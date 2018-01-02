Fresenius SE - Is Last Year's Underperformer A Good Investment For 2018?

One of the basic investment rules is the importance of diversification. Investments should not just be diversified over different sectors, but also geographically. We also know that many investors have a home country bias and invest mostly in companies in their homeland which undermines diversification. I myself am missing a home country bias, but most of the stocks I own are companies located in the United States, making my exposure to the country very high (having a similar effect as home country bias). To diversify my portfolio, I constantly search for companies outside the United States that would be a good investment and the German Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCQX: OTCQX:FSNUF) (OTCQX: OTCQX:FSNUY) is a company that has been on my radar for some time now. Apart from the media company ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCPK: OTCPK:PBSFF), Fresenius SE was last year's worst performing company listed in the German DAX-30 (biggest German companies by market capitalization) and has lost about 20% since its highs of €80 - reason enough to take a closer look.

We start with a short description of the four different business segments and look at the growing market as well as the strong financial numbers Fresenius is presenting. In the following two sections we look at the strengths of Fresenius (the competitive advantage) as well as the risks the company is currently facing. Finally, we calculate the intrinsic value and try to find out what might be a good entry point according to technical analysis.

Business Description

Fresenius SE is a diversified health care company that was founded 1912 and currently has four different business segments:

Fresenius Vamed is the smallest of the four business segments by revenue and Fresenius owns 77% of the business. Vamed is generating about €1.2 billion in sales annually and manages hospital construction and expansion as well as providing services for health care facilities worldwide (each generating about half of the total revenue). About 29% of revenue is currently generated in emerging markets.

is the smallest of the four business segments by revenue and Fresenius owns 77% of the business. Vamed is generating about €1.2 billion in sales annually and manages hospital construction and expansion as well as providing services for health care facilities worldwide (each generating about half of the total revenue). About 29% of revenue is currently generated in emerging markets. Fresenius Helios generated about €6 billion in sales last year and is 100% owned by Fresenius SE. Helios is Europe's largest private hospital operator and has 112 hospitals in Germany with about 35,000 beds and 44 hospitals in Spain. In Germany, Helios has about 6% market share in the acute care hospital market and 10% in the Spanish private hospital market.

generated about €6 billion in sales last year and is 100% owned by Fresenius SE. Helios is Europe's largest private hospital operator and has 112 hospitals in Germany with about 35,000 beds and 44 hospitals in Spain. In Germany, Helios has about 6% market share in the acute care hospital market and 10% in the Spanish private hospital market. Fresenius Kabi also generated about €6 billion in revenue last year and is 100% owned by Fresenius SE. Fresenius Kabi specializes in therapy and care of chronically and critically ill people and has a leading market position in four different segments - Generic IV drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion thearpy and medical devices and transfusion technology. The portfolio includes infusion solutions, blood volume substitutes, nutrition products or infusion and nutrition pumps.

also generated about €6 billion in revenue last year and is 100% owned by Fresenius SE. Fresenius Kabi specializes in therapy and care of chronically and critically ill people and has a leading market position in four different segments - Generic IV drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion thearpy and medical devices and transfusion technology. The portfolio includes infusion solutions, blood volume substitutes, nutrition products or infusion and nutrition pumps. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (NYSE: FMS) is generating about €16.6 billion annually and Fresenius SE owns about 31% of the outstanding shares as Fresenius Medical Care is a public-traded company itself. Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services for individuals with chronic kidney failure - the company is treating about 300,000 patients in about 3,700 clinics. It offers dialysis products along the entire dialysis value chain in over 120 countries.

(Source: Fresenius Investor Presentation)

Despite being a German company, about 45% of sales are generated in the United States (especially Fresenius Medical Care is generating 72% of sales and Fresenius Kabi is generating 36% of revenue in the United States) and about 40% of revenue in Europe. Fresenius Helios is generating all its revenue in Germany and Spain, Fresenius Kabi is generating 36% of revenue in Europe and Vamed is generating 71% of revenue in Europe.

