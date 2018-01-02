Celgene - Don't Forget The Pipeline

A tale of two halves - 2017

2017 has been an interesting year for Celgene as a whole. What began in 2017 as a strong bull-run for the stock of nearly 28% since February was quickly doused by a string of bad news and guidance decreases. Celgene represents one of a few number of companies that offers extremely long-term guidance. At its most recent 3Q earnings report, the Company cut this long-term guidance, and it was followed by a nearly 20% tradedown in the stock following this.

(Source: 3Q2017 CELG earnings presentation)

Further adding to this guidance cut was the Company's revenue cut of its FY2017 guidance, specifically within the Company's Otezla drug. While the Company raised its expectations for its operating margins, Otezla represents what was expected to be a major area of growth for the Company. The drug treats arthritic inflammation and was deemed the Company's next great blockbuster drug (which it will still likely be); however, the drug faced pricing pressure on insurer price cuts that the Company was unable to make up for on volume as market growth missed expectations.

(Source: 3Q2017 CELG earnings presentation)

While this does seem concerning, Otezla's near-term miss appears to be the major cause for the longer term guidance cut (alongside the Oncology cut). As such, it is my outlook that through the lowering of 2020 guidance, it has created upside risk for the Company's Otezla drug. Logically, if management saw headwinds in the near term, it would make sense for guidance to be cut to a much more conservative base in the near term. Given such a severe cut to longer term guidance, it seems that the Company has sufficiently lowered expectations to create an easily beatable base with risk to the upside in 2018 if competitive pressures for the drug dissipate. Another major point of note is that the Company actually raised Guidance for its Hematology segment relatively significantly.

Thus, it appears that based on these conservative estimates, major analysts and buy-side positioning has reflected expectations of continued weakness in the Company. Following earnings, many analysts significantly slashed expectations of earnings and revenue growth specifically within the I&I segment of the Company.

(Source: NASDAQ.com CELG earnings forecast)

Given that the EPS guidance for 2020 by the Company was >$12.50, this shows that many analysts have actually priced-in and projected even more cuts into the future. Furthermore, if one reads the footnotes of the investor presentation, management has assumed virtually no share buybacks (815 guided diluted vs 819 current diluted) within their projections of >$12.50. During the call however, the following was stated by CFO Peter Kellogg:

Given this robust outlook and the current status of market valuation for Celgene, we are immediately initiating a strong share-repurchase program. As a reminder, our No. 1 priority for capital deployment will continue to be strategic investment in our business. Now, given our strong balance sheet and expected earnings growth, we can also be aggressively opportunistic with respect to share repurchases when we see market dislocations, without materially impacting our ability to execute on strategic investments. -Peter Kellogg, Celgene CFO

Keep in mind that these presentations/statements were prepared prior to the 28% drop in share price. Thus, if we assume a significant share buyback program "opportunistically" following, say, a 28% drop in the stock price, it is likely that adjusted guidance for 2020 EPS will actually be significantly above the $12.50 guided, thus creating what is a share price drop that is extremely unjustified in the long term. Furthermore, given that many analysts are typically fairly poor sources for growth in underlying drug markets relative to actual market participants and healthcare consultants/hedge funds with experience in the industry, these estimates are likely further under-exaggerating the Company's earnings potential. Finally, the Company has nearly $12 bn cash on hand (Source: company filings), thus meaning that there is huge financial flexibility with their operations here.

But what about the pipeline?

Now, keep in mind that the vast majority of what has been talked about up to this point is focused on the Company's current portfolio and extremely late-term tests associated with already on the market drugs. Looking at the Company's pipeline however, it is clear relative to many of its peers that the Company has easily the most prolific pipeline in the big pharma/biotech space.

(Source: 3Q2017 CELG earnings presentation)

With such a large pipeline present, it is likely that there will be at least one or two profitable drugs in the near term as the Company has numerous phase 1, 2, and 3 drugs. While the Company has had a few later stage failures over the past few months, given the Company's strong current drug profile and large pipeline, any single miss in a drug failure will likely be relatively insulated moreso than many peers in Celgene's space which can see 20%+ swings off of a single drug trial failure.

Thus, in the biotech space, Celgene has all the upside associated with finding a blockbluster drug with minimized downside due to the size of both its current portfolio of drugs and its pipeline. While the upside is also somewhat mitigated due to the Company's size, the premier pipeline exposure, especially at the stock's current price and discount, makes it a clear choice and best of breed in terms of the major biotech titans.

Additionally, if one wishes to see the breakdown of the drugs more clearly (Celgene pipeline as of 11/17), the Company currently has 13 drugs in phase 3 trials - the most in the industry to my knowledge. Furthermore, the Company has numerous phase 0, 1, and 2 moonshots which provide further upside risk to the Company's drug portfolio.

Inherently undervalued even with lowered guidance

Moving to the valuation of the Company, we created a fairly basic DCF and three statement model based on the Company's current guidance in order to attempt to value the Company assuming a tapering of growth in the long-term as patents come-off, generic competition becomes an issue, and market acceleration slows somewhat.

