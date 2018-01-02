Helmerich & Payne: Buy Before It's Too Late

In this article, I am going to tell you why you want Helmerich & Payne (HP) in your portfolio if you haven't added the stock already. My research will be based on macro sentiment and the company's ability to exploit the current bull market.

Oil Will Go Even Higher

On the first day of September 2017 I published an article in which I explained the bull case for oil and why it would make sense to start buying oil-related stocks. My bull case was (and still is) built on lower oil imports from Saudi Arabia, dwindling oil inventories, a falling USD and soaring economic sentiment.

So far, the trade has worked out pretty well and we are seeing that oil is breaking out above $60 per barrel.

We are in a steep uptrend since September and it is just a matter of time until we breach $70 per barrel which would be the highest level since 2014, the very year when oil started crashing.

Listen When Managers Speak

One of the things I love about surveys and leading indicators is that you get the view of managers who are obviously heavily involved in their business environment. This gives you a very unbiased view on a certain industry. In this case we are talking about oil exploration and production companies and the suppliers of equipment.

In this article, I added a few key comments that I got from the fourth quarter energy report from the Dallas Federal Reserve. This survey is not leading but it gives us interesting insights when it comes to the key issues energy companies are facing.

Below you find the key comments to which I added my own comments (Microsoft Office User). This makes it a bit easier compared to pasting all comments directly into this article.

The first comment that got my attention was the plan to significantly increase drilling in 2018 compared to last year. This perfectly fits the story that is being told by the graph below. Managers somehow see the $61 per barrel as a level to increase production. More than 40% of all surveys said that they would expect the US rig count to rise substantially in the $61-$65 range. Another 30% has this opinion once oil crosses $66 per barrel. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

This is also what I got from the comment that highlights rising input costs and longer lead times from suppliers (O&G support services). While rising input costs has been a big topic in almost every single manufacturing industry, it is interesting to see that we are getting an equipment shortage.

Moreover, it is interesting to read that companies are willing to increase capital expenditures given that they are able to hedge production and at current oil prices. This is once again visible in the bar graph above since drilling rigs are massive long-term capital investments.

Oil and gas equipment and services companies (like Helmerich & Payne) are seeing higher input costs as well and difficulties to hire qualified personnel. I believe that this hits the nail on the head and should convince every last bear that oil is not doing so bad after all...

Why Helmerich?

The three main points to own Helmerich & Payne are:

Rock solid balance sheet

Most capable land drilling fleet

Market share leader in the US (roughly 20% as of September 2017)

Even though the third point might be a result of the first two points it is always good to add a company that covers a big part of a certain market. That way you increase your exposure to a certain market trend - in this case the bullish oil and gas trends.

When it comes to balance sheet strength, we see that Helmerich & Payne has by far the lowest debt to capitalization ratio of currently 7% vs. 10% when the presentation was made.

Source: Helmerich & Payne Investor Presentation

The company's current ratio is 3.6 while the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is at 0.12. In other words, you are buying a company that was never at the risk of going out of business. Even during the oil bottom in 2015. Furthermore, this is not a risky recovery play given its strong financials.

Additionally, the company pays investors a juicy 4.33% dividend which never hurts to get when waiting for further capital gains.

Moreover, the company is massively investing in flexible AC rigs that allow the company to upgrade rigs more easily and to operate more flexible. The company had a 30% market share in the AC rig market and added 5 points to its total market share since the oil peak of 2014. This is by far the best performance of all drilling equipment providers on the US market.

Source: Helmerich & Payne Investor Presentation

Since May 2016 the company further expanded its market share by three points. Note that these are included in the five points gain since 2014. This shows that the company has strong secular growth during both bear and bull markets.

Sales are recovering nicely with quarterly earnings reaching $530 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 which ended in September. These numbers are likely to soar much higher when capital expenditures start to accelerate in the first quarter of this year. This also would mean that the stock price has further room to grow.

HP data by YCharts

And speaking of stock price growth, let me show you one very interesting graph that contains everything we have discussed so far.

The Timing Is Right

Below, you find the ratio spread between the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF OIH and the SPDR Energy ETF XLE. The ratio seems to be bottoming at levels far below the oil peak of 2016 (blue line displays the WTI crude price).

So far, there has not been tremendously high sentiment in the equipment and services industry which might change once capital expenditures start to soar with oil above $60. This also would push the ratio between equipment and service stocks to energy stocks much higher.

In terms of Helmerich's stock price, I believe that $80 per share is a target that is within reach in the first months of this year.

Even though Helmerich & Payne has rallied more than $20 from its September lows, I still believe that the company is a good buy at these prices.

By buying this company, you will benefit from the current oil rally which will go higher in 2018. This will trigger further capital expenditures and benefit this company given its strong strategic position and outperforming solutions in the equipment and services industry.

You also will see that these companies will outperform the "average" energy stock in the first quarter of this year.

On a side note, how are you positioned to benefit from the current oil trend? Or do you think the rally is about to end?

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!