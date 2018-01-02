Apple: Big Repatriation Hit

The recently passed tax plan by the GOP provides massive tax breaks to corporations. A key component of the tax plan is a provision to allow international companies to repatriate foreign earnings at a reduced tax rate.

As the most profitable company in the world, Apple (AAPL) stands to see the biggest impact. The reason the term "impact" is utilized is that the tech giant stands to face a large tax bill to repatriate foreign cash that CEO Tim Cook famously stated last year wouldn't occur without a "fair rate".

Repatriation Hit

The GOP tax plan (see KPMG insights for more details) includes a provision for the mandatory repatriation of untaxed earnings and shifts the taxation of international earnings to income taxed as earned based on a territorial tax system versus the previous deferral method based on a worldwide tax system. The repatriated foreign income accumulated since 1986 through 2017 is taxed at a 15.5% rate for cash and an 8.0% rate for non-cash assets.

A lot of investors see the ability to repatriate foreign cash at a reduced rate as a positive, but investors need to keep in mind that Apple was doing just fine without utilizing the foreign cash. The company easily avoided a massive tax bill in the process which sure seems better than the current option.

Top Republicans including President Trump originally threw around rates at 10% or below and even the possibility of a tax-free holiday was discussed. Remember that these earnings are already taxed in the jurisdiction earned so any amount taxed by the U.S. government is double taxation.

Investors can easily see the impact to Apple via the massive $252 billion of cash held in international locations. Not being able to utilize the cash without a large tax penalty has caused the company to issue $116 billion in debt to fund large capital returns over the last five years or so.

Source: Apple investor website

What investors aren't seeing is that Apple only has $153 billion in net cash. While a massive amount in comparison to other tech giants, the company faces a massive tax bill if the $252 billion in international cash is subject to the 15.5% repatriation rate. Apple would face a tax hit of $39 billion.

Suddenly a cash balance that some view as the $269 billion total would dip towards a net balance of around $110 billion. With the reduced cash balance, Apple isn't likely to pay any special dividend or make a large acquisition as some predict. Besides, Apple hasn't had any restrictions to make such moves, but has instead chosen to return a massive $234 billion to shareholders since the start of 2012.

Dividend Hike

For this reason, investors should expect Apple to continue the existing plan of keeping net cash balances above $100 billion and repurchasing stock. The forward P/E ratio is elevated from recent levels, but the stock only trades at 14x EPS estimates for next year before excluding cash.

AAPL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Ex-cash at the estimated $110 billion level, the stock trades at about 12x FY '19 EPS estimates of $12.21 per share.

Investors should expect another dividend hike for FY19. The most recent quarterly hike was $0.06 per share or over 10% for FY18 suggesting Apple could hike the quarterly dividend starting in May to possibly $0.70.

AAPL Dividend data by YCharts

Investors need to keep in mind that Apple planned the utilization of the existing cash balances with an assumption that a certain amount would eventually require a repatriation payment. One can assume that Tim Cook and Apple actually planned a smaller tax rate. For this reason, if anything Apple planned a smaller repatriation hit and a larger net cash balance. Some of the repatriation rates thrown around would've saved the tech giant up to $20 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple will take a big tax repatriation hit that might not be fully understood by the market. The corporate finance department will alter cash management steps and repay debt versus needing to constantly issue more debt, but investors shouldn't expect any special moves by the tech giant after this big repatriation hit.

My investment thesis back in March suggested that a doubled dividend or special dividend would actually be a bad signal. This thesis is further enhanced by the potential benefits from the domestic corporate income tax rate cut that further supports the most bullish signal for the stock being a continued focus on stock buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.