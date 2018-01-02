Banks Are The Big Winners Next Year

Wage gains have naggingly lagged behind job growth, posing a conundrum for the federal reserve. Normally, a recovering economy produces wage inflation as employers vie for scarce labor. Economists cite the global economy, reduced union power, and automation as keeping wages in check. With stubbornly weak pay raises, some states, counties, and cities have tried to legislate a $15 minimum wage to force the issue.

Ironically, the Tax Cut And Jobs Act - a bill opposed universally by all Democratic senators and congressman - has spurred many companies to voluntarily raise wages. Within 10 days of the tax bill passage, a wide array of regional banks (virtually en masse) raised their minimum wage to $15, including PNC Financial (PNC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), SunTrust (STI), Pacific Western (PACW), Comerica (CMA) MB Financial (MBFI), BB&T (BBT), and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). In their announcements, each bank tied salary increases as well as general company bonuses to the tax bill. Other financials like Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) and Bank of America (BAC) are handing out bonuses directly tied to tax reform. Outside of the financial sector, Comcast (CMSA) and AT&T (T) will pay a special $1000 bonus to their 100,000 and 200,000 employees respectively.

The recently passed tax bill appears to have given banks the wherewithal - and optimism - to raise worker salaries. Domestic corporations - particularly, the regional banks - have been reluctant to hike wages and hand out bonuses when facing a 35% federal tax rate and burdensome regulation. Please listen to a fascinating clip in which the CEO of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) sees the tax bill unleashing pent up corporate investment and robust economic demand, sending wages higher as employers compete for labor.

Wages have been a coiled spring waiting for just the right trigger - and that trigger may just have happened. I predict the recently passed tax bill will bring a marked increase in salaries as domestic corporations share tax savings with their workforces. The tax bill has been criticized as heavily tilted to benefiting corporations and the wealthy, neglecting that robust balance sheets and profit/loss statements can quickly flow down to their employees.

In my experience, corporations do not invest in their workforce unless they are optimistic. In my conversations with management, I have never seen regional banks so confident now that the tax bill has been passed.

Of note, the 13 banks named by and large serve the Southeast and Midwest - regions with far less exposure to the loss of SALT deductions. Until the SALT headwinds clear, I would avoid banks in the Northeast and California with heavy residential exposure. While I think they will do well as financials benefit from improving corporate and SMB investment, the most money to be made remains in the Southeastern and Midwest regionals (particularly those banks helped the most by the tax cut).

Bottom Line

It has been a long time we've seen across the board pay raises as we just experienced in the banks. This time, spending more on staff represents a buying opportunity. The regionals see unleashed corporate demand and their own improved bottom lines. Add in the possibility of significant regulation easing under the new Fed chair as well as the likelihood of raising or even abolishing the SIFI asset threshold, and I would be surprised if the share prices of any of these 13 banks are not appreciably higher a year from now.

Additionally, I predict that 2018/2019 will see marked bank consolidation, even among large financials (a group that has been left behind). Flush with money, big banks will note lessening regulation, bigger ROAs and ROEs, and strengthening economic demand, and BUY each other. Expect at least one or two $30 to $100 billion asset regional to get targeted, again probably in the Midwest and Southeast.

While the bill allows most tax payers to keep more of their paychecks, no one seems to have picked up on the coming salary bumps and bonuses. When multiple banks, AT&T, and Comcast open up their wallets, expect a better heeled and happier American workforce. Besides, it is hard to imagine more corporations won't follow their lead and raise salaries. We may just get the missing wage inflation that goes along with an improving economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. We do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor as to the suitability of such investments for his specific situation.