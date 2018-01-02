Monarch Casino & Resort Is Pricing In An Incredible Amount Of Growth

But the expectations priced in are just so high that a pullback seems likely to happen at some point in 2018.

Up front, I've been skeptical - and wrong - when it comes to Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI). I've long liked the company, and still do. The legacy Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno faces a growing, attractive market (as seen in the impressive results from Eldorado Resorts (ERI), which owns three properties downtown). The decision to buy the Riviera Black Hawk in Colorado out of bankruptcy turned out to be a brilliant one for MCRI, and a hotel tower to be completed in Q2 2019 will add desirable, and much-needed, room capacity to that growing market.

Meanwhile, execution has been solid. Revenue and EBITDA continue to grow. Market share seems to be increasing, based on state-level figures both from Nevada and Colorado. Promotional spend has come down as a percentage of gross revenue (that spend is netted out of revenue, not booked as an expense), an impressive result given the company's presence in two competitive markets and some disruption in Colorado amid construction and renovation. Costs are rising, particularly of late, but labor shortages in both markets are contributing and, overall, Monarch had been able to drive solid margin expansion, at least until the last couple of quarters.

And Monarch has been rewarded in the market for its efforts:

Where I've been concerned relative to Monarch for some time is on two fronts: the expected ROI/contribution from the Black Hawk expansion, and overall valuation. And at this point, the valuation concern seems significant. Based on 2017 estimated profits, MCRI trades at 13.5x EV/EBITDA. Even assuming significant ROI on the remaining spend at Black Hawk, the pro forma figure remains well into the double-digits.

But this is a stock that traded at 7-8x EBITDA for most of the post-financial crisis period. Heck, this is an industry that very rarely saw double-digit EBITDA multiples anywhere since 2006-2007. That proved to be a near-term peak for the industry - and I increasingly believe that might be the case for the sector, and MCRI, at the moment. Of course, I've said that since last year, and been really, really wrong so far:

Another Strong Year

As far as the numbers go, Monarch has had a solid 2017, continuing a multi-year trend. YTD, revenue has increased 8.2%, with casino revenue up 7.6% Y/Y per the 10-Q. Monarch doesn't break out property-level figures, but the casino revenue growth strongly implies increased market share in both Nevada and Colorado. Trailing twelve-month gaming win at Reno's six largest casinos through November is up just 3.3%. Black Hawk as a whole saw revenue rise less than 1% in fiscal 2017 (ending June), though the market showed strength in September and October.

Food & beverage revenue has been a bit of a disappointment; a 6.3% increase YTD is colored by an easy comparison, as the buffet at Atlantis was closed for 70 days last year. F&B opex has deleveraged, with the company citing labor shortages in both markets. Hotel revenue has increased a solid 6.5% (that figure is from Reno only; the Black Hawk property has no hotel), with gains from higher occupancy (91.2% vs 89.7%) and higher pricing, with RevPAR up to $85.37 from $79.89 a year ago.

Fundamentally, there's reason for optimism toward MCRI. Not only is Monarch apparently taking market share, but it's doing so in two very attractive markets. What's somewhat surprising about the torrid 2017 in the US gaming space is that regional operators, in particular, have seen growth decelerate markedly. Eldorado revenue, pro forma for its acquisition of Isle of Capri, is down through nine months in all four of its reporting regions. The same is true for Boyd Gaming's (BYD) "Midwest and South" (i.e., non-Las Vegas) segment.

Given the results so far, an investor might expect MCRI to actually outperform the sector this year, though the high leverage elsewhere (MCRI's cash is basically equal to its debt as of the end of Q3) skews the comparisons a bit. And the optimism toward the space - even though I think it's overdone, and then some - should help MCRI as well.

After all, the industry clearly is in a period of consolidation, with Eldorado buying Isle of Capri, and now the tie-up between Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK). Post-bankruptcy Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could be a buyer or a seller. So Monarch, which has no debt and should have modest leverage even once the tower is built, would seem to be a logical target if that consolidation continues.

All told, there really is an attractive story here. The founding Farahi family has decades of experience, and still owns 37% of the company. Reno and Black Hawk (an hour from Denver) are two of the best-performing gaming markets in the country at the moment. The Black Hawk property is the first one coming in from the city; it's adding much-needed room capacity; and it's going to ramp EBITDA likely significantly come 2020. Atlantis is one of the best, if not the best, properties in Reno. The balance sheet won't be prohibitively leveraged once the tower goes up, either, giving Monarch plenty of options.

But the story isn't quite as good as it sounds. And the valuation of this stock simply looks unsustainable.

Valuation

Again, I've been Chicken Little on the space as a whole for a year-plus now, and missed out on some big gains as a result. But a solid chunk of the explosive equity returns in the space in 2017 came not necessarily from growth, but from EBITDA multiples expanding on a generally highly-levered group.

Those multiples are getting back toward 2006-2007 levels, with BYD and ERI trading at double-digit EV/EBITDA multiples. That period saw the disastrous LBO of Caesars and the canceled buyout of Penn National, and gaming stocks tanking unsurprisingly as the financial crisis played out.

