Inovio Poised For Breakthroughs In 2018 And Beyond

Focus is on near term hidden value rather than trading technicals (e.g., up to 9 marketable vaccines and 3 priority review vouchers in 2018/2019).

Discussion

Many investors that look at Inovio see a 2020 market opportunity for Inovio’s flagship product (VGX-3100) for cervical dysplasia caused by HPV.

We present near-term opportunities for Inovio starting in 2018 and extending thru 2020 which many potential Inovio investors overlook. In order to understand the hidden opportunity one first has to look at the growth that occurred between 2014 and 2017 to setup for 2018:

We look at Inovio’s partnerships which unlock each of the hidden opportunities starting in 2018 with an understanding that the current Inovio market cap (~$373 million) is likely too low given these hidden opportunities.

Supplemental Information

Several of the topics discussed in this article go in to a level of details which are beyond the scope of a short article. The reader is encouraged to read the Supplemental Information where more details exist beyond the scope of this short article.

Near Term Hidden Value (Up to 9 Marketable Vaccines and 3 Priority Review Vouchers)

Near Term Inovio Partnership Activity

Inovio Investment Proposition

As with any investment there are risks involved. Please do your own due diligence and be aware that shares can lose value as well as gain value. As of the time of this writing Inovio is trading near its 52 week low ($4.13 per share currently versus $4.09 at the 52 week low point). Factors involved with trading low include a recent dilution to raise cash.

Inovio’s cash position is over $100 million compared to a market cap near $373 million with no debt which is a favorable cash to market cap ratio. The Medimmune partnership alone has a potential value worth roughly twice Inovio’s current market cap not accounting for any other partnerships mentioned in this article. Many of the other partnerships mentioned also have potential to be multiples of Inovio’s current market cap. A potential spinoff of Geneos Therapeutics can also represent multiples of the current market cap of the stock. Also the patent portfolio owned by Inovio is quite large with over 100 patents protecting Inovio intellectual property. An investor might factor in the value of that patent portfolio in addition to Inovio’s cash position when considering an investment in the company.

Cash burn rate was high over the 3rd quarter of 2017. However, we present in this article multiple events that have the potential to occur in 2018 to offset the burn rate and even has the potential of being a profitable 2018 if events are favorable. Contributing to cash burn rate is higher employee count at over 270 employees but at the same time those employees are contributing to the growth model to address the opportunities presented in this article. Also contributing to cash burn rate is larger office space but at the same time that office space represents an opportunity for device shipments to customers and manufacturing ramp up to be ready for shipments of product which is required of late stage biotechs. Last, contributing to cash burn is a larger pipeline including a phase 3 trial but on the flip side a bullish argument could be made that the larger pipeline is leading to greater opportunities for Inovio to provide solutions to market and to potentially partner with others.

Summary

Frequent published analyst articles focus on short term technical volume and price based indicators. This review focuses on pipeline, industry partnership, and fundamental issues that are believed by the author to be stronger indications of the future direction of the company.

We have presented dozens of vaccine targets that are on the short term radar for Inovio. We have listed multiple partnerships and associations which will drive Inovio growth forward in the coming years starting in 2018. We have examined the potential for 6 products to be released by partner Plumbline Life Sciences ahead of VGX-3100 (Inovio’s cervical dysplasia product) going commercial including a few products with potential commercial viability in 2018. We have examined 3 likely candidates for EUA approvals for either stockpile orders or field use authorizations for Inovio products ahead of VGX-3100 going commercial in 2020. We have examined internal growth within the company and by its partners. And we have documented both US government (DARPA/Walter Reed/Army) and international (CEPI/IVI/other) interest in Inovio progress. We have discussed the potential of 6 priority review vouchers (PRV’s) which may be obtained by Inovio starting in 2018 each of which may be worth up to the current approximate market cap of Inovio. The future looks bright for Inovio. And if the indications of this article hold true the future brightens significantly starting in 2018.

Author's note: Again, the reader is encouraged to visit the Supplemental Information link for this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.