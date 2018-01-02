Is It Too Late To Buy Micron?

Micron (MU) has delivered impressive returns for investors in 2017,with the stock is up by an explosive 87% in the last 12 months. However, past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and it makes sense to wonder if Micron still has any gas left in the tank or if the best is already in the past for investors in the company.

Strong Financial Performance

Micron’s main products are non-volatile memory chips and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) products. Demand for these products is quite volatile, which also means volatility for Micron’s financial figures from quarter to quarter. Nevertheless, on December 19 Micron reported financial figures for the quarter ended on November 30, 2017, and the numbers are clearly outstanding.

Total revenue amounted to $6.8 billion during the period, growing by 71.3% vs. the same quarter a year ago and beating Wall Street projections by $410 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 55% of revenue, up by 29 percentage points versus the year ago quarter.

Vigorous revenue growth in combination with expanding profit margins allowed Micron to report $2.45 in earnings per share during the period. The number represents an exponential increase vs. $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, and it also surpassed Wall Street expectations by $0.24 per share.

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO, sounded quite pleased with the company’s performance and the overall market environment during the conference call. In his own words:

“Micron's record first quarter results demonstrated the company's continued strong execution, a market environment that reflects the strategic importance of memory and flash storage, and healthy supply and demand fundamentals.”

Management also highlighted some important trends across the company’s main markets. Among other factors, cloud and traditional enterprise data center trends are driving robust demand for memory and flash storage solutions. On the compute side, the company is seeing solid DRAM revenue growth into data center markets, driven primarily by enterprise sales. Increasing smartphone capabilities, more powerful cameras, and augmented reality are remarkably promising when it comes to the use of higher-capacity memory solutions and increased storage in mobile devices over the years ahead.

The industry is quite competitive, so Micron will need to play its cards well in order to capitalize on such opportunities. That aside, it’s good to know that the long-term demand fundamentals look healthy in Micron's main markets.

Accelerating Momentum

The business is doing remarkably well in terms of financial performance, that’s beyond discussion. This is obviously a positive factor. However, financial performance in isolation is not what really moves stock prices. Performance in comparison to expectations is what generally has a big impact on stocks.

Stock prices reflect certain expectations regarding fundamental performance. If the numbers are below expectations the stock will probably suffer, even if the business remains healthy. On the other hand, when the company is doing better than what the market expects, this can push expectations higher, which generally means that the stock price is moving higher too.

The chart below shows the expected earnings number, the actual reported number, the difference between the two figures, and the earnings surprise in percentage terms for Micron in the past four quarters.

Micron is consistently reporting above expectations. Even better, the earnings surprise in percentage terms has consistently increased in the last four quarters in a row.

Looking into the future, Wall Street analysts are increasing their earnings estimates for the company, both in the coming quarters and next year. This is indicating that the analysts following the stock consider that the acceleration in performance is sustainable into the future.

EPS Trend Current Qtr. (Feb 2018) Next Qtr. (May 2018) Current Year (2018) Next Year (2019) Current Estimate 2.57 2.44 9.76 8.64 7 Days Ago 2.55 2.42 9.77 8.64 30 Days Ago 1.99 1.91 7.85 6.77 60 Days Ago 1.93 1.86 7.63 6.76 90 Days Ago 1.89 1.83 7.56 6.57

In a nutshell, Micron is not just performing well, but also doing better than expected and showing and acceleration in its ability to outperform expectations. Considering these factors, it’s easy to understand why the stock has skyrocketed over the past year.

Valuation Supports Further Upside

When it comes to evaluating potential for further gains, valuation is an important consideration. Even the best company can be a mediocre investment when valuation is reflecting unrealistically high expectations. Conversely, investing in undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals can produce outstanding returns over the long term.

Fortunately for investors in Micron, the stock is priced at remarkably low levels. The chart compares Micron vs. the average stock in the industry in terms of traditional valuation ratios such as price to earnings, price to earnings growth, price to sales, price to cash flow, and price to book value.

The numbers are quite conclusive, and they show that Micron is comparatively much cheaper that the average company in the industry across all of the indicators considered.

Micron operates in a notoriously cyclical industry. If demand for memory and storage chips reaches a cyclical peak and starts declining in the middle term, this would certainly mean problems for Micron and its shareholders.

This is an important risk factor to keep in mind when analyzing a position in the stock. Just like favorable market conditions have been a strong tailwind over the past year, a deteriorating industry environment would put considerable downward pressure on Micron.

That acknowledged, the business is clearly firing on all cylinders as of the time of this writing, and the stock is priced at bargain-low levels. Unless there is a sharp reversal in industry conditions, Micron Technology could offer material gains over the middle term.