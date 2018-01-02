If Content Is King, Disney Is Queen

The company is one of the few that can pay far above book value in a deal and still add value.

The old Internet adage that “content is king” has long since passed the point of cliché, but I tend to believe that these sayings get repeated so often because they are true. Here I focus on Disney (DIS), the world’s best known media conglomerate. The company not only owns iconic franchises and characters from the past, but it has also built a reputation for developing new content. Right now, a cloud of negativity around Disney’s ownership of ESPN has weighed down the stock. I would prefer to wait until a cyclical downturn at the box office, but the stock at 19 times earnings is a better buy than most.

Long Live the Content King

As an investor, I generally prefer to own a company that produces a great, brand name product rather than the company that distributes the product. Sometimes the latter is worth owning, especially if it is a Wal-Mart (WMT) or an Amazon (AMZN). Over the long run, though, I would feel better about owning a piece of the products that they sell, e.g. Coca-Cola (KO) drinks and Hershey (HSY) candy. Food preferences change, but they change slowly. Retail, however, experienced at least four seismic shifts over the last century.

Likewise, I am more confident about the earnings power of great media content than the longevity of distribution or production methods. Kodak (KODK) once seemed inevitable with its virtual monopoly on photographic film, but changing technology ultimately killed the company. Investors would have been better off owning a piece of the places where those “Kodak moments” actually happened, such as Disneyworld.

No matter if content is consumed on a television, at the cinema, or online, the owners of iconic characters and franchises will find a way to reach audiences. It is not difficult to see why Netflix (NFLX) has made original programming its foremost strategic priority. Someday, another medium will present a challenge to the online streaming model. But if Netflix can develop a reputation for quality content (and it arguably has), then it will have a competitive moat to protect against technological change.

As Charlie Munger writes in his Poor Charlie’s Almanac, Disney is like an "oil company that can put the oil back in the ground after it is done drilling so it can drill it again." For example, the first generation to watch Star Wars became enamored of the franchise during late 1970s and early 1980s. Then they introduced the films to their own kids, who grew up watching the prequel trilogy. Now many of those fans from the early 2000s are taking their kids to the sequel trilogy. Indeed, the late film critic Roger Ebert listed Star Wars as one of the few contemporary movies that will still be widely-known in the year 2100. Talk about compounding!

The ESPN Problem

Although Disney is perhaps best known for its film studio and theme park, half the company’s operating income can be traced to its media networks segment, which includes ESPN, ABC, and the Disney Channel. Lately they have weighed down Disney’s earnings as traditional cable television continues to decline – a trend that seems unlikely to reverse.

The other divisions are doing quite well, though. Nearly all of Disney’s recent earnings growth has come from studio entertainment. The division generated $2.7 billion in operating income in 2016, which seems small at just 17 percent of the total. However, the studio’s 37 percent increase over FY 2015 earnings accounted for much of the company's overall earnings growth during that period.

The studio is also strategically crucial because it provides the creative content for licensing and theme park attractions. RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall expects that Disney’s other segments, led by studio entertainment, will grow in importance for the company while ESPN and the media networks decline.

Assets

Disney’s balance sheet is a classic case study on tangible and intangible assets. On one hand, the company owns a massive real estate portfolio mainly comprised of theme parks and hotels. As of 2016, Disney controls 31,600 acres of land, with 25,000 acres belonging to Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida. Altogether, its net property, plant, and equipment plus cash are carried on the books for $32 billion, or 20 percent of the company’s current market capitalization.

On the other hand, intangible assets and goodwill sum to more than $38 billion. This makes sense, as Disney’s true value comes from its brand and intellectual property. Investors have occasionally balked at Disney’s large mergers and acquisitions, but the company is one of the few that can justifiably pay far above book value for content. Managements often promise “synergies” that ultimately prove imaginary, but Disney has proved time and time again that it knows how to add value and take established brands to the next level.

Unlike many media companies, Disney has so far resisted parting with any piece of its vast empire, but there is a lot of potential for spinoffs. Some observers, including John Malone, have speculated that Disney could spinoff ESPN. The reason is that Disney is a global company, but its media networks cater to a primarily domestic audience. Separating ESPN might even put Disney in play as a buyout candidate.

Upside and Downside

My position on the upsides and downsides runs counter to what most analysts are saying. I view the ESPN issue as less of a content problem and more of a distribution problem. ESPN is by far the most recognizable brand for sports programming, and perhaps the company will figure out how to better reach cord-cutters. In the meantime, ESPN and the rest of the media network segment generate a ton of free cash that the company can invest elsewhere.

One downside risk is that movie franchises are somewhat cyclical, a tendency that I noted in my previous Disney article. The company owns fantastic brands in Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, but even those juggernauts occasionally put out flops. Sometimes audiences need a break from a popular but overstretched franchise.

Then there is the proposed acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s (FOX) entertainment assets, a mammoth buyout that would use $52 billion of Disney stock. Including debt and cash, the total value of the deal sums to more than $66 billion. Disney will issue 515 million new shares on top of the 1.5 billion shares outstanding today, increasing the share base by nearly 27 percent. To placate owners worried about dilution, the company plans to repurchase $20 billion of its own stock within two years of the deal’s signing.

Disney’s dilutive deals have paid off for shareholders in the past, but I would never assume that a strategy like that will always work out. Clearly management is not buying Fox solely for its present earnings, stating vaguely in the press release that the deal will be “accretive to earnings before the impact of purchase accounting for the second fiscal year after the close of the transaction.” Rather, Disney management (probably) has a plan to leverage Fox's IP better than Fox itself is doing now. A buyer of Disney stock now would have to be pretty confident that the deal will create value.

For these reasons, I view Disney shares as modestly overvalued at an earnings yield of 5.5 percent. Of course, I thought the same thing in 2012. Disney had just purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion, which seemed to me like a major bargain, but I still regarded the stock as pricey. Clearly that opinion was wrong, and I may be wrong again now. Either way, I have no doubt that shareholders buying today will do well, provided that they hold for many years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.