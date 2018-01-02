A Pioneering Approach To Earnings Season - Q3 2017

Very strong post earnings momentum to be noticed in the 4 indices. You should have buy earnings winners and short earnings losers and make plenty of money!

Industrials seem to be the winners in Q3 2017, whereas size factor does not seem to weight.

This earnings season is neutral in terms of average earnings moves. Except for NDX, the latter exhibit a very negative yield over the earnings.

U.S. Q1 2017 earnings season was one of the quietest ever, with very low volatile earnings season, and very positive skewed. What about Q3 2017 (from 2017, Oct 1st to 2017, Nov 30st)?

We presented in the previous article our Pioneering Quantitative Approach focusing on prices and not on fundamental data:

Our analysis provides a guide per sector and per capitalization.

For more information, you can refer to the original paper by the author, Post Earnings Announcement Drift, a Price Signal? [1]

Important: in the following development, return always refers to relative actuarial return of the stock versus its index (total-return).

NASDAQ COMPOSITE - CCMP: average capitalization (<1BlnUSD excluded):14.9Bln

Our sample - before cleaning for the 1Bn$ capitalization takes 1571 earnings into account. After the filter, only 678 remain.

Raw statistics

On average, return is +0.06%, median is +0.13%, meaning that the distribution seems to be quite symmetrical. In absolute terms, the average move is 4.53% (vs 4.81% for Q2 2017, 4.19% for Q1 2017, 4.06% for Q4 2016, 4.77% for Q3 2016, 4.42% for Q2 2016, 4.16% for Q1 2016, 5.42% for Q4 2015, 4.86% for Q3 2015 and 4.52% for Q2 2015).

Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Average volatility 4.52% 4.86% 5.42% 4.16% 4.42% 4.77% 4.06% 4.19% 4.81% 4.53%

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.

By capitalization

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median.

By Bloomberg sectors

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings.

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology AM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th .

We can notice that:

Average earnings move, compared to historical data

No pattern through size or sector (except a bit industrials up, and consumer disc. Neg)

Strong momentum effect this quarter

RUSSELL 2000 - RTY: average capitalization (<1BlnUSD excluded):2.2Bln

Our sample - before cleaning for the 1Bn$ capitalization takes 1.501 earnings into account. After the filter, only 746 remain.

Raw statistics

On average, return is +0.14%, median is +0.28%, meaning that the distribution for this small caps is, as for CCMP, quite symmetrical. In absolute terms, the move is 4.46% (vs 4.87% for Q2 2017, 4.23% for Q1 2017, 4.19% for Q4 2016, 4.78% for Q3 2016, 4.51% for Q2 2016, 4.10% for Q1 2016, 5.44% for Q4 2015, 5.01% for Q3 2015 and 4.49% for Q2 2015).

Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Average volatility 4.49% 5.01% 5.44% 4.10% 4.51% 4.78% 4.19% 4.23% 4.87% 4.46%

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.

By capitalization

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology AM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median.

By Bloomberg sectors

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings.

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th.

We can notice that:

Volatility is in the middle range compared to historical data

As for CCMP, Industrials outperform

As for CCMP again, strong momentum post earnings effect

S&P 500 - SPX: average capitalization: 47.4Bln

Our sample is composed by 463 earnings releases.

Raw statistics

On average, return is -0.23%, median is -0.09%, meaning the distribution is symmetric (same as CCMP and RTY). In absolute terms, the average move is 2.46% (vs 3.15% for Q2 2017, 3.21% for Q1 2017, 3.01% for Q42016, 3.51% for Q3 2016, 3.00% for Q2 2016, 3.17% for Q1 2016, 3.87% for Q4 2015, 3.47% for Q3 2015 and 3.20% for Q2 2015), and in absolute terms, blue chips from SPX tend to move less than other companies.

Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Average volatility 3.20% 3.47% 3.87% 3.17% 3.00% 3.51% 3.01% 3.21% 3.15% 2.46%

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.

By capitalization

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median.

By Bloomberg sector

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings.

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th.

We can notice that:

Very low volatility for this SPX Q3 2017 quarter (<<3% per move)

Week consumer discretionary, and weak small caps

Strong post earnings momentum as well

NASDAQ 100 - NDX: average capitalization: 76.6Bln

Our sample is only composed by 103 earnings releases, making the analysis by far more difficult, out of 107 components as of November 2017.

Raw statistics

On average, return is -1.01%, median is -1.15%. The distribution shows a very negative return and median. In absolute terms, the average move is 4.15% (vs 3.47% for Q2 2017, vs 3.93% for Q12017, 3.54% for Q4 20164.08% for Q3 2016, 3.97% for Q2 2016, 4.54% for Q1 2016, 4.95% for Q4 2015, 4.41% for Q3 2015 and 4.72% for Q2 2015).

Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Average volatility 4.72% 4.41% 4.95% 4.54% 3.97% 4.08% 3.54% 3.93% 3.47% 4.15%

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.

By capitalization

Not relevant as we have not enough data.

By Bloomberg sectors

Not relevant as we have not enough data.

Earnings signals

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).

Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th.

We can notice that:

Nasdaq 100 is the only one to exhibit very negative earnings returns

Strong post earnings momentum effect

CONCLUSION

This empirical study emphasizes many things:

Unless NDX, this earnings season is neutral in terms of average earnings moves Industrials seem to be the winners in Q3 2017 Very strong post earnings momentum noticed in the 4 indices

