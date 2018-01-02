Outlook For U.S. Economic Growth For 2018 Looks Solid

source: Mckinsey

Even before the tax cuts signed into law by President Trump were enacted, economists were optimistic that U.S. economic growth will remain strong in 2018.

Not only will oil production and some tech leaders continue to perform strong, but other sectors like housing starts and sales, agricultural products, machinery and construction equipment should all add to growth in the U.S. economy.

A survey by Wolters Kluwer concluded industrial production should increase from 1.8 percent in 2017 to 2.5 percent in 2018.

Oil production in the U.S. will increase, even as the price of oil continues to find ongoing support; although it's not going to be quite as strong as some in the market think it'll be in my view, but strong enough to allow producers to generate solid earnings. The eventual exit from the oil production cuts remains a concern if it happens in 2018.

Can Trump's 3 percent growth promise materialize?

President Trump stated the U.S. economy will grow by 3 percent in 2018. Economists surveyed by Wolters Kluwer Blue Chip Economic Indicators see it growing at a solid but more modest 2.6 percent. That's probably a little low because the survey was conducted in early December before the tax cuts were signed into law.

Even the lower number would be significantly above the 2.3 percent growth projected in 2017, and the weak 2.1 percent average growth rate during the slow economic recovery over the recent years.

There is a decent chance Trump's 3 percent growth projection can become a reality. One question is whether or not vehicle sales can continue to perform close to last year's level, or the period of pent-up demand is now behind us.

Assuming the other industries mentioned above grow at a solid pace, if vehicles sales surprise to the upside, the 3 percent rate could be reached. If not, I think 2.8 percent to possibly 2.9 percent growth is the more probable outcome.

Some of that will also have to do with how the extra capital coming from tax cuts is allocated.

For consumers, which account for about 70 percent of the U.S. economy, the extra cash from tax cuts could offset slowing auto sales if they are modest in 2018, which is the most likely scenario.

Low unemployment rate could boost economy

As I write the U.S. unemployment rates stands at 4.1 percent. With the expected economic growth of 2018, that could drop to 3.7 to 3.8 percent. If that happens, employers will have to start competing for workers, which means they'll have to offer higher wages.

That in turn should result in even more consumer spending, the impact of which will depend on how quickly competition for workers ramps up.

A lot of this plays into consumer sentiment, which if consumers feel like the economy is growing and is having a postive impact on their wages, it will trigger them to spend more.

Not only do I see this happening for consumer spending in general, but it makes me wonder if it could result in more auto sales in the year. Either way, low unemployment and a growing economy is good news for workers, which have more bargaining power when negotiating wages under those conditions.

That's important for sustainable growth in consumer spending because the latest figures from the Commerce Department show U.S. household savings dropped to the "lowest level in more than nine years." Consumers could start to cut back if their access to capital declines and their credit limits are reached.

Another element that could play an important factor concerning consumer sentiment is the bull stock market, which will probably continue on through at least the end of 2018.

On the cost side, for certain low-skilled workers some companies will have to invest more in training if their growth depends upon increasing the number of workers in order to meet growing market demand.

Commodities

If the recovery expands to other sectors, which I believe it will, that should play into commodities very well, when considering agriculture, factories and housing should all grow at a decent pace in 2018.

When combined with expected demand for commodities like copper in China, that has the potential to trigger the next bull market in commodities; something I believe will start in 2018, and in the case of copper, already was finding support in 2017.

With that in mind, orders for more machinery, trucks and other vehicles or products needed to serve the growing demand should result in growth for those providing the tools to grow or extract commodities from the ground.

As mentioned earlier, I have no doubt oil should continue to find support in 2018, with the caveat it may have come close to a ceiling in the latter part of last year. I see it averaging where it's at to day, and probably a little lower.

That shouldn't be considered a negative because the best low-cost producers are going to outperform this year.

One reason I think some commodities should move up in 2018 is the fact low prices are the answers are the answer to low prices, as commodity investors like to point out.

If companies boost spending, which they are likely to do, the increase in demand will push up commodity prices because producers can't continue selling for below or at cost; something has to give, and what will eventually have to give is low prices.

Conclusion

With companies expected to increase spending this year and there being an increasingly tight labor market, there will be added impetus to spend on the part of optimistic consumers.

Adding in the tax cuts and higher wages, that will boost consumer spending and probably result in stronger growth than the market is anticipating at this time.

It would surprise me if President Trump's goal of a 3 percent economic growth rate is achieved, but it wouldn't be something that would catch me off guard. It could happen, but almost all the pieces of the economic puzzle would have to fall into place for it to do so, in my opinion.

There is also the uncertainty surrounding what the Federal Reserve will do. If it increases interest rates more than the market is looking for, it be a negative catalyst. I'm not expecting that to happen, but if corporate spending triggers more worker demand and commodity prices, it could encourage the central bank to raise interest rates as much as four time this year. That could dampen the U.S. economy some.

Even so, overall, I like how the U.S. economy looks over the next year. There are a lot more positive than negative cataylsts in view, and if business spending and competition for workers heats up, it's only going to get better.

Add to that the acceleration associated with the tax cuts, and it looks like another good year ahead for the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.