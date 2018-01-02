General Mills Sales Are Growing Again, But Efforts Are Needed To Make This Last

Sales were up in 2018 Q2, reversing a falling trend that had been going on since 2014.

When I think about General Mills (NYSE:GIS), I think about the cereal that I used to eat at breakfast when I was a child. Cheerios, Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch were among my favorites. But General Mills offers much more than cereal. Indeed, it offers more than 100 brands in different food categories, ranging from baking products to snacks to yogurt, in more than 100 countries. This product and geographic diversification is interesting as they support the food company’s growth over the long term.

Indeed, the U.S. breakfast cereal market has been declining for the last few years, as consumers are becoming more incline towards healthier food options including snacks and yogurts. This trend reflected in General Mills sales, which have been falling since they reached a peak in 2014.

Source: Statista

Sales are finally up in 2018 second quarter

General Mills is on its way to reverse this declining trend in sales in fiscal 2018. While the company saw its net sales and organic net sales decline 4% to $3.8 billion in 2018 first quarter, its sales rose by 2% to reach $4.2 billion in the second quarter, and organic net sales rose by 1%. Analysts were expecting revenue of $4.08 billion.

As a result of those better-than-expected year-to-date results, management revised its 2018 full-year organic net sales outlook. Organic net sales are now expected to range between flat and down 1%, compared to the previous range of a decline of 1% to 2%.

Surprisingly, this sales growth was driven by a 7% increase in sweet cereal sales in North America. As cereal accounts for 17% of General Mills sales, and since 65% of sales are generated in North America, this has a big impact on the company’s total sales.

Source: General Mills’ 2017 Annual Report

What explains this growth in the cereal’s segment? Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios was launched in October and has been a big hit. Consumers also bought more classic cereal such as Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese's Puffs and Cocoa Puffs. So, it looks like cereal consumption is not dead and won’t be soon.

A new cereal called Shreds, in chocolate peanut butter and cinnamon flavors, is coming this month. It appears that consumers have a taste for chocolate, peanut butter and cinnamon flavors, and General Mills is trying to satisfy them by launching new products.

This is great, but that is not enough to achieve sustainable growth over the long term.

Snacks constitute the bulk of General Mills’ sales, accounting for about 21% of its total net sales. Lärabar and Nature Valley boosted snack sales up 5% in the last quarter, but sales of Fiber One bars fell.

The yogurt division weighed down on the food company’s performance. This division, which accounts for 15% of the company’s sales, saw its sales fell 11% in the last quarter. There is strong competition in the yogurt sector, and while the introduction of Oui by Yoplait helped a bit, it wasn’t sufficient to drive growth in the yogurt segment. While product diversification is important, it might be time for General Mills to focus its energy on segments that are more popular and profitable, such as snacks and organic products.

General Mills’ growth will pass through new products and geographic expansion

Consumers food preferences are changing, and General Mills need to keep up with them. People have less time to prepare meals and eat more on-the-go, but they are also looking for healthier food, thus the increased popularity of healthy snacks. Fiber, probiotics, antioxidants, protein, omega-3 are part of the ingredients many people are looking for when buying food.

Source: Food Business News

The acquisition of Annie’s organic foods was a good move for the company, adding more than 0.5% to its fiscal 2017 organic growth rate. In the past three years, General Mills also acquired Epic natural meat snacks and Carolina yogurt in Brazil, and got rid of its North American Green Giant business. Those actions helped improved the organic net sales growth profile of the company.

As growth is slowing in developed markets, it is important for General Mills to seek expansion and growth opportunities in emerging markets.

“The reality is that while General Mills operates in more than 100 countries, the bulk of our business is focused in just a few,” said Don Mulligan, executive vice-president and CFO of General Mills, during a presentation held at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston in September.

We’re underdeveloped in Europe outside France and the U.K. And while China and Brazil are our largest emerging markets, we still have plenty of room for growth and expansion of our current categories in those two countries. Beyond China and Brazil, we have significant opportunities to build scale in other emerging markets in Asia and Latin America where large populations, a growing middle class and a consumer base with an appetite for great-tasting, value-added packaged foods present a tremendous opportunity for General Mills.

Profits are down, but that shouldn’t last

General Mills second-quarter profit was $430.5 million, down 4% from the previous year, but 6% up from the previous quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company had a profit of $0.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $0.82 per share. Those earnings were in line with analysts’ expectations.

Adjusted gross margin fell 2.4% to 34.4% as a result of higher input costs and unfavorable trade expenses. Adjusted operating profit margin fell 2.2% to 17.4% due to increased spending on advertising. Those costs were partly offset by savings initiatives.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) aggressive price cuts on food is putting pressure on General Mills and other traditional food companies like Kellogg’s (NYSE:K). They have to cut prices to increase sales, causing their gross margins to fall, and thus their profitability.

On the positive side, General Mills is confident that it will be able to deliver profit growth during the second half of the year. The company is expected to have earnings growth rate of 6.23% on average per year for the next five years, which is higher than the rate of 2.53% it had in the past five years.

General Mills pays a reliable, growing dividend

General Mills has paid a dividend for the last 119 years, and is rising it regularly. The compound growth rate for the last five years is 10%.

Source: General Mills’ corporate website

The last dividend increase was declared in June, during which the dividend was raised by 2.1% to $0.49 quarterly. This gives a yield of 3.3% at the current price, which is high and interesting for investors seeking income.

Is General Mills a great investment?

I am positive about General Mills prospects. Its return to top-line growth is a good sign, and while profit and margins are down, I think that the company’s cost savings initiatives should drive growth over the next years. Its investments in advertising should pay off over the long term.

Plus, its high dividend that is consistently increasing is another reason to like the stock.

The shares look cheap, with a trailing P/E of 21.7 compared to 26.8 for the industry’s average. However, the price/earnings-to-growth (NYSE:PEG) ratio expected over five years is 3.1. A stock is considered cheap when its PEG is below one, so that means that General Mills’ stock is too much expensive relative to the growth that you can expect to get from it. So, you may want to wait for a better price before buying the stock.

I think General Mills is a great stock to hold on to for many years, as part of a diversified portfolio. While you don’t get much upside in the stock price when the market is doing well, it will do well during economic downturns as it is a defensive stock with low volatility. Indeed, it returned 9.47% in 2008, when the market was plunging. It is therefore a great stock to own if you don’t have a high tolerance for risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.