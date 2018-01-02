Taubman: Management Is Likely To Prevent Any Takeout

However, when analyzing management, I found that this is very unlikely to occur.

Many investors are hoping that a takeout of Taubman can also occur, which will be at a much higher price than where the stock trades.

Thesis

Taubman (TCO) is a small company which owns very high-quality mall properties. Based on asset quality alone, its stock price is very appealing. However, many have said that one must also carefully consider management before any investment decision. When I released that my top play for 2018 was high-quality mall REITs, I specifically indicated that Taubman would be of lower weight. Many readers asked why I would intentionally put lower weight on the very position that has the best assets. While I am long the stock, in analyzing management, I found reason to believe that they will not be open to a change of control. This has huge implications for any potential takeover - investors long Taubman should be well informed.

Introduction

I was disappointed to find very little coverage so far on Taubman's management on this site.

Brad Thomas, in his article, Unlocking The Value In Taubman, wrote,

I have known Bobby Taubman (CEO of Taubman) for a number of years and I consider him one of the best REIT CEOs in my coverage universe. As I said, I have been watching the activist drama from the sidelines and I see no substance to the argument that there is no alignment of interest with investors.

I am not sure if they are the best management in the industry, and I am not here to discuss this. I do believe, however, there is much more to this story. For investors in mall REITs, Taubman is known as having the best assets which means that it has the highest upside due to a potential takeout. In this article, I show that such a takeout may be very, very unlikely due to a series of events that had happened earlier.

Taubman owns the cream of the crop of the cream of the crop

Taubman is a mall real estate investment trust founded in 1950 by Alfred Taubman.

It owns 24 properties distributed across the United States and Asia:

(Taubman Investor Presentation)

For reference, that is very, very small: Simon Property Group (SPG) owns 200+ mall properties.

As my readers know, the large Australian owner of US mall properties Westfield (OTCPK:WEFIF) has agreed to be purchased by Unibail-Rodamco (OTCPK:UNRDY) for $25 billion, which would represent about a 3.4% cap rate.

This suggests massive value for Taubman which in general owns even higher quality assets:



(Land and Buildings, Taubman Centers Too Cheap To Ignore - Value Investors Buying High Quality Retail Real Estate)

In fact, Taubman's malls are one step higher quality: it owns a large amount of so-called "A+" malls which are the cream of the crop of the cream of the crop:

(Taubman Investor Presentation)

I am a huge fan of "A malls" which are basically highly performing mall properties as measured by tenant sales per square foot. I consider A malls to be very reliable sources of stable long-term growth from rent increases. I am less sure about lower quality malls because not only might they not be able to increase rents they might actually be seeing extreme headwinds from e-commerce. With 90% NOI exposure from A malls, Taubman definitely has a very high-quality portfolio that I am very much attracted to.

Why do high sales per square foot matter? In general, the idea is that if its tenants are generating higher sales and higher profits, then Taubman would have a lot of leeway in terms of raising tenant rents.

Just look at the chart below:

(Taubman Investor Presentation)

Yes, Taubman has the highest average rents per square foot, but it also has the highest sales per square foot by a mile. This raises two questions: just how much higher could rents go to "catch up" to peers in terms of occupancy cost? Taubman properties have been cited as being valued at the lowest of cap rates (~3-4%) meaning they are the worth the largest EV/EBITDA multiples. This definitely has a lot to do with the distorted relationship between sales per square foot and rent per square foot. Investors clearly believe that there is a lot of room to run as far as rent goes.

For one example, we can see that sales per square foot is $162 more than those at Macerich (NYSE:MAC), but rent is only $6.20 more. Taubman properties generate much more foot traffic than those of Macerich and tenants are likely much more profitable. In a perfect situation, Taubman could raise rents almost $100 (not likely at all) which would effectively increase average rents per square foot by 150% (and much, much more for net operating income after accounting for operating expenses). That would not make sense, however, because tenants do not have 100% operating margins. In a conservative scenario, using a very conservative 5% tenant operating margins, rents can rise $8 "for free." In general, tenants tend to increase sales per square foot every year (minimally due to inflation) - this $8 is not accounting for that. This is effectively the minimum rent increase that tenants could afford right now.

Let's talk about its management

Land and Buildings released a series of presentations about why it believes management should be replaced. While I personally would not go so far to say that, it did include interesting information that would help investors interested in the stock figure out if a takeout is possible.

As we see below, analysts from the top firms all have price targets significantly below their own net asset value estimates, and on average, this discount is 14%:

(Land and Buildings, Unlocking Trapped Value Rooted in Decades of Poor Stewardship)

Think about this: analysts are saying that your net asset value is a lot higher than your share price, but they do not think your share price should be worth as much as the net asset value? Very weird to me is the shocking amount of the discounts to net asset value assumed by these funds - it is almost like Wall Street does not think the share price will ever reach net asset value.

