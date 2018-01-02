Cheniere Energy Stock Up 28% Quarter Over Quarter - Does Upside Remain?

If the growth drivers are still present, we will develop a strategy for investing in this stock at present levels.

Walk-Around Survey

Holy guacamole, Batman! The last time I looked at Cheniere Energy (LNG) it was as part of a comprehensive SA article I published in September on LNG's (liquefied natural gas) future in the global energy matrix. If you missed it, by all means have a look. Having followed crude oil down for the same time period, it was in the low $40s, having just rebounded off an August 21 low of $40.36. I recall thinking: Maybe it'll pull back a buck or two, and I'll dip my toe in.

Sources: Seeking Alpha; chart by Trading View

Boy, was I wrong. Clearly not my best stock-picking call of 2017 by a long shot! But, heck, if I got every one right, I probably wouldn't be writing articles for SA and getting to know all of you lovely folks.

When I see something like this, the first question I ask myself is: What happened?" And the second is: Is there room to run?"

In the rest of this article we'll attempt to see if we can get a handle on those two questions.

Source: Cheniere 2016 Annual Report - Sabine Pass LNG facility

The Summer of '17

It's a while back, but let's revisit the summer of 2017 for a moment. The oil bears had broken out the "good stuff," lighted up some cubanos and were throwing an "it's the end of the world for oil" party to sneer at us bulls. They were publishing articles like this one on SA. The black, gooey stuff, you may recall, after flirting with the upper $50's early in the year, had dropped back into the middle $40s. Ouch!

The problems were legendary, and written in the stars, according to these guys. Take your pick of apocalyptic predictions. There was trouble in OPEC and there was no way they would continue their production cuts. Didn't happen. On top of that, Shale was going to flood the known universe with oil, driving the price down to... sorry, it's too painful, but it was really low. Didn't happen. And, as if we oil bulls didn't already have enough pins sticking out of us, the Dark Lord of the Tesla-verse was going to put a $100K EV in every driveway, Thusly obviating the need for oil and driving our fat-yielding super-major oil company stocks into the ground. Didn't happen.

On the figurative playground of the SA blogosphere, the bears were gleefully rubbing our noses in the dirt, convinced they'd not only taken our lunch money but also had a good chance of stealing our girlfriends. Ouch again! It was a lonely time to be a bull, standing out in the cold, rubbing our noses, watching the festivities, and wondering why our girlfriends weren't answering their phones.

But along the way to where we stand now, a couple of stalwart authors kept the torches lit, so to speak, giving the rest of us bulls courage to match our convictions. And, well, just look at the right side of the chart below. Who got it right on oil?

Here's a couple of articles from Daniel Jones and HFI Research from the same time period. These guys pretty well nailed it, in my book, so let's give a year-end shout-out to them. (Note: If you are looking for someone to follow for oil price/inventory forecasting, these guys are my gurus, and I recommend you click the "follow" button for them - after clicking it for me, of course.)

Source: Nasdaq. $60.42 at the December 29 close! Take that, oil bears!

Toolbox Talk

Cheniere's meteoric rise in the last quarter is out of sync with other companies in the gas space. So something is clearly happening for them that isn't affecting similar companies in the same way.

Source: Motley Fool, Chart by author

The answer in this case was two-fold. First, the the tripling of revenue realized by the inauguration of Train 1 in their Sabine Pass LNG complex. This marks the culmination of several years of investment in the export of LNG cargoes around the globe. Second, they continued to follow oil up as it marched toward $60/bbl.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 slide deck.

Additional points from the Conference Call:

Another three Sabine Pass export trains are substantially complete and will soon enter commissioning phases.

Cheniere has a global customer base as evidenced by the graphic below.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q-3 slide deck

A signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation for the import by China of LNG from Cheniere. No terms have been disclosed as the details in the final contracts are still being worked by the parties.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 slide deck.

Firstly, China's role as a leader in Asian demand can't be overstated. As I discussed in an article on thinking strategically earlier this month, China's economy is in transition from an export to an internal consumption base. This means they need to supply a middle class, estimated at about 600 million people, with the necessities and luxuries it demands. Tying up secure energy sources for a billion and a half people underpins this effort.

Source: CBS News.

Secondarily, they need to clean up their air. The pic above shows what Beijing commuters have to contend with every morning. I have lived in Asia, and can tell you that Beijing is by no means the only city with next-to-unbreathable air. Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong — all have the same issues, though perhaps to a lesser degree than Beijing. The drive to clean up their environment will be the source of huge incremental demand for Cheniere's LNG.

The main point is Asian demand has yet to be accurately estimated. See the outtake below from Cheniere for details:

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 slide deck.

Other Financial Details:

In spite of this boost to revenue, Cheniere still managed to lose money, due in large part to interest costs of $186 mm from financing a massive construction phase.

A one-time charge $379 mm for amortization of conversion of CQP Class "B" shares to common stock was also recorded.

Source: Cheniere Energy 8K.

Cheniere confirmed and tightened the range for EBITDA guidance on the full year 2017 ($1.8 bn to $1.9 bn).

Projected an EBITDA range for 2018 at $1.9 bn to $2.1 bn.

Source: Cheniere Energy Q3 Slide deck.

Summary

The bad news: I took my eye off the ball and missed the run up in this stock through the end of 2017. It benefited from both the start up of its key Sabine Pass gas train and the increase in oil prices for the same time period.

The good news: I think there is more room to run given the market fundamentals at play with the key Asian markets.

More good news: Cheniere's structure gives you several ways to align your investment thesis and personal goals, should you find it attractive:

Cheniere Energy as a pure-play LNG stock for capital appreciation.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQH) paying a 6.5% dividend yield.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) paying a dividend yielding 5.9%.

I am looking hard at Cheniere for entry into the LNG space. With the run it's had in the last quarter, I view it as being ripe for at least a minor pullback. My personal target for entry is about $48 per share.

