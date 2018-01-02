Party Like It's 2004 - Or Maybe 2006?

Regardless of whether the act accomplishes its goals, it is likely to lead to increased real estate development and a boom and bust cycle, unless the Fed cuts off the boom.

It encourages increased investment by putting more money in the hands of corporations and of people who will invest it rather than spending it.

The Tax Reform Act of 2017 has good things and bad things. But one of the bad things is too much incentive toward investment at the expense of increasing budget deficits. There is so much money from all over the world looking for good investments that asset prices are consistently being driven up without concurrent increases in corporate incomes. That inducing investment is the point of the act is affirmed by Hoover Institution economist John Cochrane in a December 29, 2017 screed against fellow economist Austan Goolsbe on Cochrane’s blog: “The clear design was to lower the cost of capital, thereby increase investment, and thereby raise productivity and wages.”

The problem with that design is twofold, even if there are circumstances in which it would work: (1) the cost of capital is at historic lows, and (2) those historic lows result from a glut of money looking for investments. Here is financial journalist Joe Rennison reporting in the FT on December 27, 2017:

“The boom in auto ABS comes as other structured credit products, such as deals backed by leveraged loans or credit card debt, have also seen a glut of issuance. Demand is being driven by investors who are seeking alternative assets as the premiums offered on corporate bonds and loans continue to decline.”

“’It seems spreads have only been going one direction this year,’ said Jason Merrill, a structured specialist at Penn Mutual Asset Management,” Rennison reported.

Illustrations of the too-much-money seeking high-yielding investments syndrome are abundant: stock markets, bond markets, lending markets, both corporate and consumer, real estate markets such as office buildings and stores—even oil and gas exploration and production markets and power plants. Spreads on most kinds of debt are narrower than almost ever, price/earnings ratios are near historic highs, and Treasury yields are low despite the Fed having begun to ratchet up the Fed Funds rate.

A few illustrations are in leveraged loans and automobile credit.

Take leveraged loans: The bank regulators have been trying to get the big banks to make lesser amounts of leveraged loans, particularly for buyouts at high ratios of borrowing to EBITDA. They have succeeded to some extent. Nevertheless, the leveraged loan market is flourishing, and the usual sign of a late-stage bull market for such loans is taking place—lenders are no longer demanding strict covenants—“cov lite” loans are the norm at the moment, as mutual funds and hedge funds replace the banks as principal lenders. See, for example, the Wall Street Journal story here.

Leveraged loans repricing at lower rates, as shown in the following chart (from this WSJ story), are a further indication of how other investors have replaced banks’ pullbacks from the leveraged loan market:

As a whole, the corporate bond market has had a banner year. Spreads are low and decreasing, as the following graph shows:

And all this strength of the debt markets, including strength at the long end of the Treasury market, has occurred despite the Fed having gradually pulled back from the market, as the following graph from the WSJ illustrates:

In my opinion, the big banks have pulled back from the leveraged loan market not only because of regulatory pressure, but also because as the market has become more competitive, the rates and overall risk profiles have not warranted the investments.

Bankers frequently are thought not to be very smart. This thought occurs because its thinkers underestimate the difficulty of making money in the lending business or because its thinkers believe that the regulatory regime makes banks too risk-averse to make money. Both of those thoughts are wrong. (For a general discussion of the difficulties of the lending business and how those difficulties relate to bank failures and recessions, see my 2017 book, Instability: Booms, Busts, the Fragility of Banks, and What to do about It, available here.)

That the lending business is harder than many people—even some people in financial businesses—think it to be is illustrated by many of the new ventures into consumer debt in recent years. I discussed that subject in regard to new online lending platforms two months ago here. Bloomberg had a good story on automobile debt here in which the author explained how major investment banks and buyout funds had backed subprime auto lenders a few years ago, causing that market to lend in historic volumes, only to come crashing down in recent months as borrower defaults have climbed for the new lenders but not for the banks:

New entrants to lending markets, especially new entrants using other people’s money, tend to have access mostly to the shakiest credits, not the best credits, even in a space such as subprime.

The glut in investment markets continues in real estate markets as well as in credit and equity markets. The mall market is known to be overbuilt, especially as online takes market share from in-store retail. See, for example the WSJ article here. But the office building market similarly seems to be overbuilt, as space occupancy levels are declining. See this WSJ report on Moody’s outlook for office space.

Thus the Tax Reform Act gives commercial real estate developers the best of all tax worlds at a time when no stimulus for commercial building is needed: The space is being overbuilt without such incentives.

