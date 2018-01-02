Target: An Underwhelming Value Play

In a market that doesn't offer a lot of value opportunities, on the face of it, Target (TGT) looks to possibly be a particularly compelling name in the large cap space worthy of further inquiry. I will examine some of the attractive features of the company as well as some of its unappealing aspects. My argument will be that, as it stands, Target does not offer a particularly compelling opportunity that would merit a significant, concentrated investment.

The Upside

People who are buying Target are quite obviously not buying into a company that's growing its top-line revenues at a Facebook-like clip; this is not a growth story. Instead, what you are getting is a plodding, stalwart with attractive return-on-capital generating abilities.

As you can see, over the last decade, ROIC has regularly been double digits, and ROE has commonly been in the high teens, even exceeding the 20's mark over the last several years, in good part due to a debt level exceeding competitors Wal-Mart (WMT) and Costco (COST) as measured on a debt-to-equity basis. While some might be scared off by this extra debt as a proportion of the capital structure, I don't think it's particularly alarming for the business they're in and the consistent cash flows they generate.

In addition, for a stock that looks, at least on the surface to be a potential value investment, it's nice to see management buying back shares in a significant way:

As we can see here, management has reduced share count by roughly 100 million shares over the last five years, with about 80 million (or ~12% of the shares outstanding) of that coming over the last couple of years when the stock has looked more and more like a compelling value play in the wake of the rise of the Amazon-eats-retail narrative, mixed with the data breach fiasco, as well as the controversy surrounding its transgender bathroom policy, among other things. It always speaks in favor of a potential value play to have a management team making concerted buyback efforts at the times when their stock might be legitimately undervalued.

And finally, there are reasons to think that the narrative regarding Amazon-eating-the-rest-of-the-retail-space, like most narratives that transfix Wall Street for periods of time, might be a bit over its skis. For one, given the inherently competitive nature of the retail space, it's not surprising, after reflection, to realize that what Amazon does is not in any way really protected by a significant moat of any sort, at least relative to the other entrenched competitors in the space. Specifically, through its recent acquisition of Shipt, Target aims to be able to provide same-day delivery services to all major markets and over half their stores by 2018, and all of their stores by 2019, in exchange for a $99 annual membership fee. Quite obviously, this underscores the non-moat-having, easy-to-copy features of Amazon's prime membership program that most bulls on that stock trumpet as a catalyst for Amazon's supposedly outsized future success.

What's more, the cause for concern over Amazon's ability to eat everyone else's lunch in the retail space can be mitigated by the following observations of what would seem to be the primary logical possibilities of outcomes for Amazon, given its current trajectory:

Amazon bleeds everyone out by doing business at a loss, and then when the competition is gone, Amazon jacks up prices, thus allowing return of entrants - i.e., no significant moat that Amazon will ultimately have in this narrative which seems to predominate the narratives of what Amazon is ultimately seeking to do.

Amazon's shareholders eventually demand profits, requiring Amazon to raise prices which pushes customers away from Amazon and to other competitors in the space.

Amazon gets so big with its jack-of-all trades approach that it loses its effectiveness in different specialization areas and/or the government comes in and breaks them up to the extent they start to look too much like they're violating anti-trust statutes.

Given what looks to be a not-too-durable moat, investors must note that what Amazon is doing is not insurmountably difficult for others to copy and for others to encroach upon. Specifically, retailers like Target have large numbers of great distribution centers already in place (i.e., their stores), helping them to be competitive with Amazon when it comes to the last-mile of e-commerce deliveries. And with its acquisition of Shipt, we see Target's determination and ability (pending execution) to take market share from Amazon in the e-commerce space.

The Downside

Not all is smooth sailing, however. There are real reasons Target presents as a potential value play. First of all, Target ultimately does need to execute on the above-sort of ideas regarding holding the Amazon threat at bay. I think it is quite obvious that this is the primary narrative that is holding its stock price at comparatively cheaper valuations relative to competitors like Wal-Mart and Costco whom the market seems to suggest it has more confidence in regarding their ability to parry the Amazon threat. Target's execution on the sorts of strategic initiatives outlined above, while possible, is definitely not a foregone conclusion.

In addition, regarding other aspects of the stock that I see as negatives, Target doesn't seem to have any particularly compelling moats of its own. It's a large retailer competing against other large capable retailers. There is no reason to ever expect to see astonishing return on capital numbers here which would merit a truly premium valuation (and thus suggest the existence of its own significant moat or moats). Furthermore, being the kind of retailer it is, with the sorts of razor thin margins it operates with, prolonged lack of execution of the kind of strategic initiatives mentioned above could result in further future erosion of revenues which could, in turn, significantly (because of these razor thin margins) affect cash generating abilities and, thus, one of the main aspects of the thesis for owning the stock.

Regarding this sort of margin erosion narrative, DCF analyses show a potential range of values for TGT's stock from the low 50's to the mid 90's, depending on the sort of operating margins that are assumed going forward - in this case, the range being from roughly 4% EBIT margins to roughly 7% EBIT margins. When one considers poorer execution than the low-end of this EBIT range, valuations start to get ugly. So a lot hinges on management's ability to execute on the sorts of strategic initiatives alluded to above. For me, at a current stock price in the mid 60's, the risk/reward here is not sufficiently asymmetric to the upside. To thread the needle in this sort of risk/reward scenario requires a significant amount of conviction that management will execute in a fully successful way. Perhaps others can muster this conviction, but for me, this is the primary reason this one goes in the too-hard pile.

Finally, to leave readers with one final negative to chew on, in reading others' articles about Target on Seeking Alpha, the predominant recurring theme one sees regarding Target is the attractiveness of its dividend. Let me say, unequivocally, Target's dividend is a wholly negative feature of the stock. Dividends in most cases, but particularly in Target's case where it looks to be a potentially undervalued situation, are a bad idea; dividends should really be the last of any of the capital allocation levers management chooses to use, and only then when all the others look comparatively obviously worse. This stems primarily from the tax inefficiency of dividends. Dividends entail taxation, whereas share repurchases, for one, do not. Thus, a significant percentage of the capital that Target is paying out to its shareholders through its dividends is being confiscated by Uncle Sam, whereas if it did what it should be doing with that capital (i.e., adding to its share repurchases in what looks to be a value scenario wherein doing this would thus offer additional significant value creation), it would be materially increasing the EPS position of each of its shareholders. If shareholders want a 4% dividend, they can easily create their own dividend by selling 4% of their stock to get it. If shareholders need assurance that "cash flows are legitimate" and some sort of fraud isn't being perpetrated on them, their research of the company through its various filings, and other activities, should convince them of that fact; it shouldn't be the payment of a dividend that provides them sufficient reassurance. If shareholders are reaching for yield because they can't get it from more traditional sources of yore, it's exceedingly likely in most (if not almost all) cases that they're unwittingly taking on way more risk than their financial situations justify, and will probably be in for a rude awakening at some point in the future.

Conclusion

So, while I do own TGT on a small-percentage-of-the-portfolio basis in my own sort of self-created value ETF, for me Target does not present the sort of future prospects which merit taking a significant, concentrated position as a portion of the portfolio. There's a good chance that TGT could provide attractive returns from current levels, but, again, for me, the risk/reward is not sufficiently attractive as it stands.