Growing Market

All business segments of Fresenius will profit from the still growing health care needs. Plus, the healthcare sector is usually not much affected by economic cycles as people also need to be treated in times of economic downtrends and credit contractions (especially true for life-sustaining products). On the one hand we have an aging population with equally growing demand for comprehensive care. In 2050, it is expected that 2 billion people will be over 60 and 400 million people will be over 80 and hence the number of patients needing treatment due to chronic illness will rise as well as the number of multimorbid patients. The aging population will also make hospital visits and necessary treatment more likely.

On the other hand, there are above-average growth opportunities for Fresenius not only in the markets of Asia and Latin America, but also in Africa. In emerging countries, the demand for basic health care is increasing as national income and the standard of living are rising and are leading to higher spending on healthcare. As per-capita income increases, individuals increasingly have to cope with the illness associated with lifestyle diseases. One of the drivers of growth is the increasing demand for building and developing hospital infrastructure, which will lead to higher revenue for Vamed.

Strong Financials

Over the last ten years, Fresenius SE can present very strong financial numbers and an above average performance. Sales grew 11% annually since 2006 and net income grew even 17% annually due to improved net income margins. However, earnings per share "only" increased 15% per year as the company constantly increased the number of outstanding shares. Especially Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Helios showed high revenue growth rates over the last years - 14% on average for Fresenius Medical Care and 20% for Helios (mostly due to acquisitions).

Return on Equity was between 12% and 14% in most years in the last decade, while return on invested capital declined in the last few years - in 2007, the RoIC was as high as 12.73% and in 2016 the RoIC was 7.59%. Gross margin is more or less stable in the last ten years and slightly above 30% (in 2010, the gross margin was as high as 33.3% and in 2014 as low as 29.5%). The operating margin was about 14-15% in the last decade, the net margin increased over the last decade from about 3.6% to 5.5% right now.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Fresenius has currently about €2.6 billion in short-term debt and €9.7 billion in long-term debt. This results in a D/E ratio of 0.93 for Fresenius SE. In the last decade, Fresenius mostly had a D/E ratio between 1.0 and 1.5. With an operating income of €4.8 billion during the last 12 months, it would only take a little over two years to pay back the debt as the company also has about €1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. As we can see in the following chart, most of the debt is due in the next five years.

(Source: Citi Global Healthcare Conference New York Presentation)

Fresenius' debt levels are a bit higher than we like to see, but it is no reason for concern and no reason not to invest in Fresenius.

Strong Moat

A growing market by itself is not enough for Fresenius SE. Growing markets often attract competitors and results in new companies entering the market. Hence it is important for Fresenius to protect its business against competitors. The company operates in many different business segments and it makes sense for us to look at them individually as not all four business segments are equally good protected from competitors entering the market.

For starters, I don't see any competitive advantage for Fresenius Vamed that could create a moat for the company. But as Vamed is only generating a small part of overall revenue, this is not so concerning for us as the other three business segments - Helios, Medical Care and Kabi - are protected by different moats.

Fresenius Helios is operating hospitals in Germany and Spain. Operating hospitals does not just bring high capital expenditures with it, but requires rather steep investments upfront to build and open new hospitals. As competitors can not just build and open new hospitals (in most countries there are also different regulations) we see some kind of competitive advantage for Fresenius Helios.

Fresenius Medical Care as well as Fresenius Kabi have different patents protecting the business. Of course, patents don't last forever, but they create at least a narrow moat for the company. Fresenius Medical Care has a long list of patents protecting its pharmaceuticals as well as the hemodialysis systems and the peritoneal dialysis systems. Fresenius Kabi also holds many different patents creating a competitive advantage for Fresenius. Aside from patent protection, Fresenius' business is also protected by high switching costs that will prevent customers from switching to a competitor. The medical products, Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Kabi offer, have high switching costs. Once a hospital has decided to use for example dialysis systems from Fresenius they have learned to work with these systems and probably bought additional equipment. The customers of Fresenius spent a lot of money and a competitor has to be a lot cheaper or the products have to be significantly better for them to change.

A Few Risks

Despite a growing market and competitive advantage for Fresenius, there are certainly some risks for the company that need to be addressed. Aside from the usual risks every company is facing - like operational and financial risks - there are a few very specific ones. Fresenius is certainly facing the risk of competitors introducing generic drugs, which might decrease sales.