Nor is investment in many other spheres lacking or lagging the economy’s needs. For example, low natural gas prices are stimulating the building of new power plants that can deliver electricity at much lower cost than the coal-fired plants they are replacing—or even than older gas-fired plants. This kind of investment is likely to continue until most of the older plants have been replaced. See another good WSJ story here.

Thus it appears that when the projected returns on an investment are sufficient for its risk profile, there is ample money available. Indeed, many indications are that investors are not even demanding sufficient returns or sufficient protections, simply because there is so much money seeking what investors perceive as acceptable yields.

Thus not only does investment need no new stimulus; but because the loan markets are so strong, the banking sector needs no relief from the good forms of regulation that have been enacted in recent years. Stress tests and living wills have made the American banking system stronger and globally more competitive. That strength should not be thrown away, even though it is understandable that, with loan spreads having narrowed because of competition, bankers want to leverage up in order to make up in risk on their own balance sheets for the risks they are forced to take when lending into others’. That is precisely why capital regulation is necessary.

But the Tax Reform Act may change incentives on the producer side

Bob Litan, a Senior Scholar at Brookings, after reading the above summary of ample credit availability, has pointed out, however, that that accounts only for the supply side. Regardless of the apparent glut of investment dollars available, Litan says, the corporate tax cut will lower the bar for investment in new capacity or new products because it will increase after-tax predicted returns.

No doubt Litan is correct in theory. Reducing the marginal tax rate by 14 percentage points may add a percentage such as that to expected profits from an investment. Therefore, if a business’s hurdle rate is 10%, that hurdle rate can be met with, perhaps, 10% or even 14% less pre-tax profit projection, effectively making the hurdle rate equivalent to 9% or so instead of the previous 10%. Theory says that should induce businesses to invest more.

My question is whether the theory applies in practice at this time: The more important aspect of investment decisions, in my experience, is the uncertainty factor regarding the market for the new product or the expansion. As we have seen in recent years, the cost of capital has declined significantly, which effectively should have reduced the theoretical hurdle rate for any investment. In theory, if the cost of capital declines from 10% to 8%, the hurdle rate should decline by a similar amount. And the cost of capital for most firms has indeed declined by 200 basis points or more over the last decade—more than the new, lower tax rate may accomplish on the earnings side. Nevertheless, investment by existing companies outside a few sectors has remained relatively subdued. My guess is that this is because companies—and people in general—react more to perceptions of markets for products and risks than they do to the niceties of hurdle rates. The hurdle rates appear in CFOs’ charts justifying investing or not investing, but they are in practice subordinated to perceptions of risks and market opportunities. And regardless of theory, the macro is subject to the sum of the micro.

Nevertheless, “Steelmakers are betting on the U.S. again, building mills they hope will help them compete against cheap imports as demand rises,” according to Bob Tita in the December 30, 2017 WSJ. “ Some steel companies say they can capture more customers with new plants that can make more steel at less cost than older plants, and can deliver it faster to customers. They’re also counting on additional U.S. tariffs to drive out cheap, foreign-made steel, creating more opportunities for domestic producers. Stiff tariffs imposed over the past 18 months have significantly slowed steel imports from China, according to Commerce Department reports.” The cost of capital and taxation are nowhere in the discussion of whether or not there are opportunities to make more sales or sales at higher margins. Granted, an article like that is merely an anecdote, but I suggest that it reflects typical thinking.

Mr. Litan also says that stimulus is unnecessary when the unemployment rate is low and the economy is growing, albeit more slowly than some people would like. There is not, he says, a great deal of desire on the part of employers to lure back the people who have left the job market because their skills generally are lower-level and have eroded. I agree with those observations. Indeed, bringing back less skilled workers would only make the productivity numbers look worse. I discussed how that phenomenon works here.

If companies do not invest appreciably more, will borrowing nevertheless increase?

Money will be borrowed as a consequence of the Tax Reform Act regardless of whether or not corporations invest money they borrow in productive capacity or new businesses. They—and consumers—will borrow more simply because the Act will increase the supply of money looking for places to invest. That will happen because the owners of businesses and other people who already have money will have increased cashflow due to lower effective tax rates. That money has to find a home—and it will chase yield, just as money has for the last several years. For most companies, borrowing at low rates to fund stock buybacks is almost irresistible. And for a large proportion of consumers, the ability to borrow, even at high rates, seems irresistible, too.

