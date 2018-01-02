Equity CEFs: Final 2017 NAV And Market Price Performances

Here are 2017's final performance figures for the 90 or so equity CEFs I follow. Only the top 3 REITs and energy MLPs are included to represent their sectors.

Overall, it was an incredible year for equity CEFs, easily the best since the post financial crisis year of 2009.

2017 will also go down as a year in which many equity CEFs outperformed their benchmark ETFs at market price, the first time that has happened since I can remember.