TerraVest Capital, Back To Consolidating

Finding small cap income stocks with strong growth potential is the dream for many investors, but avoiding the duds and value traps requires additional scrutiny and skepticism. TerraVest Capital Ltd. (OTC:TRRVF) is a small/micro cap Canadian industrial manufacturer, primarily focused on pressure vessels. The firm actively looks to grow through acquisitions (two acquisitions in 2017), ideally buying highly cash generative businesses with complementary offerings. The company breaks its offerings down into three segments, Fuel Containment (17.1 MM EBITDA in 2017), Fabrication (6.9MM EBITDA in 2017) and Service (3.0 MM EBITDA). With c.40% of the firm’s normalized EBITDA correlated to oil prices, the last few years have provided little room for optimism. The commodity downturn has placed pressure on both growth and margins, although I believe the firm could acquire its way to attractive growth numbers, the reduced margins are likely more permanent.

Capital Structure:

When dealing with small caps it is even more important to pay attention to the capital structure, smaller firms often have less diversified revenue streams and are more dependent on fewer sources of capital. TerraVest has a very comfortable EBIT interest coverage ratio (4.0x for 2017), which doesn’t leave any reason to be concerned. With the latest acquisition of Fischer tanks in September 2017 it does look like TerraVest look it has increased its borrowing. The chart below highlights the increasing debt to equity and slight decline in interest coverage. A 100% debt to equity ratio (equal parts debt and equity in the capital structure) would be the maximum I’d being willing to consider for a small cap firm that has cyclical drivers in its business. These numbers are still within the margin of safety and I don’t think they are cause for any immediate concern.

Earnings Growth:

In 2017 the firm acquired two new businesses, The Vilco Group and Fischer Tanks LLC. Vilco was acquired for $8,250 M in cash in January 2017 and contributed $8,569 of revenue and a loss of $400 EBITDA for the year. Assuming a future 10%-15% EBITDA margin of the business would place the acquisition price in the 6.4x – 9.6x EV/EBITDA range. It is a bit disappointing to see a negative EBITDA contribution form Vilco within the first year, but this may highlight future growth opportunities as operational improvements take hold.

Just prior to the end of TerraVest’s fiscal year, the firm acquired the assets of Fischer Tanks, for a fair value of $9,382 USD. In the final 10 days of the year, Fischer contributed $357 of revenue and $8 of EBITDA. Using the multiple range from above, Fischer could contribute somewhere between $1,200-$1,900 CAD EBITDA in 2018.

Together with these acquisitions, EBITDA in 2018 is likely to grow. Management is optimistic in improved product sales numbers and is maintaining current expectations within its services group. I think EBITDA for 2018 has the potential to exceed $30MM for the first time since 2015, however I would not expect EBITDA for the year to eclipse the record high set in 2015 of $35.4MM.

Yield and Dividend Growth:

When it comes to income stocks, a key driver of value is the potential for further income as the company growths its dividend by making good investments. TerraVest has been consistently paying a $0.10/quarter dividend since 2014, which yields c.4.2% at today’s market price. A consistent dividend such as this is certainly a good sign of cash generation within the underlying business, but its lack of growth over the past four years does warrant invesgiation. In 2016 and 2017 the dividend payout ratio for TerraVest was 95% and 94% (as a percentage of net income) respecively. The firm is paying the vast majority of its EPS to shareholders and won’t be able to increase this payout without a material and sustainable increase to its net income. Although I expect EBITDA to grow in 2018, my EPS estimate still comes in at $0.48 which would imply a payout ratio of 83%. I think the nearest dividend increase will come in 2019 after the acquisitions have been properly integrated and managements optimism for the business shows up in the bottom line. It should be noted that the firm typically references the payout ratio as a % of cash available for distribution, similar to free cash flow to equity. Using the firm's definition of payout ratio gives a metric of 60% for 2017, slightly down from the 63% in 2016, but still very much on the high side of historical figures.

Required Rates of Return and Implied Growth:

Small/micro cap stocks are certainly not without risk and so it is important as investor to ensure that we are being compensated for such risk. If we can estimate a required rate of return for TerraVest we can calculate an implied growth rate based on today's price and EPS. For a small, illiquid, commodity exposed stock such as TerraVest a required rate of return between 10.0% and 15.0% seems appropriate. To justify entering this position at today’s stock price we would need to think that the firm can achieve sustainable growth somewhere between 5.7%-10.7%. I think it is fair to expect growth to be within that range for 2018 although achieving a growth rate above 8% may be tougher in future years.

Taking the middle of the range return of 12.5% would imply TerraVest needing to sustain a c.8% growth rate in earnings to justify entering the stock at today's price. The table below highlights the implied rates of growth across different share price entry points.

The stock seems to be appropriately if not slightly overvalued at the moment, should an investor conclude the firm is safer then my analysis has implied a investment could be justified. However, as it stands at the moment I would require an entry point below $9.00.

Conclusion:

TerraVest is likely to rebound from a disappointing 2017 in 2018 due higher then usual backlogs, further cost reduction and two bolt on acquisitions. However, a dividend increase is likely to be further down the horizon as the payout ratio is still near historical highs and pricing within the industry stays highly competitive. A dividend increase in late 2018 could be possible should significant cost reductions be realized and/or a material increase in sales or margins. The implied growth rates based on today’s price seem fairly consistent with forecasts helping us to reach the conclusion the current valuation is appropriate. My recommendation is for current investors to hold the stock, look to sell if it goes above $10.50 or $11.00 (assuming no significant news or change in commodity prices) and for non-shareholders to wait on the sideline for a better entry point ($8.00-$9.00).

