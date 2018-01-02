Record Cold Helps Energy Markets While Wheat Crop Hit By Drought/Freeze

Explosive cyclogenesis (also referred to as a weather bomb, meteorological bomb, explosive development, or bombogenesis) refers in a strict sense to a rapidly deepening extratropical cyclonic low-pressure area.

The next snowstorm that will brush the eastern U.S. Thursday could be historic as far as barometric pressure being one of the lowest, ever. Some areas around Boston to Cape Cod to eastern Maine could see 1-2 feet of snow, but the big problem will also be the extreme cold with sub-zero wind chills all along the east coast. Areas from Long Island to Cape Cod could see near hurricane force winds on Thursday. For more information about the explosion in natural gas prices and information on this next storm, click here

Why has natural gas and heating oil soared?

While I am not at liberty to give specific trading advice in commodities due to client privacy matters, I did point out that I thought the low in natural gas prices were in for a while two weeks ago, due to the extreme cold that I saw pretty early. Commercial companies have not panicked till now as the first part of December was quite warm. More historic cold is on the way the next 10 days. However, there are signs the weather pattern will be warming up, at least for a week or so as we head towards Mid January. This is going to create huge market volatility in both heating oil (ETF:UHN) and natural gas (ETF:UNG) in the days ahead.

Heating oil is called gasoil over in Europe and Asia. It is used for both home heating but also for diesel cars. Stocks of heating oil have been incredibly tight this year, but warm weather in Europe and Asia could divert some supply over to the United States.

The bottom line is, that while we have expressed excitement and a bullish attitude to clients about the heating oil and natural gas markets, caution is advised after this recent rally. These markets will be wild in the weeks to come.

Snow cover has increased the last week or so, allowing the bitter cold in Canada to take hold over many U.S. energy areas.

Below, the record cold has probably damaged the U.S. wheat crop. The wheat (ETN:WEAT) has little downside risk at this point.

