Is that already priced in? Is it a buy the rumor, already happened, sell the news situation? The market can of course keep working higher, but tax bill euphoria may no longer be a needle mover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.