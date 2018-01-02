Polyus: Excellent Opportunity To Buy A Good Company During The Correction

Investment thesis: PJSC Polyus (OTC: OTCPK:OPYGY) is a true Russian miracle. In recent years, the company has grown more than three times and it continues to grow even now. Therefore, I recommend considering this company for purchase. In the future, the rise in the share price should be influenced by the company's stable growth, its inclusion in the MSCI Russia index, an excellent dividend yield and undervaluation to Russian and World competitors.

Overview

PJSC Polyus is the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top 10 global gold mining companies whose production cost is one of the lowest in the world. It was founded in 2006. The main owner of "Polyus" as of 2017 is the family of Suleiman Kerimov. Since November 2014, Pavel Grachev has been the General Director of the company.

Over the past three years, the company's market capitalization has grown 3.5 times. In 2015, y-o-y revenue growth was 55% and reached 133 billion ruble; in 2016, the revenue growth was already 22% and in 2017 the revenue has remained practically unchanged compared to 2016.

Reasons for the correction

The main reason for the correction that began in early December is the detention of the main owner of Polyus, Suleiman Kerimov, in France. Kerimov was detained in a case of tax evasion. At the same time, the Russian prosecutor's office has already requested to conduct an investigation in its own territory.

I consider this correction completely unfounded because there is no direct effect of Kerimov's arrest on Polyus. Even if he receives a fine as punishment, he will not have to withdraw money from Polyus. Forbes estimates the net worth of Kerimov at $6.3 billion. And, in fact, the company is owned not by Suleiman himself, but by his family.

Therefore, I do not expect the sale of a large amount of Polyus shares from the side of the Kerimov family in the near future.

Financials

In early November, the company reported for the third quarter of 2017. Polyus's financial indicators have been growing for several quarters, and along with them, the efficiency of the company's projects has been growing. And this quarter is no exception. Gold sales increased 10% y-o-y and total revenue increased by 6 percent compared to Q3 2016 and reached $744 million. Mining sales are also increasing at each of the company's areas. Almost 48% of Polyus's revenue comes from the Olimpiada project, and the sales growth in this field exceeded 20%. Operational expenses in ruble terms have not practically changed. Adjusted EBITDA margin of all projects remains at a very high level; on average, it is around 60 percent. Cash flow from operations also grew by just over 1 percent y-o-y, but FCF declined due to the fact that CapEx almost doubled due to the construction of Natalka's new project, which will be launched in late 2018. Debt load looks quite stable: net debt decreased compared to 2016, and now the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.9x.

In general, the report was very good. Despite the fact that the company's performance does not grow by 20-30 percent a year as in the previous couple of years, the steady growth still continues. It is very important to note that the company is engaged in the construction of new projects and has recently begun to pay quite large dividends.

Source: Polyus Presentation

Dividends

In addition to a good report, there is another reason to look at the shares of this company - its dividends. Dividend yield for the last 12 months was 4.68%. The company pays dividends every six months, starting in the summer of 2017. Despite a short dividend history, Bloomberg predicts a dividend growth rate of 5.5%. (Data by Bloomberg Terminal)

Polyus has one of the largest dividend yields among all the world's gold miners. For example, Barrick Gold's (NYSE: ABX) dividend yield is 0.85% and Goldcorp's (NYSE: GG) 0.64%

Inclusion in MSCI Russia

Since Polyus is a Russian company, initially, it traded only on the Russian stock exchange. But less than a year after its foundation, it began to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. In the US, Polyus's shares can be bought in the over-the-counter market. In June 2017, PJSC Polyus re-arranged its shares, in which 9% of the shares were placed for $800 million. And despite the relatively small free float of 16% in mid-November, Polyus was included in the MSCI Russia index. The revision of the index happened on November 14, but the changes will take effect after the closing of the last trading day in November. This inclusion can be considered as a driver for future growth in the share price due to increasing liquidity and attracting foreign investors.

Here is what the head of the company, Pavel Grachev, said about it:

The inclusion to the MSCI Indices has been a longstanding objective of the Company and one of the components of our target to increase liquidity in Polyus’ equity instruments to better engage with a global investor community. This follows our successful SPO on the London and Moscow Stock Exchanges earlier this year.

Competitive analysis

Source: Polyus Presentation

The company has political risk associated with the country where its activities are carried out. But in terms of P/E, the company is undervalued compared to the group of the largest gold miners more than 3 times, and the EV/EBITDA has the potential for growth of 10%. The company also outperforms its competitors in dividend yield and in terms of revenue growth and EPS over the past year.

Mkt Cap EV/EBITDA P/E Polyus 10.07B 8.5x 7.05x Global gold miners Average 12.5B 9.325x 24.75x

(Data by Bloomberg)

Since the Russian market is very cheap on multiples such as P/E and EV/EBITDA, I compared Polyus to other Russian miners, even though there are no more gold miners in this group. There is also the noticeable advantage in terms of growth and profitability, and the company's P/E is less than average for 10%.

Mkt Cap EV/EBITDA P/E Polyus 10.07B 8.5x 7.05x Russian miners Average 11.86B 5.775x 7.75x

(Data by Bloomberg)

Conclusion

The company has passed a period of rapid growth and now is moving to stable development with the introduction of new projects and paying dividends to shareholders. Also, the company was included in the MSCI Russia index, which should increase its liquidity and interest to foreign investors. And despite the fact that in recent years the price of the company's shares has grown several times, it still remains undervalued to the world and Russian competitors, thus I think that Polyus shares still have huge potential for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.