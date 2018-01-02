3 Safe High-Yield Plays For 2018

For more in-depth similar research, please consider a membership to Value Investor's Edge. Free trials at reduced rates will be available until 8 January 2018.

Read below to learn more about three of our favorites with yields of 9.2% to 10%. All firms have stable balance sheets and contracted revenues.

These names offer both dividend yield and capital return upside and dividend increases are also likely during 2018.

As we begin 2018, we are positioned in several attractive high-yield names, all of which offer significant upside.

Overview

2017 has been a brutal year for many higher-yield opportunities, especially those tied to energy and shipping. At Value Investor's Edge, we cover deep value opportunities and pay very close attention to the shipping sector. The following report includes a brief review of three of our favorite income opportunities.

The yields from this trio range from 9.2% to 10.0%, but their risk profiles and forward growth prospects are far stronger than headline yield would suggest. All three firms have strong payout coverage, long-term charter backlog, and all are likely to increase payouts during 2018. In addition, all of these firms are registered as corporations and offer 1099 forms as opposed to the more complex K-1 for pass-through income. This means these firms can be held in 401K and IRA accounts without hassle.

These three firms, sorted by yield:

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP): 10.0% Yield

Capital Product Partners (CPLP): 9.5% Yield

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP): 9.2% Yield



The following report will include an overview of each firm, broad market discussion, downside risks, and a valuation range. I am long each of these three firms and I expect very strong performance during 2018.

KNOT Offshore Partners: 10% Yield & Strong Markets

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is an MLP-style firm with general partner 'KNOT,' which is a 50/50 joint-venture between Japan's NYK line and Knutsen OAS. KNOP is wholly focused on the shuttle tanker sector, with a current fleet of 15 vessels and one remaining vessel identified as a near-term drop-down candidate.

Shuttle tankers service major oil fields, transporting oil from production units to onshore facilities. This market has naturally been pressured over the past two years, but shuttle tankers are a niche asset (and typically on longer-term charters), so that they haven't yet felt significant pain. Additionally, shuttle tankers benefit from being a downstream asset, which has sheltered them from most of the chaos on the exploration side of the oil business.

KNOP has been on a strong roll, recently completing their fourth dropdown of the year and they have refinanced two major vessel finance agreements, providing them with nearly $50M in additional cash. They’ve also raised additional growth capital by selling a total of 5.5M units for an average price of around $22/unit.

KNOP has close to 33.5M units outstanding, for a market capitalization of just under $700M. They also have nearly $100M of privately-held convertible preferred units ($24/unit strike).

Company Upsides, Risks, and Valuation

KNOP operates in a high-demand environment dominated by only two major companies: Knutsen and Teekay Offshore (TOO). Shuttle tankers are high-spec assets due to their dynamic positioning systems and unique crewing requirements. Most oil majors only allow ships up to 15-years on prime projects and then ships trade in servicing pools from age 16-25. The supply/demand balance is favorable for ship owners and there are also a significant number of ships approaching crucial 15-year and 20-year decision points. The slide below, from the March 2017 investor conference, illustrates the economics of this midstream subsector.

Shuttle tankers are 100% required for these new fields, they can’t simply be laid up like most drillships or the oilfield will no longer generate any cash flow. The following chart, from the recent Q3-17 earnings presentation highlights the current backlog. Grey represents optional periods; the market is currently surging and all of the options have been declared thus far (usually a 1-year lead time).

Based on the current market dynamics, lots of ships aging, and a limited orderbook, it seems very likely that nearly 100% of the optional periods will be exercised and that KNOP will find new employment for almost all of their vessels in the mid-2020s. Only one of KNOP’s vessels is over 10-years, the 2007-built Windsor Knutsen, which I expect them to place into pool trading in 2023. The rest are all eligible for major contract renewals, likely at even higher base rates, but not until 2023.

KNOP has been trading fairly weakly in late-2017 as investors were upset by the latest equity raise. They have also kept dividends roughly flat over the past three years as shown in the chart below from Google Finance. KNOP did have a temporary crash to the lower-teens in late-2015 and early-2016, but this corresponded with a global MLP panic (GMLP was at $8 for comparison), and it also had to do with basic investor confusion about KNOP’s exposure (i.e. midstream vs. exploration).

Although the flat dividends and the stable share price tend to reflect an investment ‘treading water’ and the 10% yield suggests a higher level of risk, the reality is that KNOP has been getting safer by the quarter, as they have been retaining a massive amount of cash flow. The two recent refinancing deals illustrate that KNOP is conservatively financed and banks are fine with extending more cash on their assets. This is one of the rare companies where balloon maturities are resulting in net cash growth.

