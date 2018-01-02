3 New Year's Resolutions For Biotech Investors

Below are three resolutions to help make you a better investor in this high-beta part of the market in 2018.

Drug discovery and development is one of the more complex endeavors in the economy, making this area of the market extremely volatile.

The biotech sector posted an increase of approximately 20% in 2017, which was roughly in line with the gains from the S&P 500 for the year.

"I would like to see anyone, prophet, king or God, convince a thousand cats to do the same thing at the same time." - Neil Gaiman

It is hard to believe 2018 is already here. Where does the time go?

2017 was a solid year overall for biotech investors. The main biotech indices provided an approximate 20% return, inline for the most part to the performance of the S&P 500. I think tailwinds are in place for another good investment year for investors in this sector in 2018 as I recently articulated.

Given it is the new year, here are three suggested resolutions for those that want to be more effective investors in this high beta part of the market in the coming year.

Resolution No. 1 - Wait for Your Pitch

I find way too many folks fall in love too quickly with more small caps than they should. Biotech in a lot of ways is a lot like baseball. It is the pitches you don't swing at that can be just important as the ones you do. So improve your batting average in 2018!

There are hundreds of small biotech companies on the major U.S. indices. That is plenty of potential strike outs and home runs for any biotech investor. There is no need to plumb the pink sheets or grey market for potentially lucrative ideas. Few stocks under a $100 million market cap should even be considered. That goes the same for small cap on some other exchanges like those in Canada or Israel.

Make sure any potential investment has multiple shots on goal, has their near term funding needs provided for and is not disqualified by the 10-Year Rule or some other criteria I laid out in "5 Golden Rules For Better Biotech Investing" some time ago, but that still applies.

In 2018, vow to pretend you are batting second in the Yankees order. Behind you are Judge, Stanton, Sanchez, Byrd and Gregorius. There is no need to be chasing pitches in this spot. Wait for your pitch and take a good swing. You may hit a ground out but at least you will put the ball in play.

Resolution No. 2 - Add Tools to Your Investing Toolbox

Whether it's being aware of option strategies or have a consistent strategy to cull profits, the more tools in your investing toolbox you have, the more likely you will be a successful biotech investor over time. Don't know when a company's key trial milestones or FDA actions are scheduled to hit? Bookmark this free FDA calendar.

Want to know if insiders are buying or selling the stock of the small cap company you are thinking about investing in? Here is a good site that tracks that data.

Can't find out why your small cap biotech stock has suddenly become very volatile during a trading day? Just go over to StockTwits and there is bound to be an answer or at least a few rumors or speculation.

Finally, the more you read the more you know. If you are not signed up to receive the free daily emails from FiercePharma, FierceBiotech or Endpoints, I urge you to do so if you want to increase your knowledge of the key news events in the sector.

In addition, there are numerous solid biotech contributors on Seeking Alpha. I personally follow DoctoRx, Oneil Trader, Jonathan Faison and Avisol Capital Partners. Vincent Tizono also puts outs some good ideas a few times a month.

Resolution No. 3 - Lose the Day Trading Mentality

Any good financial adviser generally will guide not to put any money in the market unless you have a three to five year time horizon. For high beta parts of the market, like small caps and biotech, one should have even more patience. Unfortunately, way too many that invest in this highly volatile space of the market seem to have the mindset of a day trader.

This manifests itself in watching every daily swing of every small cap biotech stock in their portfolio and freaking out anytime the main biotech indices have a five to 10% sell-off for seemingly no reason. When the sector is ripping higher, a feeling of euphoria pervades.

Drug discovery and development is one of most complex endeavors in the economy. Don't matter how careful you are, if you invest in the sector you occasionally are going to strike out. There is nothing you can do about that fact.

That is why diversification is so critical in this space. At least half your biotech holdings should be in more stable and profitable names like Celgene (CELG) and AbbVie (ABBV). Biotech should also make up a small portion of your overall portfolio. I love this sector in 2018, but I have no more than 30% of my overall portfolio allocated to this part of the market.

Finally, when you the sector rips ahead or you are lucky enough to hit a three-run dinger, remember the Jensen Rules to cull some profits which will make the next hiccup in the sector more palatable.

If you buy 1,000 shares of a small biotech stock:

and the equity goes up 50%, sell 100 shares.

and the stock doubles, sell another 200 shares.

and the shares triple, sell another 200 shares.

You now have locked in a guaranteed profit even if the stock goes to zero. You also have 50% of the original stake riding on the house's money, one of the best free rides there is.

And with that, I wish all a very happy start to the new year.

"Never try to out-stubborn a cat." - Robert A. Heinlein, Time Enough for Love

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.