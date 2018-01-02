Leveraging For Profit: Ares Capital And Apollo Investments

The Power of Leverage and More

Most businesses include financial leveraging to maximize profits. This practice is centuries old. Financial leverage occurs when businesses add debt to acquire new assets. Companies do so because the interest rate on the debt is less than the asset percentage return. The business keeps the difference, counting it for profit. Because interest must be paid regardless of the performance of the asset, businesses limit leverage. The world of business measures leverage using a ratio of total debt divided by shareholder equity.

Although it is true that financial leverage is important to all businesses, it is essential for business development companies (BDC). Wikipedia defines a BDC as "a form of unregistered closed-end investment company in the United States that invests in small and mid-sized businesses." The businesses described generally are small startups in need of extensive capital for growth or more mature businesses which have found themselves in serious financial difficulties. Under these conditions, BDCs may loan money at a higher than rate than normal interest rates (above 10%) or accept stock in payment for capital or both. The loaned money may be in first or second or third position creating a situation where the lower the debt position creates a greater risk loan. BDCs lever heavily to produce high dividend rates (7%-12%). With time, the companies do buy new entities and sell investments for profits. Within this business type, losing failed businesses to bankruptcy occurs often and is expected. During periods of rising bank interest rates, BDCs may choose to de-lever by purchasing few assets than sold. The companies wait for more favorable business conditions before increasing leverage.

Our experience is that BDCs leverage for a variety of reasons and it can range from lows of the high 50s% to high rates at or near 80%. Sometimes a BDC might temporarily leverage down because it cannot find enough good investments, or because it is changing its business model, or because interest rates are increasing.

A simple example illustrates the power of leveraging. If the borrowing rate averages 6% and the BDC can earn 11%, the increased return through several different percentages of leveraging are: 0% leveraged, 0% increase; 50% leveraged, a 250% increase; 60% leveraged, a 300% increase; 75% leveraged, a 500% increase; and 80% leveraged, a 700% increase. A simple change from 75% to 60% in this example could reduce earnings by 40%. We understand that each BDC has its own finance model, but we hope the example helps firmly illustrate the power of leveraging. We should note that at least for the DBCs we follow, the companies tend to target leverage between 70%-80%.

A critical part of leverage is the difference between the investment return and interest rate. When BDCs maintain lower investment returns, the affect of leverage reduces. The opposite also is true. Companies tend to look for safer lower return investments in suspect markets.

The Federal Reserve has been slowly increasing short-term rates for the past few years from zero to a high range of 1.25%-1.50%. Markets continue to expect the Fed to continue rate increases to possibly 2.00%-2.25% by the end of 2018 continuing a negative drag on earnings. Many DBCs have been de-leveraging to pocket "dry powder."

Another critical parameter defining the financial state of a BDC is the net asset value in dollars, which represents the value of the company on a per share of stock basis. During investment times of confidence, share prices tend to trade higher than the net asset value. In periods of declining asset values, stocks tend to trade lower than the net asset value.

BDCs are required by law to distribute 90% of earnings to avoid paying taxes.

We are evaluating two BDCs, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV), by reviewing the history, current leveraging strategy and other critical business measurements.

Ares Capital

Several investment specialists formed a business development group in 1997. Between 1997 and 2004, the company operated as a private firm. In 2004, Ares Capital created a publicly traded corporation under the Nasdaq symbol ARCC. Since 2004, the company purchased Allied Capital in 2010 and most recently American Capital in early 2017. Along the way, it purchased several other businesses to expand. Today, it is the largest BDC in the world by capitalization.

After reviewing several critical parameters, we gained insight into the company's health. Beginning with March of 2016 through September of 2017, the net asset values are: 16.50, 16.62, 16.59, 16.45, 16.50, 16.54 and 16.49. These values have been very stable for several quarters. We note that for many BDCs, net asset values declined significantly over the last 3-4 years for many reasons including large losses from the oil bust of 2014, rising interest rates, mismanagement and others. Ares Capital's values, though lower than a few years ago, have stabilized.



In the past five quarters, the company reported the following core earnings beginning with the most recent in cents: 36, 34, 32, 42 and 43. Why the drop? In January of this year, Ares closed the purchase of American Capital. Prior to its purchase, American primarily operated without paying dividends using a model that valued capital gains with lower investment returns. With the large number of lower earning assets now a part of Ares, core earnings dropped. Since the low of the March quarter of 32 cents, the company has been slowly and carefully rotating the American assets to higher percentage investments. In September, the results had the earnings back to 36 cents or 2 cents lower than the dividend paid. During the same quarters, Ares continued to pay out it 38 cent dividend using retained earnings to do so. We note that over the years Ares has built a large reservoir of nearly a dollar worth of retained earnings from which it can continue to pay out its dividend during leaner or transitory periods. We see nothing that suggests a cut in dividend anytime soon.