We begin with a basic revenue build based on the current drug portfolio:

(Source: Self-made model, historical information from company filings)

Estimates are very inline and towards the low-end ($19 bn) of the Company's 2020 guidance. We tapered off growth fairly aggressively following this period and assumed a perpetuity growth rate of 2.50% in our DCF as will be seen later, which we feel is fairly accurate given the Company's growth profile.

(Source: Self-made model, historical information from company filings)

We held COGS constant at current levels and increased R&D to be relatively in-line with historical estimates, though slightly higher than 2017 as we expect the Company to expend more on developing its earlier stage pipeline drugs in the near future. SG&A we lowered as the Company has guided higher margins into the future as it focuses on cost cutting; however, we wanted to be conservative and only cut it by 50 bps.

Additionally, please realize that our margins are increasing through 2020 as we reduced amortization and depreciation related expenses and restructuring fees, so the primary driver of expanding margins are actually non-cash expenses. We did this so as to have our capital expenditures greater than D&A into perpetuity, as currently D&A is fairly higher than capex which would theoretically reduce assets to $0 in the long-term. Our actual cash margin expansion within the model is only 50 bps which we find fairly realistic.

Taxes we set to 12% from our initial model of 14% as we felt that this would be reflective of tax cuts passing without being overly aggressive. We expect guidance on future tax rates to be given moving forward, and thus will update our model at such a time as those numbers are released. We also assumed short-term decreases in share-count so as to model out theoretical GAAP-EPS (not adjusted) under a supposed share buy-back program as discussed above. (We used current diluted share count for the DCF per-share value however).

(Source: Self-made model, historical information from company filings)

For our DCF, as touched on above we lowered D&A into the future, tapering amortization off to $0 in 2022 to be more accurate with the Company's balance sheet, alongside representing the amortization of various patents, acquired intangibles, and the like. Capital expenditures we increased to 2.25% of sales in order to be conservative as it is slightly higher than historical. For the risk-free rate we used the yield of the current 10-year and for the MRP we used an implied market return of 8.09%, which is slightly higher than Damodaran's current MRP of about 4.6%. We feel such a low premium risks mean reversion and thus used a rate higher than it. The perpetuity growth rate of 2.50% was chosen due to the Company's high growth profile and the growth of its underlying market. Working capital projections were generated through our 3-statement flow model, where we kept major working capital ratios such as receivable days etc. in-line with historical numbers.

(Source: Self-made model, historical information from company filings)

As can be seen, on conservative projections that are in-line with Company guidance, the Company has relatively extreme upside, which is to be expected given the divergence between market expectations and the Company's underlying fundamentals. We refrained from doing an in-depth comparables analysis, as due to the differences within the exposures and pipelines of all the major biotech players, we feel that doing a more company-specific analysis is more in-line. Please note that CELG on a comparables basis does trade at a slight premium to its peers on a trailing PE basis, but a discount to its peers on a forward PE basis given the Company's strong growth profile. We do view this as the most "growthy" of the major biotech players.

Technicals indicate floor at $98-100

Another assuring point behind entering at the current price of $104 is that the Company appears to have long term resistance at the $98-100 area over the past 5 years as can be seen by the below chart. This indicates that barring a huge fundamental shift that would cause CELG to break this resistance line, downside appears capped at 6% whereas upside is in the range of 30-50% or even more if guidance is raised entering 2018 and short-term weakness, especially in Otezla is overcame.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Risks

The major risk as touched on previously is if the Company's current product base faces more headwinds into the future. If Otezla growth goes negative or flat into the future, it is likely that the Company's share price will continue to be negatively affected. Furthermore, as major drugs come off patent life in the coming years, pricing of these drugs will become pressured as competition enters the market. Long-term however, given the Company's large drug pipeline, we view this as likely not a major issue.

A risk for all pharma/biotech companies is, inherently, failure to pass clinical tests and for R&D to have minimal return on investment. With that being said however, as was mentioned earlier in the article, the Company's pipeline is so diversified, and its current product base so strong, that any such failure would likely not result in a double digit move in the stock (though a trade down would occur). With this being said, due to the Company's strong balance sheet with cash on-hand and its underlying cash flow generation, if failures were to occur the Company would likely be able to purchase a smaller bio-tech player with a promising pipeline in a high growth space (similar to GILDs recent acquisition of KITE).

Conclusion

Overall, the risk profile of CELG appears to be extremely biased towards an upside move. The Company appears to be generally misunderstood by the market, as investors have become spooked by a short term series of negative announcements in 4Q2017. Analyst estimates for the Company, especially in the longer-term, are extremely low and fail to fully encompass the magnitude of the Company's growth opportunities. Furthermore, the Company's industry leading pipeline is starting to be doubted, but as can be clearly seen, the biotech titan represents the leader within the industry.

On a valuation basis, the Company is incredibly undervalued with significant upside amid conservative estimates, and on a forward basis even trades at a discount to peers within the space. Expectations of a 20-30% move over the next 6 months would not be particularly unexpected, and even as a longer term holding, the Company represents an extreme value stock at current levels (though with growth required). The stock is currently on discount for investors to buy and hold as the market comes back around to the Company's underlying fundamental strength, and Celgene represents a premier holding entering 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.