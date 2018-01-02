Ingersoll-Rand: Great Total Return And Future Growth Is Still A Good Bet

Ingersoll-Rand three-year forward CAGR of 11% is good and will give you good growth with increasing earnings from the new corporate tax structure.

Ingersoll-Rand has increased its dividend for 7 years in a row and presently has a yield of 2% which is a little above average.

Ingersoll-Rand total return over-performed the DOW average for my 60 month test period by 110.78%, which is great and the company has a solid dividend income.

This article is about Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and why it's a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial and commercial products and services companies in the world. IR is a cyclical investment for the total return investor who also wants some income.

Ingersoll-Rand is 4.21% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year and add bolt on companies. I have started reviewing the companies in The Good Business Portfolio starting with the highest percentage of the portfolio and working down. This is the ninth article of the series. These nine companies plus Enton Value Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS), Omega HealthCare Investors (OHI) and Texas Instruments (TXN) comprise 84.07% of the portfolio. EOS, OHI, and TXN will be reviewed in this series at the end since not much new news has come out since my last report.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Ingersoll-Rand has a good chart going up and to the right in a fair slope. In a good economy, IR really shines like in years 2013 and 2017.

Fundamentals of Ingersoll-Rand will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Ingersoll-Rand International passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Ingersoll-Rand does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 7 years of increasing dividends and a 2% yield. Ingersoll-Rand is, therefore, a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 31%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business by buying bolt on companies. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. IR easily passes this guideline. IR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $22.4 Billion. Ingersoll-Rand 2018 projected cash flow at $1.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.8% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 11% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Ingersoll-Rand can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. IR passes this guideline since their total return is 194.43%, more than the Dow's total return of 83.65%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,400 today. This makes Ingersoll-Rand a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings since IR pays a 24% five-year average tax rate. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. IR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $101, passing the guideline. IR's price is presently 11% below the target. IR is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 20, making IR a good buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividends and future total return growth you may want to look at this company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes IR a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes IR interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increases. IR gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and great total return.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Ingersoll-Rand passes this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 60.0-month test. I chose the 60.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 194.43% makes Ingersoll-Rand a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. IR has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 7 years making IR also a good choice for the dividend investor. The Dividend was increased August 2017 to $0.45/Qtr. from $0.40/ Qtr. or a 12.5% increase.

DOW's 60.0 Month total return baseline is 83.65%

Company Name 60.0 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Ingersoll-Rand +194.43% +110.78% 2.00%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on October 25, 2017, Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $1.44 and compared to last year at $1.41. Total revenue was higher at $3.67 Billion up more than a year ago by 2.8% year over year and missed expected revenue by $40 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out late January 2018 and is expected to be $1.03 compared to last year at $0.84, a good increase.

The graphic below shows the growth potential for IR.

Source: IR earnings call slides

Business Overview

Ingersoll-Rand is one of the largest industrial and commercial companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

Ingersoll-Rand provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company's business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car. Its Climate segment includes Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, which provide heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and commercial and residential building services, parts, support and controls. It offers energy services and building automation through Trane Building Advantage and Nexia. Its Industrial segment includes compressed air and gas systems and services, power tools, material handling systems, ARO fluid management equipment, as well as Club Car golf, utility and rough terrain vehicles."

Overall Ingersoll-Rand International is a good business with 11% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for IR's products. The fair dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation foreign and domestic tax rate is lowered, earnings of Ingersoll-Rand business should increase.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.9%), and the FED has raised rates in December 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for more increases in 2018 depending on inflation. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From October 24, 2017, earnings call Mike Lamach (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

I'll start this morning by discussing our focused execution of our strategy, underpins our ability to deliver sustainable high levels of performance overtime. We also provide comments on how we're thinking about our business and our end markets broadly, as we close out solid performance in 2017 and move into what we expect to be another strong year in 2018. So, we'll discuss our third quarter performance in more detail and address some key topics we know that are on minds of investors. As I said on prior calls, our overall strategy remains straight forward. We believe our business operating system, people and culture are source of competitive advantage. For us, our business strategy is grounded and anticipating and addressing global trends that positively impact many of world's most pressing sustainability challenges. We focus on delivering the most reliable, energy efficient and environmentally friendly products and services in durable growing markets. In our case, it's an orientation towards the importance of sustainability which is enabled by digital, another exponential technologies, growing at dramatic rates that are enabling new business models and sources of productivity in the world that will increasing value the conservation of resources. We excel at delivering energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing food waste, preserving natural resources and generating productivity for our customers. It's what we do and it's what we're known for. We maintain a healthy level investment in our businesses to sustain leading brands, which are number one or number two in virtually every market in which we participate. Second, we excel at delivering strong top line incremental margins and free cash flow through our business operating system. Our business operating system is continuously improving and underpins everything that we do. It enables us to consistently generate high levels of free cash flow, which powers our dynamic capital allocation strategy. One example of our capital allocation strategy is the acquisition we entered into this week that strengthens our telematics portfolio, an important component of our connected technology strategy. "

The graphic below sums up the CEO's outlook.

Source: IR earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Ingersoll-Rand business and shareholder return with an increase in the future growth. IR has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand for industrial and commercial products increase.

Takeaways

Ingersoll-Rand is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its average dividend yield and high total return investor. Ingersoll-Rand is 4.21% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. IR will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in the industrial business IR may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Wrote some L Brands (LB) February 16, strike 60.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

On December 12 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.3%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. Boeing is getting a bit pricey at this point.

Wrote some L Brands February 16, strike 57.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. LB has moved up very strongly and quickly.

On November 29 trimmed Boeing from 11.2% of the portfolio to 11.0%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. When will Boeing split?

On November 16 trimmed Boeing from 11.4% of the portfolio to 11.2%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Dubai Air Show was great for Boeing, and they beat Airbus in orders.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors to 6.0% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income and to take advantage of the recent dip in price.

Wrote some LB February 16, strike 55.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position of L Brands to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn was LB is well overdone and LB has starting to come back.

Increased the position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company. Insiders are buying GE which is a good sign of positive things to come.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King with Great Total Return ".

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.1% of portfolio and Boeing is 11.3% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. S&P CFRA raised its one-year target to $272.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, EOS, TXN, ADP.

