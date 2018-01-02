Why Does Tesla Service Have Negative Margin?

Investment Thesis

Tesla (TSLA) is disrupting multiple multi-trillion dollar industries simultaneously, and the automotive industry is first in line.

The strategic decisions that the company undertakes, although may not make much sense at first glance, makes perfect sense in light of the company's mission statement: To accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.

Let me illustrate what this means with an example: used vehicles.

Growth

Tesla's quarterly deliveries have grown by leaps and bounds throughout its history:

More importantly, however, primarily due to Tesla's extreme growth, combined with electric vehicles' superior durability, Tesla's fleet size has grown exponentially. The following comment was included in the opening remarks by Elon Musk in the last earnings call:

We surpassed a 0.25 million cumulative deliveries since the company's inception and had record Model S and Model X net orders and deliveries last quarter, so things are really going quite well. To put that into perspective, five years ago we had only delivered 2,500 cars, so the Tesla fleet has grown by a factor of 100 in five years. I would expect five years from now to be at least an order of magnitude beyond where we are right now and possibly even close to two orders of magnitude. But for the skeptics out there, I'd like to say – ask them which one of you predicted that Tesla would go from 2,500 units delivered to 250,000 units delivered now. I suspect the answer is zero.

In other words, Elon expects the Tesla fleet to exceed 2.5 million and possibly come close to 25 million units by 2022.

This is inline with the company's earlier indication that it plans to announce locations for Gigafactories 3, 4, 5, and 6, at least one of which may start coming online by 2020, if Tesla were to replicate its timeline for Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, from location announcement in September of 2014 to opening in July of 2016 and start of production in January of 2017. Readers should note that even the Tesla Forum Optimistic Scenario assumes the Tesla fleet will remain below 10 million units until 2023.

Elon's proclamation has significant implications for the company, its employees, its suppliers, its investors, but most importantly, its competitors.

Decline

Before moving further, readers should read the following two articles:

New vehicle sales by BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and other traditional automakers, such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC), General Motors (GM), and Ford (F), are experiencing two types of competition from Tesla:

New Tesla vehicles; and Used Tesla vehicles

If you have any doubts that used Tesla vehicles are a growing threat to traditional automakers, you should check out this article presented to Tesla Forum members, in which I compared BMW's 2019 i8 Roadster to Tesla's Roadster - not the one that was just announced, but the one from 2006. That is not a typo.

I predict that, as the waiting list for Model 3 continues to grow by the day, and as used internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles decline in value at an accelerating rate, potential buyers will increasingly choose used EVs over new ICE, until the supply of new and used Model 3s and Model Ys catches up with demand some time in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Disruption

Check out what J.B. Straubel slipped in the last earnings call:

The CPO business, for us, last year – or last quarter was about a $238 million revenue business. We expect that to grow to $1 billion run rate – or $1 billion business for all of 2017. And so that business is growing rapidly at the same time.

The $238 million figure J.B. mentioned is included in the Services and Other line on the company's income statement:

According to the table above, nearly 80% of the Services and Other revenues is due to used vehicle sales, and Tesla knows that the demand for its used vehicles will grow further as potential buyers increasingly recognize the value of over-the-air ("OTA") updates, as I discussed in Tesla Flexes Its Muscles, and realize that other automakers do not have a matching capability.

More importantly, however, Tesla also knows that its used vehicle business has the potential to slow down the new vehicle sales of traditional automakers, while the company's supply catches up to the growing demand for its products. This has implications beyond the immediate top-line effect that many traditional automakers are facing today.

Importantly, I expect Tesla's used vehicle business to grow to a $5 billion annual run-rate by the end of 2018, and consequently, I expect a series of downward revisions in traditional automakers' outlooks for 2019 throughout the coming quarters.

Bottom Line

The actions that Tesla undertakes with respect to its used vehicle business will accelerate the ongoing multi-dimensional disruption, serve the company's mission statement, and benefit the long-term shareholders.

As used Model S sales introduce potential buyers of BMW's 3 Series and Mercedes' C-Class to the world of all-electric vehicles, and wreak havoc on traditional automakers income statements throughout 2018, I expect Tesla's Service and Other income statement line item to continue to show negative gross profits, and that's the way it should be.

Congratulations. You have now completed Disruption 101.