The following chart illustrates KNOP’s coverage ratio over the past three years. There was a one-off in Q1-17 due to a drydocking and repair incident along with additional units added prior to dropdowns; however, the trend towards improving coverage is clear. Including the latest growth initiatives, we are likely to see forward coverage of up to 1.6x by mid-2018.

This means that the current payout is not only secure, but it has considerable room to grow once KNOP complete its growth program. There is only one more directly planned dropdown, the “Anna Knutsen,” which is likely to be transacted during Q1-18. I believe we are likely to see some distribution upticks within the next year corresponding to huge coverage ratios.

Primary Risk: Market Fallback in 2019-202

KNOP is in a sweet spot right now as their entire fleet is fixed on lucrative charters and strong demand ensures the near-term options are being exercised. However, by mid-2019, there will be 4 vessels on rolling one-year options. Its highly likely these vessels will continue to be employed, but if there was a significant pullback in fundamentals, we could see a rechartering here.

Adjusting for the latest dropdown, the “Brasil Knutsen,” which is chartered until Q3-2022 and the expected forward dropdown of the “Anna Knutsen,” which is chartered until Q2-2022, KNOP will have 16 vessels, so 75% forward fixtures even in the worst-case outcome until a minimum of Q1-2022.

KNOP Valuation: Target of $26/unit

My personal fair value target for KNOP is approximately $26/unit, which I believe represents a fair yield range (approximately 8%) based on their current projects and forward growth potential. The biggest risks (i.e. 2019-2020 market reversal) are very unlikely based on current supply/demand and forward projects. If management can present a clear picture of distribution growth, this stock should start moving very soon.

Capital Product Partners: 9.5% Yield & Significant Growth Ahead

Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) is a shipping holding company specializing in vessels with medium and long-term charter contracts, primarily in the product tanker and container sectors, but also with some limited exposure to Suezmax crude tankers. Unlike the majority of its peers, which trade nearly all of their vessels on volatile spot markets, CPLP has the majority of its vessels on medium to long-term time charters, which gives it much greater revenue visibility. This allows them to appeal to more income-focused investors versus direct rate speculators.

CPLP currently trades at $3.36 with approximately 127M common units outstanding, for a current market capitalization of close to $425. CPLP also has nearly 13M convertible preferred shares (privately held), with a conversion at $9/sh and a 9.5% yield ($0.214/qtr). CPLP common units currently offer a quarterly distribution of $0.08, for a current yield of 9.5%.

The biggest upside for CPLP is that they are currently only paying around 60% of their available cash flow (and an even smaller percentage of true free cash flow), which means the actual yield to cash flow is in the upper-teens right now. I expect CPLP to slightly increase their payouts during 2018 and investors are likely to clock decent capital gains in addition to nearly 10% income return.

Company Upsides, Risks, and Valuation

I recently covered CPLP in a full-length report selected for Seeking Alpha PRO, and I highly recommend reading that report in addition to this brief synopsis included here. CPLP has recently concluded a major refinancing, which was reviewed during their Q3-17 results. This refinancing smoothed the upcoming debt maturities and will immediately improve their DCF by nearly $0.02/qtr (due to large debt paydown). The chart below from their recent earnings presentation highlights this shift.

With the improved cash projections through 2022, CPLP has the capacity to raise payouts significantly even if they didn’t add any more growth. The bullet maturity of $183M in 2023 is also extremely conservative because the current scrap value of the fleet alone is over $260M even though the majority of the fleet will still have over 10 years of functional left by then.

Primary Risks: Parent Conflicts & Product Rates

The main risk taken by CPLP investors is the reliance on a private parent corporation/manager for future growth opportunities and for distribution decisions. Although interests are roughly aligned due to parent Capital Maritime’s large ownership in CPLP, and I also expect to see growth from dropdown assets over the next few quarters, investors can’t always be sure that all deals are the optimal use of capital. The firms have a conflicts committee to ensure there isn’t outrageous abuse, but CPLP is unlikely to get any ‘bargain pricing’ from parent-level dropdowns. The chart below, from the Q3-17 earnings presentation, shows the available dropdowns. I have highlighted the most likely near-term drops.