What perked our interest in Ares was a slide in a recent presentation about the company's belief for future growth.

Reviewing the numbers in the slide helps provide insight into the company's belief for future core earnings. Adding the numbers produces a range from $0.25 - $.40 for a year or $0.06 - $0.10 per quarter. The future total quarterly core earnings might reach $0.45. During stable periods, our experience with well-managed BDCs is that the market prices these with yields between 8%-9%. At a possible $1.8 dividend, Ares could be priced at a future time as high as $22 or a 40% increase from December 29th's close. Even a more realistic increase of 20% would increase the stock price by while still collecting a healthy dividend. With a stable net asset and a high probability for addition core earnings growth, we plan to add a modest amount to our existing position at opportune pricing. We strongly encourage investors to read the presentation referenced in our article before purchasing.

Apollo Investment Corporation

Apollo wrote this about itself: "Founded in 1990, Apollo is a recognized leader in private equity investing, having invested more than $14 billion since its founding. Since its inception, Apollo has raised more than $25 billion in capital, primarily from institutional investors. Apollo traditionally has focused on companies that it believes are undervalued yet have successful business models, strong cash flows and prospects for value creation." The company has NOT been without apparent investing mistakes. During the most recent oil boom, Apollo unwisely invested heavily into more risky shale oil or gas entities. The company paid dearly for this mistake. There has been other serious mistakes significantly impacting the company's performance. For example in September of 2013, the net asset value was $8.30. During its last report, it reported a net asset value of $6.72.

In June 2016, the company made a critical decision to change its investment portfolio. From the November 2016 conference call, the new President Howard Widra offered these comments, "As described in our last call, we implemented focus on senior secured corporate loans sourced by Apollo’s direct origination team with a focus on floating rate assets, providing additional exposure in first lien life sciences, asset based lending and lendor finance, areas with significant buyers to actuate and which may cut financial expertise." In further describing the model, he continued, "We expect that our target portfolio will be approximately 50% to 60% in traditional corporate loans, approximately 20% to 25% across life sciences’ asset base and lender finance, approximately 15% in aircraft leasing and the balance in existing verticals and other legacy positions."

In the company's most recent call, it announced that the transition was moving forward with core strategies now accounting for three-fourths of the portfolio. With floating rate portion of its corporate debt increased to 91%, net leverage dropped to 0.59 from 0.6. The remarks included: "In today’s market, we believe it is prudent to have dry powder. Net investment income for the quarter was $0.16 per share. Net asset value declined $0.01 to $6.72 per share."

A few years ago, Apollo held a significant amount of risky oil and gas investments. With the oil bust beginning in 2014, Apollo's price plummeted from $9 to a low $4.50 in early 2016. The company choose to buy back stock since the asset value remained significantly above $6. The company has purchased in total over 18M shares of stock or 8%. We expect the company to continue purchases if the price remains significantly lower than the net asset value. As of the 29th of December, the stock price remained about a dollar lower than the last reported asset value.

For Apollo, core earnings for the last six quarters beginning with the most recent in cents are: 16, 15, 17, 17, 18 and 16. The company paid 15 cent dividends in each of the quarters. The net asset has been relatively stable for the last six quarters. Beginning with September 2017, the net asset values are: 6.72, 6.73, 6.74, 6.86, 6.95 and 6.9.

Apollo is still working through a major portfolio transition and is extremely light in leverage, 0.59. At the most recent close of 5.66, the yield is 10.5%. We began buying the stock a few quarters ago, because we believe a relative stability for both earnings and asset value is finally occurring. We also believe that the new strategy will be more stable for both assets and earnings. As the company adds leverage from 0.6 to 0.75, we believe that core earnings will once again top $0.20 per quarter or $0.80 per year. At $0.80/year, a valuation of $10 might be reached or an 80% capital return. We believe that although peak earnings may be a few years off, owning the stock and collecting a 10% yield during the growth period make the wait worthwhile. We are adding to this position.

Our Concern and Note

In more recent months, the US economy has improved significantly. Our concern is that a booming economy could produce a prolonged period in which the Fed could continue increasing interest rates. The effect would probably be damaging to DBCs.

We should note that we do trade our positions from time to time. For example, should the price of Apollo reach $6.4 or so again and stall, we would likely exit waiting for a lower price.