The low returns on fixed income investments and apparent risks associated with stock investments, combined with the favored status of real estate development under the Tax Reform Act, are likely to entice a great deal of the new money into the real estate sector. For example, the limits to leverage deductibility do not apply to real estate, and real estate readily can qualify for the 20% deductibility provision when qualifying as a pass-through entity.

Thus, regardless of whether the construction is needed, it will be undertaken because money is available and because the new money will have caused prices to go up, thus seeming to promise more prices rises in the future. One is reminded of Texas in the early 1980s, where the banks rushed into commercial real estate lending, causing a boom that ended in see-through buildings and failure of all the large Texas banks in the mid-1980s.

Real estate also is a favored investment because it is secured or is an interest in something tangible—real property and buildings. (As my friend Alex Pollock points out, however, the real security is not the real property but what the real property currently can be sold for. When the tide turns, that often is far lower than it was when the investment was made.)

Construction therefore is likely to power the economy for the next few years.

Small Business Lending

One area that almost always seems to be crying for more credit availability is small business. Now is no exception, as this WSJ story illustrates. Small businesses claim they are underserved, that local branches are closing, that local banks are being swallowed up by bigger banks from elsewhere, and that nobody in the bank knows them anymore. They have a point in that since the losses that banks took in the Great Recession, they have raised the bar for small business loans. The community bankers love to hear the small business complaints because they can blame the problem on regulation, and thereby they can gain sympathy for their own over-regulation complaints.

In fact, I have sympathy for the community bank claims of over-regulation, not because it impacts small business lending, but because it is unnecessary to make smaller banks jump through the same hoops as bigger banks. The smaller banks should be allowed to give in to folly and fail, if that is their risk preference. The failures may impact the smaller towns, but they will not impact the nation as a whole.

I have less sympathy for the small business borrower, especially since the advent of online lending in that space. Quite simply, while some good loans probably do not get made, most small business credits are fairly risky. Therefore they demand fairly high rates of interest—and those high rates of interest are not satisfactory to the borrowers because it is hard for a business to make money when it is paying a high rate for its borrowed funds. Unfortunately, that is the nature small business lending because few small businesses have good collateral to offer, and the expenses associated with lending against receivables and inventory remain fairly high.

Thus the small-business-lending problem is endemic, not cyclical.

Productivity

Why has productivity remained so low? (I discussed productivity in 2016 here. My perspective was that productivity has long cycles and would not recover quickly.)

The big drag on productivity is demographic, and investment will not change demography. The demographic component is that change in productivity is defined as the increase (decrease) in GDP per hour worked. Fewer hours make productivity appear to go up; more hours to make it go down. Higher GDP makes productivity appear to go up; lower GDP makes it appear to go down. Thus, if the number of people in the country grows, GDP usually goes up because consumer spending accounts for about 70% of GDP. If the population is not growing, then GDP cannot rise as quickly as if the population were growing quickly.

The population is not growing quickly for two reasons: One, the birth rate (now about 1.7) has been fairly low for a few decades and now has declined to below replacement level; and two, immigration has declined as well, and current Administration policies are designed to make it decline even further.

More exports or higher wages would propel higher GDP. But whether either of those benefits—which the Tax Reform Act purports to promote—will eventuate seems to me quite speculative.

There is lots of R&D going on, as the following chart from Bloomberg.com illustrates. The question is whether it is producing productivity-enhancing innovations.

Eventually, investment likely will be part of the story of renewed productivity growth. But as Robert J. Gordon has pointed out, it is difficult to match the impact of the great inventions of the late 19th and early 20th centuries or the intensive way they were developed during WWII. See Gordon’s excellent book, The Rise and Fall of American Growth here.

Greg Ip, writing in the WSJ on December 29, 2017, counters Gordon’s perspective by pointing out, as Gordon has, that the great inventions of the 19 th and early 20 th centuries took many years to be adopted sufficiently to increase productivity significantly. But Ip, citing some recent papers, predicts that the adoption and effectiveness tipping point for information technology is at hand and that productivity therefore will accelerate in the next few years.

And perhaps the stimulus parts of the Tax Reform Act will promote that by enticing companies to invest immediately in technological devices and software they can write off immediately.

