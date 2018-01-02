5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Meeting Return Goals And Surviving FOMO (Dec 2017 Review)

I’m cautiously optimistic on early 2018, but later in the year will be choppier as midterm election season and a lack of positive catalysts increase volatility.

I met my stated goals for the year (8% returns), but FOMO was real as I badly lagged the S&P 500 (and Bitcoin!).

Outlook

2017 was quite a year; however, despite political volatility, global equity markets hummed in rare global harmony. The S&P 500 raced to a 21% gain, demonstrating that this old bull had plenty of pep left. But gains were not evenly distributed as many S&P 500 stocks lost ground in 2017 and 28 managed to lose 20%+! In general, growth stocks were winners with value stocks lagging significantly.

Source: Yardeni

This trend was bigger than just 2017 as growth stocks have destroyed value stocks for years now. All trends eventually end, but I will probably continue to endure lower returns until it does.

Source: Yardeni

However, valuations have been run up in the growth sector and mean regression is something I believe deeply in, so I encourage value investors to have faith that the sun will shine on this strategy again.

From a personal perspective, I have always said that my goal was to earn 5-15% annually. So my personal 2017 gains of 8% are right in line. However, I can’t help but feel some pretty powerful FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) as growth stocks (and bubbles in Bitcoin) could have made me tens of thousands in extra gains. But chasing trends is a proven money loser and I will take a winning year as a win (as opposed to calling it a loss because other strategies did better). As the year progressed, I marginally increased my risk (by reducing hedges and lowering my yield requirements), but I think my portfolio is still fairly defensive (which balances my working career as a finance professional for startup companies).

Though I continue to adapt to the (momentum) market that we are in (rather than just hope for the value tilt market I wish we were in), I still believe that my long-term thesis of solid dividends plus low valuations will continue to reward me over the long haul. Importantly, I slept like a baby (re: my stock investments) in 2017 and believe that having a sound strategy will continue to let me do so in 2018. Does your strategy let you sleep soundly?

December 2017 Review

December 2017 was another strong one for my portfolio as I returned a 1.6% versus the 1.1% return for the S&P 500. While I lagged the S&P 500 for the year with regards to paper gains, my portfolio yielded over 2.5x the yield of the S&P 500. So I will keep cashing my dividends because at its core my portfolio isn’t about paper gains, it is about cash payments.

December was my best dividend payment month ever with as my realized dividends were $2,003 for Dec 2017 (versus $1,344 in 2016). My YoY dividends are up over 12%! For the 12 months ending Dec 2017, my portfolio delivered $12,974 in cash to me (a realized yield of 4.6% for my full portfolio including cash reserves). I fell right on top of my 2017 goal of $13,000, even with my sizable cash and short positions. Fear and greed are hard to balance, but I am happy with where I am overall. My yield focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified holdings (ETFs and individual companies -- my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend paying sectors like financials, REITS, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2017

