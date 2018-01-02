A Stock Market 1st In 90 Years

For almost all of the readers on Seeking Alpha, 2017 delivered something that market participants had never seen before. The 2017 calendar year marked the first year in a 90-year dataset for the S&P 500 (SPY) and its predecessor indices that this key equity market benchmark produced a positive monthly total return every single month.



Source: Bloomberg, S&P; figures are monthly total returns, including reinvested dividends

There have only been four years where we have seen positive returns for even eleven months:

1936 - Markets were recovering from a financial crisis and deep economic correction; government spending as part of the New Deal was aimed at jumpstarting the economy, reducing unemployment, and boosting productive capacity. Markets rallied in 22 of 23 months from April 1935 to February 1937. Driven by premature fiscal tightening in an effort to reduce government spending, the economy was back in recession by late 1937, and the equity market again experienced a severe correction that it would not fully recover from until after World War II.

- Markets were recovering from a financial crisis and deep economic correction; government spending as part of the New Deal was aimed at jumpstarting the economy, reducing unemployment, and boosting productive capacity. Markets rallied in 22 of 23 months from April 1935 to February 1937. Driven by premature fiscal tightening in an effort to reduce government spending, the economy was back in recession by late 1937, and the equity market again experienced a severe correction that it would not fully recover from until after World War II. 1958 - The previous year a 20% drawdown was caused by inflation-busting monetary tightening over the previous two years. By the end of 1957, the Fed was cutting rates again and the market was off and running the next year. The S&P 500 produced gains in 15 of 16 months with only a very modest -0.02% return in February 1959 breaking up what would be a record streak of gains.

- The previous year a 20% drawdown was caused by inflation-busting monetary tightening over the previous two years. By the end of 1957, the Fed was cutting rates again and the market was off and running the next year. The S&P 500 produced gains in 15 of 16 months with only a very modest -0.02% return in February 1959 breaking up what would be a record streak of gains. 1995 - Markets rallied during the middle of an extended economic expansion and the early stages of the tech run-up. The S&P 500 would return at least 20% annually for the next four years before producing three negative returns from 2000-2002.

- Markets rallied during the middle of an extended economic expansion and the early stages of the tech run-up. The S&P 500 would return at least 20% annually for the next four years before producing three negative returns from 2000-2002. 2006 - Equity markets rallied amidst a volatility void in the lead-up to the Great Recession. Markets would make new all-time highs in late 2007 before collapsing in 2008, marking the worst annual returns (-37%) since the aforementioned infamous 1937 correction.

These four previous cases of consistent gains may prove instructive. Two of these scenarios were harbingers of overly extended markets and precursors of deep corrections. The other two scenarios occurred during the early to middle phases of extended market advances. That some of these corrections were preceded by monetary policy mistakes is an interesting factoid as the Federal Reserve currently undertakes tightening with inflation still below its target.

Despite this impressive string of gains, the returns for 2017 have not been extraordinary on a historic basis. Seven of the 12 months in 2017 featured returns of less than 2%. Don't get me wrong - I would be happy to take a 21.8% total return from U.S. stocks every year, but given this record consistency of gains, this year still only produced the 8th largest annual gains of the past quarter-century trailing returns in 1995-1998, 2003, 2009, and 2013.

Some might look as this streak as primed to break given the historical record. It is interesting to note that this was not a U.S.-only phenomenon as the FTSE All-World Index ex-US also delivered positive total returns in each month. I do believe it is another data point that shows stocks are priced to near perfection. Strong and steady past returns could limit future gains, but I will take them when the market continues to hand them out. As we look back at a historical and newsworthy 2017, I think this is a rather interesting story.

