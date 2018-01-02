Aradigm: Huge Upside On Linhaliq Approval

The big catalyst for Aradigm (ARDM) is almost a month away. ARDM has picked up momentum ahead of the all-important decision on its lead drug candidate Linhaliq. But an approval is not yet priced into the stock, in our opinion. Indeed, if Linhaliq is approved next month, ARDM could offer significant upside even in the case of Bayer's ciprofloxacin dry powder getting regulators' nod.

Key Assumptions

In our model, the major assumption we made is that Bayer's ciprofloxacin also gets regulators' nod. All our forecasts are therefore based on the fact that ARDM will not have the entire market to itself. We assumed an approval for Linhaliq at the upcoming PDUFA and a 2018 launch in the U.S. In Europe, we expect a launch in 2019. The NCFBE prevalence rate is assumed at 150 per 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe. The prevalence rate is based on data provided by ARDM in its corporate presentation.

The prevalence of chronic PA infections in NCFBE patients is assumed at 26%, which is again based on data provided by ARDM. We assumed that 30% of the patient population would seek treatment. We believe that the estimate could be conservative, especially if both Bayer and ARDM get a nod as it will improve both diagnosis and the number of patients seeking treatment. At peak, we have assumed a 50% market share for Linhaliq. As noted earlier, we assume an approval for both drugs and the market to be divided equally among the two competitors.

The treatment cost in the U.S. is assumed at $30,000 based on the pricing forecast estimates provided by ARDM. The company expects price in the U.S. to grow at 10% per annum until 2021 and then at the rate of inflation thereafter. We have used the same assumption. In Europe, we have discounted the price by 25%, which is a normal practice considering that the price of treatment on the continent tends to be lower. We do not assume any price increases in Europe based again the price forecasts provided by ARDM. Based on this estimate, we get the following sales forecasts for the U.S. and EU5 after gross to net adjustment of 30%.

Sales estimates (gross to net) U.S.:

2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E 2030E 2031E 80795251 223780857 495812612 549216816 564093882 579317423 594879153 610776758 627000102 643552571 660439331 677661759 695219019 713091898

Sales estimates (gross to net) EU5:

2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E 2030E 2031E 0 62543033 156631293 313771676 314236541 314669956 315068972 315446368 315780520 316095998 316376096 316639487 316888135 317122042

Based on the agreement between Grifols and Aradigm, the royalty rate for sales up to $300 million is taken at 12.5% and 20% in sales excess of $300 million. We have forecast revenue until 2031. Thereafter, Grifols stops paying royalty after patent expiration in 2031.

ARDM Total Revenue (2018-2031):

2018E 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E 2030E 2031E 10099406 30074051 96241434 127597698 130666084 133797476 136989625 140244625 143556124 146929714 150363085 153860249 157421431 161042788

Valuation

On the cost front, we have assumed at COGS at 10% of sales, operating expenses (R&D, SG&A) at 30% of sales and depreciation at $1 million per annum. We have also accounted for manufacturing income, which ARDM is entitled to based on its deal with Grifols. Tax rate has been assumed at 30%.

We discounted the FCF at a discount rate of 12.5%, which is based on the cost of equity for ARDM. The company does not have significant debt and considering that Linhaliq will be marketed by Grifols we do not expect any increase in the long-term debt to fund expenses. The cost of equity is calculated using the CAPM model (the assumptions for which can be referred to from our valuation report on AEZS).

Based on these set of assumptions, we get a value of $15 per share for ARDM.

The upside to our valuation of course comes from Bayer's drug getting rejected, which would leave the entire market to Linhaliq. In this case, the upside from our valuation could be as much as 100%. The main downside risk to valuation is if a competitive product (defined as any inhaled liquid liposomal product containing ciprofloxacin) is approved in any of the given countries. In that case, royalties would go down by 50%, significantly affecting valuation. There is also dilution risk, given the current cash position, however, given that Grifols will be in charge of commercialization, the impact of dilution will not be significant.

