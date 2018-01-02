Ares: Top Yield On Conservative Company, With Earnings Turning Up

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is the largest and one of the most conservative of the Business Development Companies (BDCs). BDCs lend money to small- and medium-sized businesses, and, like REITs, provided they pay out essentially all of their net income as dividends, they are not taxed at the corporate level. There are a range of companies in the sector: Some focus on one area (such as technology), some are more aggressive than others, some making only secured, first-lien loans, and some have equity. Two factors are common to the group, resulting from the pass through of net income: The stock yields are high, and in order to grow, the companies must continually return to market to raise more capital.

Size Advantage

With a $6.7 billion market cap, Ares has achieved some of the best long-term returns in the sector. Over the past four years, only one of the 20 largest BDCs has seen higher NAV growth, and over a five-year period it has the highest returns of the larger BDCs.

Its size gives it some advantages. With $14 billion under management, it can underwrite loans up to $1 billion “with confidence,” investing in a space where there is far less competition. A frequent comment from smaller BDCs is that competition has increased, driving down yields and increasing risk. Its size (and strong credit) enable it to borrow much less cheaply than most others. It recently closed an unsecured six-year note at a yield of 3.5%. Given that the current yield on its total weighted portfolio is 9.6%, the spread is attractive.

Unlike some BDCs, Ares has a strong focus on credit, and as a result its non-accrual is a competitive 3.4% (at cost). Interestingly, most of the troubled loans are smaller ones. It is leveraged at a very conservative 6.1x debt-to-equity, so in a good market, there is plenty of room to grow.

Two events reduce yields

Why is the stock so undervalued, then? (We’ll get to valuation later.) It results from two unrelated events over the past couple of years which have caused the yield on the overall portfolio to decline, thus limiting Ares’s ability to earn its dividend.

First, in 2016, its partner GE decided to exit financial lending and specifically the joint-venture Senior Secured Lending Program (“SSLP”). This was a very good deal for Ares whereby it sourced high-quality loans and sold them to GE in return for part of the yield stream, in effect receiving a highly leveraged, high-quality yield stream. Just recently, Ares purchased the last of the loans from the SDLP, $1.6 billion of loans with a yield of 7.1%, putting those loans on its balance sheet and thus lowering its average portfolio yield.

A new Senior Direct Lending Program was launched with Varagon Capital Partners, backed by AIG, as its partner, with an investment from Ares so far of less than $500 million. Though an attractive program, it is not quite as good for Ares as the GE-venture was - there is plenty of room for growth in the program.

Second, a year ago, Ares closed on the acquisition of American Capital, which had been the second-largest BDC). This was an attractive purchase for Ares, buying a portfolio of mostly high-quality assets at a better-than 20% discount to net asset value. But (as with the SSLP), the assets were lower yielding, with a high allocation to (no-yield) equity. It recently sold $415 million of legacy ACAS assets which had been yielding 7.6%, for example, again below its average portfolio yield.

Repositioning portfolio

With both the SSLP and the ACAS portfolios, Ares has been rotating out of the lower-yielding assets into more typical BDC-type loans, with higher yields. Given the size of the portfolios, this takes time, though it has done a good job so far. The total ACAS portfolio was about $2.5 billion, and there is about $875 million remaining.

As it rotates the portfolio, the overall yield is moving up (as recently as the end of 2013, Ares was earning over 10% on its portfolio loans). But in the meantime, it is not fully earning its dividend. Normally, this is a huge warning flag for BDCs, which typically trade based on the dividend yield.

Wither the dividend?

Prior to the SSLP and ACAS developments, Ares had increased its quarterly dividend regularly (from 35 cents at the beginning of 2011 to 38 cents at the end of 2012, where it has stayed since). Moreover, in the last few years it paid several special dividends on top of the regular quarterly dividend. With the dividend at 38 cents, last quarter, Ares earned 35 cents.

However, the outside manager, Ares Management, agreed to waive up to $10 million in fees per quarter for $10 quarters, which is more than enough to carry through till when Ares Capital is earning the dividend again. Indeed, the analyst consensus is for it to be fully earning its dividend next quarter, and indeed to raise the payout in its first 2018 dividend. Given Ares’ traditional prudence, I'm not sure it will increase the dividend so soon. But certainly by the end of the year, it will be earning the dividend in my view and we will see at least a bonus payment if not a regular dividend increase.

Payout to increase as earnings turn up

This then is the turning point, having dissolved the old SSLP and having sold most of the ACAS portfolio, and repositioning into higher-yielding loans. Ares could have moved faster - remember the low portfolio leverage - but Ares has been prudent in deploying capital, rating long-term safety over short-term returns. Over half of new loans are first lien.

One concern about BDCs often raised is what will happen when interest rates move up again. For Ares, nearly 90% of its total loans are floating rate, whereas most of its own debt is at fixed rates. So as interest rates move up (albeit slowly), the spread will actually widen initially.

So, finally, let’s get to the juicy part of the story. The current yield on the stock is 9.66%, with the stock trading just slightly under book (0.95x). If I'm correct, the dividend will be higher this time next year, and when the market sees that the dividend is safe and Ares has successfully navigated the twin-shoals of the SSLP break-up and ACAS acquisition, it will give the company the respect it deserves. As a more conservative BDC with top long-term returns, it should be trading today with a yield of perhaps 8-8.5% - still very attractive - which would put the stock price up at $17.50 to $18. In the meantime, collect that 9.7% dividend with confidence.