But a good deal of the recent investment seems to me to be duplicative. For example, we know why Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has to make large investments in electric car and truck technology—that is their business. But do all the car companies in the world have to replicate that expenditure in order to protect themselves? Maybe they do. But it seems pretty inefficient. Similarly, the number of companies pursuing driverless vehicles seems excessive. It looks to me like they all are trying to get to the same place. Will there be a few patents that create a leader that can extract rents from the rest? Or will most of the inventions be “obvious” based on what came before and thus not patentable?

You may have noticed that the chart of R&D spending includes just three kinds of companies: tech, pharma, and auto. They all are chasing the grail of patents and killer apps that can command monopoly profits (though some of the auto companies are just trying to avoid obsolescence). When so much of the R&D dollar is being spent on the same thing, can that be efficient—and productive?

Reckoning

The time will come when the global business cycle turns and the pigeons of over-lending will come home to roost. But that time may be a long way off. The lending has become very diversified, and so has the collective ability of the world to use capital to promote sales. Indeed, even the stimulus from the Tax Reform Act may be some way off, since in 2018 there will be negative tax stimulus in the form of tax on foreign income that has been stashed nominally offshore—and perhaps from surprises buried in the text of the Act as well. The stimulus thus may have a greater impact on the degree of leverage in the economy in 2019, rather than 2018.

In addition, so much of the business done in the world no longer requires high levels of financial leverage to succeed because it is based on ideas or is fabless (many of the most successful companies farm out mere fabrication and its risks and costs, keeping the higher profits from ideas and management for themselves). Thus the business cycle based on inventory levels no longer dominates economic activity. There still are cycles, but they seem to be based more on finance than they are on physical inventories.

When a large asset class becomes over-lent-to and begins not be able to pay its debts, as occurred with home mortgages in the Great Recession, that causes the downturn, which may accelerate if the asset class is big enough and affects enough people, as it was and did then.

In almost all sharp downturns all over the globe in the last 70 years, real estate has been at the heart of the bust, as it was at the heart of almost every boom. Real estate is highly likely to be at the heart of this next boom and bust as well.

Because over-lending and over-building, not overbuilt inventories, are the biggest threat to continued prosperity, public policy should make a sharp turn in the direction of reining in over-lending rather than encouraging overheating through higher leverage. The Fed is tightening, and enough tightening may prevent the worst results, but monetary policy is a blunt tool that often sows the seeds of what it tries to prevent.

Like the Fed’s tightening, the Tax Reform Act’s limits on leverage go in the right direction, but they do not apply to real estate. And the spirit of cheering on GDP increases through higher leverage is a real problem. Yet that is precisely what the Act was intended to do.

The U.S. tested the limits of leverage in the 2000s and ended up with the Great Recession and Great Financial Crisis. Thailand was the poster child for real estate leverage in the 1990s and paid for it with a devalued currency and nearly a decade to recover. Japan tested the limits of leverage in the 1980s and ended up with a lost decade-plus. The southern European nations tested the limits of leverage following the advent of the euro, and they ended up with their own almost-lost-decade—and they got off lightly only because the ECB bailed them out. China is testing the limits in the teens, though it now may be seeking to cut back on the leverage that has been critical to its high rates of growth. Whether China will succeed in bringing its leverage under control remains to be seen. Recent data do not suggest success, but at least the leadership’s rhetoric is going in the right direction.

For the U.S. to test the limits of leverage by stimulating lending at a time when consumer, corporate, pension fund and national leverage all are so high—so soon after the last catastrophic episode—would be folly. But it looks like that’s where the Administration is headed, led by its real-estate-borrower-in-chief.

Implications for Investors

If my analysis is correct, then the next downturn is likely to be a sharp one. If it is caused by leverage that cannot be sustained, then it is likely to take place a few years from now, with apparent prosperity in the meantime. So barring a geopolitical event, party like it was 2004, and quickly invest in real estate, preparing to get out in about two years. That might suggest owning some equity REITs or an ETF based on them.

If the Fed is going to see the boom and bust coming and cut it off with tight monetary policy, including significant reductions in its balance sheet, then the reckoning is likely to come sooner. So maybe think like it is 2006, the last time the Fed raised rates. (The Great Recession and Financial Crisis began in 2007.)

We all know that a recession comes sooner or later and that, by historical standards, we have had a long run (almost nine years) without one. My guess is that the administration’s policies will make the eventual downturn sharper than it has to be. I would have been happy to see continued moderate growth and gradually increasing wages as the job market continued to tighten. Instead, I think we will get another boom and bust cycle. And the higher Federal deficit will make it harder to cushion the landing for less-affluent people than it was the last time.