The secondary risk is that CPLP does have 12 product tankers and 3 crude tankers subject to contract renewal during 2018. Of these charters, 6 of them are slightly above current market rates while the rest are roughly in-line. According to CR Weber, current medium-term product tanker rates are $14-$14.5k/day and Suezmax rates are around $19k/day. This suggests CPLP could see a total slip of around $19k/day if all of these ships renewed at the lower rates. However, there’s an offsetting benefit as they also have two containerships at $8,250/day while current rates are at $12.5k/day according to Harpex. This positive shift would offset about half of the other slips. The chart below from the Q3-17 presentation covers these vessels (highlights added).

Altogether, when factored with the decline in interest expenses due to steady quarterly amortization, I expect CPLP’s organic DCF to be roughly flat for 2018 with cash flow upside expected from forward dropdowns. Considering their pro forma coverage ratio is around 1.6x and there is potential for dropdown growth, the payout is very secure.

CPLP Valuation: Target Price of $5/unit

I believe CPLP is worth at least $5.00/unit today based on a mixture of net-asset-valuations (“NAV,” similar to tangible book) and forward yield ranges. I expect CPLP to be paying $0.10/qtr by mid-2018 and they should command an eventual yield of 7-9% once they have proven their ability to return to payout growth.

Hoegh LNG Partners: 9.2% Yield & Considerable Backlog

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is a limited partnership with Oslo-traded general partner Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd (OTC:HOLHF). Hoegh is an LNG floating storage and regasification ("FSRU") pure play, which focuses on assets with long-term contract backlog. HMLP has a viable growth pipeline through the purchase of drop-down assets from the parent company or by increasing ownership stakes in its current fleet.

HMLP controls a fleet of five FSRUs, but has total economic interests in 4.0 (2x are held via 50% economic stakes). General partner Hoegh Holdings owns 46% of HMLP and also owns incentive distribution rights (IDRs) which entitle them to a proportion of HMLP's payouts if distributions are increased significantly.

HMLP has 32.9M units outstanding for a current market capitalization of close to $590M. HMLP's current yield is 9.6%. Hoegh recently issued $100M in 8.75% Series-A preferred (HMLP-A), of which approximately two-thirds will be available to fund forward growth.

Company Upsides, Risks, and Valuation

Hoegh LNG Partners is positioned in a rapidly growing segment of the LNG trade. FSRUs are acquired by smaller countries and infrastructure projects who would rather not spend the massive investment and accept the huge time delays associated with building an onshore regassification project. The following slide from a September 2017 presentation shows the consistent growth, which is likely to continue into the 2020s.

This forward growth is supported by a considerable set of developing projects.

Although Hoegh LNG has been a bit stagnant following a dropdown setback due to adverse performance claims in late-September, they have recently grown their portfolio by acquiring the remaining 49% interest in the “Hoegh Grace,” which is on a lucrative long-term contract through 2026. The Q3-17 earnings presentation(slide 9) illustrates their massive contract backlog (highlights adjusting for the recent acquisition).

Primary Risk: FSRU Performance Concerns

Since HMLP has a solid balance sheet, a strong parent company, and its entire fleet is positioned on long-term charters they are lower-risk than most similar maritime LP firms; however, they have faced some PR headwinds during 2017 as two of their vessels have been challenged for regassification performance claims. Engie is claiming that the vessels exceeded their allotted boil-off amounts (LNG lost due to natural storage limitations). According to a recent filing (page 12), HMLP believes the amount owed is negligible, but the total settlement could reach up to $29M. Hoegh parent has agreed to totally indemnify HMLP from these claims, so there’s unlikely to be any direct cash flow impacts, but the negative PR isn’t helpful when pursuing additional growth opportunities.

On a positive note, following the completion of the Hoegh Grace dropdown, HMLP plans to increase their distribution during Q1-18 as discussed during the Q3-17 results. Coverage will likely continue to grow into 2018, closer a 1.2x ratio alongside a small distribution increase.

HMLP Valuation: Target of $22/unit

My personal fair value target for HMLP is approximately $22/unit, which I believe represents a fair yield range (approximately 8%) based on their current projects and forward growth potential. The biggest risks to company are further PR issues surrounding boiloff performance claims and I am hopeful these will be resolved by early-2018 alongside the expected distribution increase.

Conclusion

This report offers income-focused investors three opportunities to benefit from outsized yields due to recent selloffs in the higher-yield segments combined with a general misunderstanding of most of these firms. All three firms offer at least a 9.4% yield with strong coverage and forward growth potential. This risk/reward income proposition is a rare opportunity in this market.

Additionally, these are tax friendly opportunities due to the 1099 structure, and lack of significant international taxation. I am personally long all three of these names in our alternative income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP, HMLP, CPLP, TOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.