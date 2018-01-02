Ingersoll-Rand: Signs Of Being Undervalued

Ingersoll-Rand is an interesting position to be long for the value investor willing to add a high-tech industrial stock to the portfolio.

For more than a century of operations, the company has demonstrated impressive and stable growth, and also has a well-developed strategy for the coming years.

Ingersoll-Rand looks attractive for a value investor from the first sight: low price-to-book, decent ROE and low volatility of returns.

Background and business overview

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is a global diversified industrial company from the middle of the S&P 500 list. The company is incorporated in Ireland, but the operational headquarters is in the U.S. Ingersoll-Rand appeared in 1905 as a result of a merger of two competitors, Ingersoll-Sergeant Drill Company and Rand Drill Company respectively. Each of those had been in business since 1871. After the merger, the new entity has been continuously listed on the NYSE since 1906. It is one of the oldest publicly traded companies in the U.S.

The core of the company’s structure is the division between two segments: climate and industrial.

*HVAC stands for “Heating, ventilation and air conditioning”.

Source: Goldman Sachs industrial conference, November 2017

Stock’s pricing analysis using the value investor’s approach

Aswath Damodaran, a famous finance professor, provides an approach that allows to quickly identify companies which may be interesting for the further fundamental analysis – it is called “The median test”. First, we need to collect 3 pieces of data for each company at the market (in our case – the S&P 500 companies):

Current P/B ratio; Volatility of stock return (I take the last 3 years’ average); Return on Equity (I take the last 3 years’ average).

After that, we calculate the median value for each column. As of December 11th 2017, the average P/B of S&P 500 companies was 3.40, the average annual volatility of return was 23.8%, and the average annual return on equity was 14.4%. As a reader could have already guessed, the next step is to look for the companies that meet three criteria at the same time:

P/B ratio is below the median; Volatility of stock return is below the median; Return on Equity is above the median.

Only 14 companies from the S&P 500 have all three simultaneously. This article will cover only Ingersoll-Rand. The given stock is trading 3.2 times its book value, had a volatility of 21% and a decent ROE of 17%, which is higher than the median by 2.5%.

Overall, this “median test” itself is not the complete rationale for the stock to be a BUY. It is only the basement for the further interest and analysis.

Strategy and corporate governance

Ingersoll-Rand has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index, Peer average, and the S&P Industrials in the recent years.

In the long run, Ingersoll-Rand shows incredibly stable growth. Nowadays it is trading at the historical high.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The next important thing to cover is the strategy. The company declares four perspectives, which tend to form the core of its success:

I will provide a quick overview of each point.

Sustained growth. Organic Revenue, EPS, Cash Flow and Operating Margin have steadily been growing for the recent years; The company responsibly approaches the choice of investment projects; High standards of corporate governance and capital allocation – Ingersoll-Rand regularly increases CapEx, combines dividends and buybacks, participates in M&A; Recognizable employer brand, high employee engagement.

Another factor that adds attractiveness to this stock is the kind of industry that the company operates in. It is a large manufacturer with an extremely long history in generating stable and predictable cash flows. On the other hand, the company does not produce ‘old-school’ goods or raw materials – instead, it manufactures high-tech goods, which are likely to be in greater demand according to recent trends in urbanization, resource scarcity, and ecological awareness.

Takeaways

Ingersoll-Rand is a good choice for value investors looking for total return as a combination of dividends and buybacks (even more important), and the further rise of the share price. All three sources of wealth increase have been perfectly demonstrated in the past. The company operates in high-tech industries, has recently increased its CapEx, and investors have all the reasons to expect excellent performance in the following years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.