Roper Technologies: Capital Allocation Master Class

Capital Allocation Master Class

As I’ve explained in recent articles, my primary investment selection criteria revolves around finding world-class companies - large or small - with strong and durable competitive advantages. One company I’ve recently researched exhibits qualities consistent with such criteria.

Quietly and consistently since 2001, CEO Brian Jellison and Roper Technologies (ROP) have been putting on a capital allocation master class, transforming an enterprise with elements of cyclicality and commodity exposure into a technology, medical, and industrial conglomerate that is free cash flow generative and commands a leading share in most of its market niches.

Since its IPO in 1990, the company has compounded at annual rate of 19%, growing a $1,000 initial investment into $120,000. The company also earned a 19% annual return vs, 9% for the S&P 500 from 2003 to 2016 according to its investor presentation. In more recent years, Roper has continued its outperformance, as summarized in the table below.

ROP Capital Appreciation 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Total Return % 39.5% 64% 134% 319% Annualized Return % 39.5% 18.0% 18.5% 15.4%

To top that off, Roper is joining the rare class of dividend aristocrats this year with its 25th consecutive year of dividend increases. The results have been remarkable. So, how have they done it?

Roper Speaks My Language

The performance has been the result of a focused strategy and business transformation. Perhaps Brian Jellison describes it best in his letter to shareholders:

During our first decade as a public company, we were known as a diversified industrial company with a primary focus on industrial and oil and gas markets. The ability of our businesses to yield excess cash flow allowed the company to deploy capital for acquisitions that generated cash flow at an even more attractive level.

More specifically, Roper has pivoted from its industrial roots to focus on unique medical and software businesses with highly attractive economics. In its published reports, the company explains the attributes it seeks in acquisition candidates:

Leadership position in a market niche with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Management teams committed to continued growth.

High recurring revenue streams.

Asset-light operations with highly favorable cash flow profiles.

Businesses with high cash returns on investment.

I’m looking for quality companies with strong competitive advantages and a long shelf life for my low turnover portfolio, and it’s evident that Roper’s management speaks my language.

Competitive Advantages in Niche Industries

The first key to this model is pointed out by Morningstar analyst Barbara Noverini, who notes that the company has collected a portfolio of “more than 40 highly specialized equipment and software companies.” The competitive advantage within each niche is key to Roper’s strategy, and the company notes in its annual report that it is a “leader in most of its markets, or a competitive alternative to the market leader.”

In another Seeking Alpha article, Bert Hochfeld emphasizes this point in describing that Roper provides “a variety of ERP like solutions in several interesting verticals with best in class solutions.” The best-in-class position leads to high customer retention rates, including 98% at Sunquest and 97% at Deltek, per Morningstar’s analyst. A laundry list of awards for Roper products reinforces their quality proposition within their niche industries. Aderant is the top practice management software among Am Law 200 firms. Strata was named No. 1 in hospital decision support software. Sunquest was named Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory IT Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

Recurring Revenue

As part of its transformation, Roper is now a much less cyclical company with recurring revenue comprising ~50% of its total, according to Morningstar. This includes subscriptions from its software services, consumables needed in the operation of its medical equipment, and replacements such as in its industrial and energy businesses.

High and Growing Margins

Acquiring quality companies has gradually shifted Roper’s margin profile higher. Its gross margins have risen from 51.5% in 2008 to 61.5% in 2016, while operating margins have climbed from 23.4% to 31.2% over the same period. EBITDA margins have grown steadily from 23.1% in 2005 to 34.8% in Q3 2017.

Cash Returns

The strong competitive positioning allows for high cash returns. Cash return on investment is a metric that Roper uses and publishes prominently in its public materials. The goal is to find asset-light businesses that are highly cash generative, and management has done an exemplary job. The company boasts free cash flow margins (FCF % of revenue) of over 24%, and has consistently grown this metric over time. Free cash flow also well exceeds reported net income, though this is partly a function of the amortization expense arising from Roper’s acquisitive strategy.

Negative Working Capital

A more recent development in the business, and consistent with the asset-light nature of Roper’s acquisitions, has been its net negative working capital position. Management defines this metric as inventory and receivables, less payables, accrued liabilities, and deferred revenue, as a percentage of sales. The upshot is that the company has less cash invested in operating its businesses and more cash available for deleveraging or accretive acquisitions. In Jellison’s own words:

Five years ago, our total net number on working capital was 9% of revenue. Today it’s a negative number at 2.5%. We now have over one-half billion of deferred revenue. . . The importance. . .of the negative working capital is that we don’t need to add working capital as we grow. So, we have this incredibly great model that as we grow we actually get paid in advance for the work and it strengthens . . .our balance sheet as we grow.

Source: Roper Technologies Q3 Earnings Presentation

Decentralized Management

In the earlier-referenced article, Bert Hochfeld writes that “synergies are not part of the corporate vocabulary.” In other words, success or failure relies on the quality of the businesses acquired, not hoped-for cost savings from bringing disparate administrative functions of two separate companies under the same roof. Per Morningstar, “all of its businesses have a CEO who takes full profit and loss responsibility.” And similar to what’s indicated in its acquisition criteria, Jellison reiterates in his shareholder letter that Roper is looking for quality leadership: “We offer a compelling opportunity for management teams that are committed to growing their business over the long term.”

Tying It All Together

Taking all of these characteristics - decentralized management, strong competitive advantages, and negative working capital in high return businesses with staying power - one might be forgiven for making a light comparison to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and its strategy of being the “buyer of choice” for companies with enduring competitive advantages, while keeping management in place and using the cash flows and insurance float (analogous perhaps to Roper’s negative working capital) to finance future acquisitions. One would also think that the switching costs, high quality, and important nature of some of Roper’s niche medical and software products would give rise to moderate pricing power over time.

I don’t want to belabor the point or go searching for something that isn’t really there, but there are at least some comparisons to make between the two, even though Roper has a much narrower focus at this point in its history.

The company has a few risks to consider. First, Brian Jellison will be considered by many as a critical piece of the organization and instrumental in the investments and philosophies developed over time. At 71-years-old, it’s uncertain how much longer he plans on running the show.

Second, the organic growth is only moderate, although each additional dollar of revenue produces meaningful cash flow given the high margin and cash-generative businesses Roper operates.

Lastly, given the mergers and acquisitions strategy, there’s the ever-present risks of failing to maintain the strict acquisition standards held by the company in the past, the possibility that quality companies will be difficult to find at favorable valuations, and the possibility that it may be difficult to scale the business effectively from its $26 billion market capitalization given its focus on niche industries.

ROP currently trades around 28 times full-year 2017 earnings estimates, but that translates to a more modest 24 times free cash flow. The company also stands to be a beneficiary of lower corporate tax rates, which once implemented would make these multiples more favorable. I don’t yet own a position but Roper Technologies now sits high on my watchlist for future addition to my Prime Portfolio, where I seek to own franchise businesses with competitive advantages and growth prospects. I will consider adding a position either to that portfolio or to my smaller Action Portfolio within the coming days or months.

One other quality capital allocator I have written about previously and currently own is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). If you know of other outstanding capital allocators or deep-moat businesses, or want to share your thoughts about Roper Technologies, then I’ll look forward to reading about them in the comments section below.

