A Pioneering Approach To Earnings Season - Q3 2017

U.S. Q1 2017 earnings season was one of the quietest ever, with very low volatile earnings season, and very positive skewed. What about Q3 2017 (from 2017, Oct 1st to 2017, Nov 30st)?
We presented in the previous article our Pioneering Quantitative Approach focusing on prices and not on fundamental data:
Our analysis provides a guide per sector and per capitalization.
For more information, you can refer to the original paper by the author, Post Earnings Announcement Drift, a Price Signal? [1]
Important: in the following development, return always refers to relative actuarial return of the stock versus its index (total-return).
NASDAQ COMPOSITE - CCMP: average capitalization (<1BlnUSD excluded):14.9Bln
Our sample - before cleaning for the 1Bn$ capitalization takes 1571 earnings into account. After the filter, only 678 remain.
Raw statistics
On average, return is +0.06%, median is +0.13%, meaning that the distribution seems to be quite symmetrical. In absolute terms, the average move is 4.53% (vs 4.81% for Q2 2017, 4.19% for Q1 2017, 4.06% for Q4 2016, 4.77% for Q3 2016, 4.42% for Q2 2016, 4.16% for Q1 2016, 5.42% for Q4 2015, 4.86% for Q3 2015 and 4.52% for Q2 2015).
|
Q2 2015
|
Q3 2015
|
Q4 2015
|
Q1 2016
|
Q2 2016
|
Q3 2016
|
Q4 2016
|
Q1 2017
|
Q2 2017
|
Q3 2017
|
Average volatility
|
4.52%
|
4.86%
|
5.42%
|
4.16%
|
4.42%
|
4.77%
|
4.06%
|
4.19%
|
4.81%
|
4.53%
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.
By capitalization
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median.
By Bloomberg sectors
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings.
Earnings signals
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology AM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th .
We can notice that:
- Average earnings move, compared to historical data
- No pattern through size or sector (except a bit industrials up, and consumer disc. Neg)
- Strong momentum effect this quarter
RUSSELL 2000 - RTY: average capitalization (<1BlnUSD excluded):2.2Bln
Our sample - before cleaning for the 1Bn$ capitalization takes 1.501 earnings into account. After the filter, only 746 remain.
Raw statistics
On average, return is +0.14%, median is +0.28%, meaning that the distribution for this small caps is, as for CCMP, quite symmetrical. In absolute terms, the move is 4.46% (vs 4.87% for Q2 2017, 4.23% for Q1 2017, 4.19% for Q4 2016, 4.78% for Q3 2016, 4.51% for Q2 2016, 4.10% for Q1 2016, 5.44% for Q4 2015, 5.01% for Q3 2015 and 4.49% for Q2 2015).
|
Q2 2015
|
Q3 2015
|
Q4 2015
|
Q1 2016
|
Q2 2016
|
Q3 2016
|
Q4 2016
|
Q1 2017
|
Q2 2017
|
Q3 2017
|
Average volatility
|
4.49%
|
5.01%
|
5.44%
|
4.10%
|
4.51%
|
4.78%
|
4.19%
|
4.23%
|
4.87%
|
4.46%
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.
By capitalization
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology AM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median.
By Bloomberg sectors
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings.
Earnings signals
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th.
We can notice that:
- Volatility is in the middle range compared to historical data
- As for CCMP, Industrials outperform
- As for CCMP again, strong momentum post earnings effect
S&P 500 - SPX: average capitalization: 47.4Bln
Our sample is composed by 463 earnings releases.
Raw statistics
On average, return is -0.23%, median is -0.09%, meaning the distribution is symmetric (same as CCMP and RTY). In absolute terms, the average move is 2.46% (vs 3.15% for Q2 2017, 3.21% for Q1 2017, 3.01% for Q42016, 3.51% for Q3 2016, 3.00% for Q2 2016, 3.17% for Q1 2016, 3.87% for Q4 2015, 3.47% for Q3 2015 and 3.20% for Q2 2015), and in absolute terms, blue chips from SPX tend to move less than other companies.
|
Q2 2015
|
Q3 2015
|
Q4 2015
|
Q1 2016
|
Q2 2016
|
Q3 2016
|
Q4 2016
|
Q1 2017
|
Q2 2017
|
Q3 2017
|
Average volatility
|
3.20%
|
3.47%
|
3.87%
|
3.17%
|
3.00%
|
3.51%
|
3.01%
|
3.21%
|
3.15%
|
2.46%
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.
By capitalization
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. The bar chart lays between the 1st and 3rd quartile for each market capitalization percentile. The grey spot stands for the median.
By Bloomberg sector
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. We only keep sectors for which we have at least 30 earnings.
Earnings signals
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th.
We can notice that:
- Very low volatility for this SPX Q3 2017 quarter (<<3% per move)
- Week consumer discretionary, and weak small caps
- Strong post earnings momentum as well
NASDAQ 100 - NDX: average capitalization: 76.6Bln
Our sample is only composed by 103 earnings releases, making the analysis by far more difficult, out of 107 components as of November 2017.
Raw statistics
On average, return is -1.01%, median is -1.15%. The distribution shows a very negative return and median. In absolute terms, the average move is 4.15% (vs 3.47% for Q2 2017, vs 3.93% for Q12017, 3.54% for Q4 20164.08% for Q3 2016, 3.97% for Q2 2016, 4.54% for Q1 2016, 4.95% for Q4 2015, 4.41% for Q3 2015 and 4.72% for Q2 2015).
|
Q2 2015
|
Q3 2015
|
Q4 2015
|
Q1 2016
|
Q2 2016
|
Q3 2016
|
Q4 2016
|
Q1 2017
|
Q2 2017
|
Q3 2017
|
Average volatility
|
4.72%
|
4.41%
|
4.95%
|
4.54%
|
3.97%
|
4.08%
|
3.54%
|
3.93%
|
3.47%
|
4.15%
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM.
By capitalization
Not relevant as we have not enough data.
By Bloomberg sectors
Not relevant as we have not enough data.
Earnings signals
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), on a weekly basis, as a weekly compilation of buy and sell signals since Ytd (in red, LHS), since 2003, Jan 3rd (in red, RHS).
Source: Bloomberg, Quantology CM. This chart shows the earnings signal (according to the methodology explained in the paper [1]), compared to the relative returns (absolute return of the stock minus the return of the total return index return) between the first price taking the full earnings information into account to the close price of 2017, Nov 30th.
We can notice that:
- Nasdaq 100 is the only one to exhibit very negative earnings returns
- Strong post earnings momentum effect
CONCLUSION
This empirical study emphasizes many things:
- Unless NDX, this earnings season is neutral in terms of average earnings moves
- Industrials seem to be the winners in Q3 2017
- Very strong post earnings momentum noticed in the 4 indices
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
