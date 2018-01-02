Spok Holdings: The Story Is Playing Out, Even If It Doesn't Look Like It

Purely from the numbers, 2017 results from Spok Holdings (SPOK) don't look particularly attractive - or particularly surprising. Anyone would know instantly, and correctly, that the core pager business is in secular decline, and a complementary software segment still generates less than 40% of revenue. That business, too, has declined YTD, despite modest growth in Q3. With overall EBITDA down over 40%, from a distance the first three quarters of 2017 look like a disaster for Spok, and a 25% decline in SPOK shares during 2017 seems logical.

The news actually is a lot better than it might appear, however. The decline in wireless revenue isn't a surprise - but the rate of decline continues to be manageable. The software business is showing strength in the key healthcare market, with investments in R&D and G&A behind that business showing solid, if admittedly early, returns. In the Q3 release, Spok pointed to the midpoint of revenue guidance for the year, if not modestly higher - and toward the low end of expense guidance, thanks to cost controls in the wireless business.

The story, then, actually remains much the same as it was when I highlighted it back in March - only with some progress made. Meanwhile, a year-end pullback puts the valuation back toward a multi-year low. I stepped into a similar pullback in September, and may take the opportunity here to add to my position. From here, 2017 looks like a good year for Spok, even if that's not at all reflected in SPOK shares.

Q3 Results

Again, the numbers don't look particularly impressive. In Q3, revenue fell almost 4% Y/Y, with 1.1% growth in software more than offset by a 7% decline in wireless. YTD revenue still has declined almost 6%, with wireless down 7.8% and even software off 2.9%. Overall opex has risen, leading YTD GAAP operating margins to compress substantially, to 5.6% from 12.9% a year ago.

But none of those figures are necessarily a surprise - again, Spok's results are comfortably on track to hit guidance given in the Q4 2016 release (guidance which hasn't been changed since). And looking at each of the two segments, the news remains positive.

Wireless

The pager business is a classic "melting ice cube". But Spok management has treated it as such for years - which until this year allowed the stock to actually outperform the S&P 500 on a total return basis for a decade. (SPOK has paid almost $19 per share in dividends over the last twelve years.) And that strategy continues to work.

Spok doesn't break out segment-level expense or profits, but figures from the 10-Q suggest the company still is able to keep margins intact in the wireless segment. As noted, revenue is down 7.8% Y/Y through the first nine months. Consolidated cost of revenue is down 8.1%. Service, rental, and maintenance opex declined 3.5%, and selling & marketing (again, consolidated) spend has fallen 11%.

Even without a clear picture of segment-level margins, consolidated figures suggest maybe modest compression, with SRM expense not falling as fast as revenue. Combined with a nearly 8% decline on the top line, that's not exactly comforting. But, again, this is a business that simply is in decline. Consolidated EBITDA already fell 22% between 2014 and 2016, with margins compressing 260 bps. 2017 figures aren't a noticeable departure from that trend - but they weren't supposed to be. At the least, 2017 performance appears, from the numbers, and from commentary on conference calls, to be perhaps a bit better on that front.

And from a revenue standpoint, that seems the case as well. Wireless sales fell 10% in 2015 and 8% the year before. The figure YTD is an improvement, and a 2% Q/Q decline in Q3 was the best performance of the year so far. The business increasingly is reliant on large (72% of units are in accounts with over 1,000 units, up from 70% a year ago) healthcare (77% of wireless revenue, versus 74% in the first nine months of 2016) providers. That's relatively good news, as those customers are stickier, which is why erosion rates are improving. The one drawback, admittedly, is a lower ARPU, which declined 2% Y/Y.

Admittedly, none of the above constitutes great news for Spok. And, again, there's no bottom coming from the business - it will be defunct at some point, as even management has admitted in the past. But that itself is not news of any kind: that was widely known in 2016, when the stock cleared $20, and in 2014, and probably in 2008 for anyone paying close attention. So far this year, however, the wireless business has been a bit above expectations, and at the least the risk of an outright collapse continues to be rather slim. Without question, 2017 has been good enough in the pager business - at least.