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Gain/Loss(%) FUNDS 4.1% $100,843 $99,635 1.2% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) ETF 2.8% $15,351 $15,159 1.3% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 4.3% $14,980 $15,115 -0.9% SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) ETF 3.3% $9,999 $9,402 6.3% SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) ETF 4.9% $8,450 $8,415 0.4% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (FGD) ETF 3.9% $7,902 $7,794 1.4% Global X Superdividend REIT ETF (SRET) ETF 7.3% $6,216 $6,208 0.1% Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) ETF 6.0% $5,120 $5,113 0.1% Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) ETF 3.0% $4,948 $4,725 4.7% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) ETF 4.4% $4,634 $4,554 1.8% Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) ETF 3.9% $3,659 $3,624 1.0% SPDR Russell 1000 Yield ETF (ONEY) ETF 2.8% $3,504 $3,705 -5.4% Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) ETF 2.8% $3,148 $3,111 1.2% Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (QQQC) ETF 3.2% $3,089 $3,021 2.2% iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) ETF 4.8% $2,609 $2,603 0.2% iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF (ECNS) ETF 3.4% $2,528 $2,476 2.1% Eaton Vance Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) CEF 9.2% $2,384 $2,364 0.8% Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) ETF 0.3% $2,324 $2,247 3.4% COMPANIES 6.3% $117,882 $116,195 1.5% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) REIT 9.4% $19,278 $18,795 2.6% Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Company 5.5% $10,244 $9,891 3.6% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 7.7% $9,654 $9,816 -1.7% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 11.2% $9,190 $9,093 1.1% BP (BP) Company 5.7% $8,406 $8,014 4.9% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT (SKT) REIT 5.2% $7,953 $7,512 5.9% Qualcomm (QCOM) Company 3.6% $6,402 $6,634 -3.5% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 9.6% $6,307 $6,465 -2.4% Ford Motors (F) Company 4.8% $4,996 $5,008 -0.2% Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Company 3.2% $4,008 $3,988 0.5% Abbvie (ABBV) Company 2.9% $3,868 $3,877 -0.2% IBM (IBM) Company 3.9% $3,836 $3,849 -0.4% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 6.2% $3,773 $4,087 -7.7% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 5.8% $3,547 $3,506 1.2% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 2.8% $3,325 $3,170 4.9% Eni (E) Company 5.5% $3,319 $3,297 0.7% Transocean (RIG) Company 0.0% $3,204 $3,042 5.3% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) REIT 7.4% $2,001 $2,050 -2.4% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Company 1.8% $1,895 $1,482 27.9% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $2,676 $2,619 2.2% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 5.1% $29,572 $29,397 0.6% PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) ETF 4.8% $5,132 $5,148 -0.3% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - Pref L (BML+L) Pref 4.4% $4,700 $4,592 2.4% Goldman Sachs (GS) - Pref A (GS+A) Pref 4.2% $4,510 $4,500 0.2% Blackrock Limited Duration Fund (BLW) ETF 6.0% $3,178 $3,182 -0.1% T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund (PREMX) Fund 6.4% $3,047 $3,052 -0.2% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd ZrDr ETF (HYZD) ETF 5.1% $2,416 $2,412 0.2% Nuveen Floating Rate ETF (JRO) CEF 7.4% $2,280 $2,162 5.5% Goldman Sachs (GS) - Pref D (GS+D) Pref 4.5% $2,259 $2,268 -0.4% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd NgtDr ETF (HYND) ETF 5.0% $2,050 $2,081 -1.5% SHORTS TOTAL $10,709 $10,798 -0.8% ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) ETF 0.0% $7,545 $7,638 -1.2% ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) ETF 0.0% $3,164 $3,160 0.1% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $12,705 $12,511 1.5% TOTAL 4.9% $271,710 $268,536 TOTAL + CASH $21,556 4.5% $293,266 $285,094 1.6%

Portfolio Moves in December 2017

New Positions

None

Exited Positions

SHARE SALE– ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU): Sold all 100 shares of this short S&P 500 ETF at $12.06 on Dec 7.

Reasoning: I am lightening up on my hedges (but I do not regret buying this ETF although I took a loss on it…because insurance has a cost).

SHARE SALE– Store Capital REIT (STOR): Sold all 100 shares of this REIT at $25.55 on Dec 7.

Reasoning: I am overweight REITs, so I took a 30% profit on this short term hold.

SHARE SALE– Teva (TEVA): Sold 200 shares of this pharma company at $18.05 on Dec 15.

Reasoning: I took a tax loss, but will likely buy more TEVA in January.

SHARE BUY TO CLOSE– T-Mobile (TMUS): Bought 70 shares of this U.S. telecom company at $63.55 on Dec 12.

Reasoning: I made significant profits on my Version and AT&T purchases that I paired with TMUS, but then I held on to my TMUS short for too long ended up losing 10% overall.

Final Thoughts

I hope that 2017 have brought you success and I wish a happy and lucky 2018 for you as well. Hopefully the global equity swell will keep up its momentum into 2018 and I am going to remain heavily invested in this rally (but will continue to preference unloved sectors and stocks where I think momentum has not gotten valuations as inflated). Most importantly, focus on achieving your own success (and ignore the noise of Bitcoin and get-rich-quick penny stocks adding ‘cannabis’ to their names). Are there any moves that you think I should make to get ready for 2018?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS AS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is an amateur who has a history of getting calls both right and wrong with zero predictive power. Trade at your own risk and never rely solely on this author's opinion. Also, as I have no knowledge of your circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.