I'm not necessarily predicting another crisis, but the point is that the industry is trading at peak multiples. As far as regionals go, bear in mind that in 2012 Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) paid 7.6x EBITDA for Ameristar - who owned the only other existing hotel tower in Black Hawk, among many other properties - and offered a 45% premium to the 90-day average close in that deal.

Again, MCRI is trading at 13.5x EBITDA - a multiple that admittedly will come down, all else equal, as the completion of the hotel tower spikes profits in 2019-2020. But there's a real question as to what kind of spike that will be. In the past, Monarch has pointed to the Ameristar Black Hawk as a "case study" for its own potential with the new hotel:

Ameristar's profits jumped $31 million between 2008 and 2010 - a huge move against Monarch's likely ~$61 million in 2017 Adjusted EBITDA. But note also Amendment 50 - which changed the table game limits in Colorado from $5 to $100, a substantial driver of profits - and some level of recessionary recovery in 2010. (The Black Hawk market as a whole rose 10%+ over the two years, after a 12.5% plunge in 2008.)

The market admittedly is bigger now, as Black Hawk gaming revenue is up almost 20% from 2008 levels - but Monarch also has a high-end competitor in Ameristar, which Ameristar itself didn't have, particularly from an amenities standpoint (pool, spa, etc.) Back in 2015, I wasn't a huge fan of the move into Black Hawk - and though I'm obviously in the minority, I'm still not 100% convinced. All told, Monarch is investing $400 million - and it's probably driving a low-double-digit ROI from an EBITDA standpoint. Against its historical multiples, that doesn't even really move the needle all that much.

And Black Hawk is an attractive market - but that's a relative term. Gaming revenue is likely to end 2017 up ~20% from 2008 levels - but that's barely a 2% CAGR. The same rough rate applies to the last six years - in an expanding economy. It's a difficult place to access in the winter, and even with Ameristar is not a diversified place from an entertainment or amenities perspective. (The closest ski resort is some 45 minutes away.)

As far as the hotel tower, I think it's a good move - but I'm far from convinced it's a great move. And yet what the market is pricing in suggests an absolutely enormous spike in profits. The current enterprise value (basically the current market cap) is $824 million. There's still another $218-$225 million in spend left. Assuming, then, that the tower were to be completed on January 1, 2018, pro forma enterprise value would be $1.04 billion. 2017 Adjusted EBITDA should be $61 million, assuming Q4 growth is roughly in line with YTD results.

To support a 10x pro forma multiple, then, the tower needs to add $41 million in EBITDA. That's likely more than Atlantis makes on its own. It's greater than the 2008-2012 ramp from Ameristar, which benefited from not only the tower but a huge expansion in table limits, a comparison to a much weaker economy, and no similar rival. It implies an incremental $224 per room per night in profit (not revenue, but EBITDA). And that's in a market where, for all the talk about the need for rooms, midweek comps aren't hard to get (see Isle's offer here, for instance).

That figure is far too aggressive - which in turn suggests, then, that MCRI needs to be meriting something closer to an 11-12x multiple, assuming a more reasonable $20-25 million contribution from the tower. And that seems like a stretch. Possibly, Monarch might merit a premium to BYD/ERI given better markets (though both Vegas and Reno look rather solid right now for those majors). But that still implies a 4-5 turn multiple expansion in a matter of years despite the fact little has changed on the ground in either Reno or Black Hawk. It simply looks far too aggressive.

As for Monarch being a takeover target, it seems logical in theory - but probably not in practice. The Penn-Pinnacle merger knocks it out as an acquirer from a financial perspective, and putting Ameristar and Monarch under the same umbrella doesn't make much sense, either. Eldorado is a logical acquirer, though it would own Monarch and the Isle of Capri next door. Interestingly, CEO John Farahi said in the Q3 release that "our healthy balance sheet and low leverage allow us to consider new growth opportunities".

So maybe Monarch sees itself as the next Eldorado, another family-owned, Reno-based company that has gone from quiet small-cap to industry giant in a matter of years. But I'm not sure what opportunities Monarch might have on a similar scale; I still think down the line an acquisition of Full House Resorts (FLL) would be interesting, once Black Hawk is complete and Full House finishes its planned expansion in Cripple Creek, west of Colorado Springs. But FLL has a ~$160 million enterprise value and it, too, looks highly overvalued to my eye (and yes, I was wrong there, too, missing out on 50%+ upside by selling too early).

But is there really that much value to be created in acquisitions, particularly when the only obvious target would cost ~20% of the current pro forma enterprise value? Whatever the path forward, the core problem remains that the market is valuing the business at 10x pro forma profit - in a very aggressive scenario - when it historically received 7-8x. Again, the company that owned the "case study" for success in Black Hawk sold itself for 7.6x.

It's possible that I'm again being Chicken Little, and that lower leverage and a steady stream of baby boomers into US casinos' demographic sweet spot implies that multiples across the space should be at a peak - and stay there. But $45 for MCRI is pricing in absolute success - and essentially zero risk of any sort of macro stumble. That's true for the space as a whole, and it's helped MCRI double since the election. But I can't help but think that the run here, and in the sector, simply has gone too far.