Software

Where it gets interesting is on the software side. Spok decided to invest in the business this year, trying to tie up a portfolio of single-solution communications offerings into a platform called Spok Care Connect. Those investments have led R&D to spike 41% and G&A to rise 13%; the Y/Y increases alone have driven over 70% of the EBITDA compression seen so far this year.

Here, too, it looks like 2017 is a disappointment. Revenue is down so far this year. Bookings grew a whopping 31% in the first quarter; growth decelerated to just 3% in Q2 and then, concerningly, declined 2% in Q3.

Here, too, however, the news probably is better than the overall numbers suggest. First, it wasn't necessarily the case, nor the projection, that the increased investments would pay off this year. But bookings still are up nearly 9% YTD. And while Q3 might look disappointing, the Q cited timing of renewals as the driver of a 8.5% decline in maintenance and renewals bookings in Q3. Operations and new maintenance bookings actually grew 6%, and have risen 17% YTD. In addition, backlog rose 8% Y/Y, hitting a new record according to the Q3 conference call.

And looking at industry figures from the 10-Q, the news looks even more promising. Care Connect is targeted to the hospital industry; software healthcare revenue in Q3 rose 31% Y/Y. It's up 12.3% YTD. There's notable erosion in the 'Other' category (hospitality, resort, and other areas) and weakness in government and large enterprise as well. But healthcare now accounts for 75% of software revenue so far this year - and in that category, Spok is growing nicely.

Valuation

All that said, the story here isn't over, and it's not as if Spok has had some torrid 2017 for which the market isn't giving it credit. Still, there's little reason to suggest a pullback from high-teen levels earlier in the year, or the recent sharp decline that's moved SPOK not far from the multi-year low at which I bought the stock in September:

source: finviz.com

The risks here aren't immaterial, either. Even with essentially raised EBITDA guidance post-Q3, SPOK still trades at nearly 13x EBITDA. EV/FCF at the midpoint of capex is ~34x. There's still $110 million in cash on the balance sheet, over one-third of the market capitalization. But CEO Vince Kelly said on the Q3 call that the company still was considering another acquisition, which raises the risk that value might be destroyed by M&A, something that is all too often the case.

Still, EV/EBITDA is being inflated by the investments; true earnings power is much higher. Even just taking off the $5 million-plus each in added G&A and R&D this year suggests EBITDA closer to $27 million, and an EV/EBITDA multiple below 8x. Capex is somewhat elevated this year; a return to historical levels in the $6-7 million alone would narrow the EV/FCF multiple next year, all else equal, to a more reasonable ~21x.

An investor in SPOK does have to trust management - but, that, too, isn't a difference ten months ago. Kelly has been CEO since 2004, and has aggressively returned capital to shareholders. The company has been looking at acquisitions literally for years, with Kelly on the Q3 2016 conference call saying the company hadn't made a deal because targets wanted "multiples of revenue" - a price Spok wasn't willing to pay.

Nothing so far this year has changed my opinion of management. An acquisition would make some sense - but clearly, Spok isn't making a purchase just to make a purchase (or to hit their targets). Shareholder returns will continue: CFO Mike Wallace said on the Q3 conference call that Spok planned to maintain a $0.50 dividend "for the foreseeable future". Spok also has repurchased almost $10 million of stock YTD, and paid a $0.25 special dividend in January.

This looked like a value trap in March - but it's not, and nothing YTD changes that. It looks like a declining business in January - but it's not, at least not on the software side. I do think the opportunity on the software side is compelling - there really isn't a similar competitor in what admittedly is a somewhat narrow market - and valuation isn't stretched if Spok has some degree of success on that front. Even valuing the pager business at zero, EV/software revenue is in the 3x range. That's not a prohibitive multiple if the company can get to consistent double-digit growth next year.

Again, there are risks here, and this is a multi-year story, as management emphasized in both the Q3 release and on the Q3 call. It's going to take some patience. But below $16, investors still are paying a single-digit P/FCF multiple to true earnings power. And the goals that management laid out for 2017 are being met. SPOK shares simply haven't reflected the progress made. With the stock back below $16, that creates an opportunity ahead of what hopefully will be an even better 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my position this week.