In the growing market and rising spending on health care - which is usually positive for Fresenius - lies the first major risk. With rising costs, pressures to cut down costs and reduce the spending for healthcare also increases and politicians in many developed countries have this topic on their agenda. In Germany as well as in the United States and many other countries governments and other organizations try to increase efficiency and reduce health care spending. Reductions in healthcare spending would especially have a negative effect on the pricing of Fresenius Kabi products, but would also hurt the revenue of Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Helios.

Despite efforts to reduce health care spending, we currently have a discussion here in Germany - and maybe in other countries as well - about people working in health care and hospitals earning too little (not so much the doctors, but rather the nurses). A second problem is the high number of patients that are under one nurses' care and politicians are at least talking about plans to force hospitals to employ a higher number of nurses. Of course, politicians can't force companies to pay a higher salary or determine how much people it hires, but Fresenius has comparably low personal costs and if social pressures to pay nurses a higher salary and pressures to hire more people arise, this could increase the expenses of Fresenius Helios and have a negative effect on profitability.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Since 2006, Fresenius grew its earnings per share 15% annually and if we assume that the company will manage to keep growth rates at a similar level for at least 10 years, we get an intrinsic value of €84.28 (assuming 3% growth for perpetuity after the 10th year and a 10% discount rate). Taking Fresenius' moat into account, a 3% growth rate for perpetuity seems a little low and we assume 5% growth as a more realistic rate. This would lead to an intrinsic value of €107.71. As this growth rate is the average over the last decade, we certainly can't claim Fresenius would be priced for perfection, but have to admit it is a very optimistic calculation leaving almost no space for errors and completely ignoring the necessity to build in a margin of safety.

Fresenius' own midterm targets are a 10.5% CAGR for net income. As the company has increased the number of outstanding shares constantly over the last years, we have to assume the company will do the same in the future and the EPS might only grow at about 9% per year. Fresenius expects about 8.7% growth in sales for the next few years. If we assume the free cash flow will grow about 9% for the next ten years and after that 5% for perpetuity (due to Fresenius' moat), we get an intrinsic value of €65.17 making Fresenius fairly valued right now (again using a 10% discount rate). Factoring in an additional 20% margin of safety we get an entry level of €52.14 at which point the stock could be a good long-term investment.

Almost A Dividend Aristocrat

Fresenius SE is one of the few companies in Europe very close to the status of being a dividend aristocrat since the company announced the 24th consecutive dividend increase last year and will join the ranks in 2018. Fresenius' dividend policy aims to align dividends with EPS growth and the company tries to maintain a payout ratio of 20% to 25%. Last year the company paid an annual dividend of €0.62. Like many European companies, Fresenius is only paying a dividend once a year (instead of quarterly dividend payments). One aspect that might scare off dividend investor is the rather low dividend yield (about 1%), but Fresenius SE will reward investors with growing annual dividend payments in the future.

Technical Analysis

From a technical point of view, Fresenius SE has recently turned bearish as the stock broke through a long-term upward trendline that has been in place since 2002 and which has been a support level for the stock many times (in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2016). After a 25% decline, the stock bounced off the 200-week simple (as well as exponential) moving average and managed to climb back to the lows of August and September 2017.

I expect that the stock will decline a little further and might at least reach the former lows of 2015 and 2016 at about €52.50. At that price level we also find the 61% Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave (2009 till 2017). This would be a good first support level for the stock - which of course doesn't mean the stock can't decline further. Or it might not even reach that level.

(Source: www.traderfox.com)

Conclusion

I am certainly not saying that you can't buy Fresenius at current prices. According to the calculation above we can expect shares to grow about 10% annually - a good return and reasonable interest for an investment. But first of all, I would like an added margin of safety for my investments. Additionally, there are two other reasons why I would like to wait a bit longer: Fresenius broke through its long-term upward trendline and although the stock is still in an upward trend, we could see a bigger correction pattern. We also face the risk of a steeper overall stock market correction - especially as the U.S. stock market is overvalued - and individual stocks often get drawn down with the overall market. I think Fresenius SE is a good investment for 2018, but in my opinion, it could pay off to wait a few weeks or months as Fresenius SE could correct a bit more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.