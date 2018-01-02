The Contrarian Case For IBM

Based on historical return on capital and the potential for modest growth, IBM should generate a return on investment in the high single-digit to low double-digits range.

What can you say about a company as widely known as IBM (IBM)? As we all know, it was one of Warren Buffett’s rare mistakes and he is quietly exiting the position. It was also the second worse performer in the Dow last year. These are facts. It has some of the greatest cognitive solutions technology in the world but the technology isn't translating into revenue and profitability growth. Not yet. IBM's revenue has declined an incredible 22 quarters in a row.

The competition appears a step ahead in delivering solutions for today’s world while IBM focuses on the future. That realization hit Warren Buffett but only after his multi billion dollar bet.

On the positive side of the ledger, IBM is a patent machine. In 2016 alone, IBM was granted over 8,000 patents. That bodes well for IBM’s future but doesn’t offer much for investors looking for reasonable return on investment today. Not ten years from now but in the coming years.

Let's be honest, IBM today is a dog when it comes to investment returns. There's no way to sugar coat it. The Dow in 2017 generated returns north of 20%, while IBM investors lost 7%. But therein lies the opportunity for risk adverse investors looking for defensive, contrarian names to augment a diversified portfolio. With a dividend yield of nearly 4% and strong free cash flow, IBM offers a defensive approach to an otherwise over heated bull market that's long in the tooth.

I don’t expect IBM to wake up tomorrow and start beating the competition. That's not the thesis here. I expect IBM to be IBM -- slow, methodical and steady with an eye on the future. But, I contend based on strong free cash flow and return on capital, if IBM can turn the corner, stabilize its revenue and earnings decline, and once again generate growth, even at a modest level, that’s enough for acceptable returns and a reasonable hedge against a possible market downturn in 2018. With over five years of steady declines, based on its third quarter performance, the end of the negative trend looks near.

The Tax Reform Tsunami

The anticipation of tax reform was a major stimulus for most large cap stocks in 2017. The most sweeping tax reform in over 30 years provided a unique opportunity for investors. As most know, the new tax legislation provides a 21% flat corporate tax rate and repatriation of foreign cash and assets beginning in 2018. But, the market is always anticipating and I would argue that the stock market has already priced in the incoming tsunami.

Unfortunately for IBM, the impact will be negligible and, for that, it was unduly punished. IBM's corporate tax rate is well under 15% so it won't get a lift from the reduction in taxes. In addition, IBM ended the third quarter of 2017 with only $11.5 billion in cash, only a portion of which was parked overseas. It's enough cash to augment a strong balance sheet but not enough to benefit materially from repatriation.

As the likelihood of tax reform passage improved and eventually passed, investors rotated into stocks that would be most impacted. IBM, for the reasons stated above, was on the wrong side of the rotation.

IBM By The Numbers

At 3.91%, IBM has the second highest dividend stock in the Dow. IBM returned $8.8 billion to shareholders in 2016 in the form of $5.3 billion in dividends and $3.5 billion in stock repurchases. It returned nearly $8 billion in the first three quarters of 2017. IBM had $2.5 billion in free cash flow to support a robust $2.3 billion in dividends and repurchases for the third quarter. Based on the strong free cash flow, reasonable assumptions can be made about the future with some degree of accuracy.

In the third quarter, operating (Non-GAAP) earning were level year over year as was total revenue. Using 2016 and the first three quarters of 2017 as a guide, we can expect stock repurchases in the $3.6 billion range for 2018. Based on today's market cap, that represents a 2.5% reduction in outstanding shares. Add that to the dividend and it appears the downside for IBM investors, assuming revenue and earnings stay level, would be a return on investment somewhere in the 6% - 7% range.

By bull market standards, that return may appear low, but as a hedge against an over-headed market, it provides a nice cushion. If, and it's a big if, IBM can return to growth, one would expect the 12x P/E multiple to rise from here, providing a return on investment in the double-digits range.

Conclusion

This market has had a hell of a run. The average return for the Dow over the last five years is over 16%. Investors have experienced one of the best bull markets in history. As a matter of fact, it's the second biggest bull market since World War II in 1945. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever.

IBM, at today's prices, offers an investment in a blue chip stock with a strong balance sheet and free cash flow with expected return on investment in the high single-digit to low double-digits range. Admittedly, those aren't sexy returns by today's standards. But, for a prudent investor, looking for a defensive name as a hedge against one of the longest running bull markets in history, IBM offers a compelling contrarian play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.