I now present a very important moment in Taubman's history as it, in my opinion, gives great clarity to how management will approach any takeover offers.

The Simon takeover bid

In November 2002, Simon Property Group made a hostile takeover bid for Taubman for $17.50/share. This offer was soon raised to $20/share. This represented an 18% premium over its then share price, which already was at its all-time high.

It was a great offer, but Taubman refused the offer quickly. Simon made a tender offer for the shares and 85% of Taubman shareholders subsequently tendered their shares. When 85% of your shareholders are in approval of the deal, you would expect management to accept the deal, right?

Wrong: Taubman still managed to "win" the vote. It used what has become known as "The Killer B." Basically, Taubman management suddenly brought up that they were in possession of Series B Preferred shares that they could use for voting. This was unknown to most at the time, including Simon. Apparently, in 1998, Taubman had authorized the creation of Series B Preferred stock and sold it to the Taubman family for $38,400 (yes, you read that right) to give them 30% of shareholder vote. This was not documented in the associated press release and was only hidden in small writing in the SEC filing:



(Land and Buildings, Unlocking Trapped Value Rooted in Decades of Poor Stewardship)

Still, though, Simon contended that these shares were acquired illegally and should not be valid for shareholder vote. A US District Court judge ruled in favor of Simon, but then Taubman took the law into its own hands.

Believe it or not, but Taubman lobbied Michigan legislature to retroactively change the law to allow them to use its preferred shares. And it won!

Let me summarize what's happened. Simon makes a fair value offer for Taubman shares at a substantial premium to their all-time high. Taubman rejects the offer, using preferred shares which it acquired "behind the scenes" to go against the wishes of 85% of its shareholders who were in favor of the takeover. In order to see this through, Taubman uses political influence to change the law retroactively. This is almost like a soap opera!

Mr. Vinocur, The Realty Stock Review's editor, had this to say about the turn of events:

'It's a very sad day for shareholders... Essentially, this is a very stark reminder that even in an era of much more attention on corporate governance, you have a management and board who basically have sent a very clear signal that they are going to pursue the path that they think is best, and let the shareholders be damned. (New York Times: Simon Gives up Hostile Bid for Taubman Centers)

Wait, but this was 14 years ago. Surely management is different now, right? As it turns out, six of the current eight board members were there at the time:

(Land and Buildings, Unlocking Trapped Value Rooted in Decades of Poor Stewardship)

In my eyes, because I was not old enough at the time to be covering its shares, I will not make any opinion on whether or not its decision was right or wrong. However, I think the reader will agree with me in my conclusions from these events that Taubman management is very unlikely to allow a takeover.

Significant upside

Taubman trades at around a 5.4% cap rate which is a significant discount to a more reasonable 4% cap rate valuation. I arrived at the 4% cap rate due to incorporating the "low hanging fruit" of immediate rent increases as discussed above as well as the implied stronger rent growth from the highly performing properties.

This has gotten many investors to purchase shares in Taubman as the NAV discount is just way too wide. The most efficient way to tear down the discount? A complete sale of course!

The problem in my view is as follows: a big part of the bull thesis is indeed that Taubman is attractive as a takeout candidate. It is clear that the presence of current management makes that takeout thesis totally nullified. There is absolutely zero chance (OK, maybe a 0.01% chance) that a takeout will occur, in my opinion.

Still, there is another option: joint ventures. A joint venture is where you sell part ownership in a property to another operator. The reader can view this as a smaller version of a complete takeout - especially when the proceeds from the joint venture are used to buy back shares. If part of your property is sold at a 3% cap rate and you buy your stock at a higher 5.4% cap rate, then that would be immediately accretive to net asset value.

Taubman has done a couple joint ventures in the past, including selling a 49.9% interest in International Plaza in 2014, and a 50% interest in Arizona Mills also in 2014 (2016 10-K). That said, it has not been very active in the joint venture space, at least not like Macerich and GGP (GGP) have been. It remains unknown whether or not activists Land and Building and Elliott Management will be able to convince management to take some measure to address the NAV discount. I believe joint ventures are the most likely route - a complete takeout seems very unlikely especially considering management pulled literally every string (and more) to prevent the Simon takeover.

Conclusion

I really, really like Taubman's assets. Among all the mall REITs I cover, it owns the best assets and thus sells at the largest implied discount. Investors hoping for a takeout should keep in mind what happened during the Simon takeout offer which in my opinion, really indicates that a takeout is unlikely. This explains why despite the great value shares offer, I am underweight Taubman shares in relation to other high-quality mall REITs. One can hope that management might have changed their minds about a takeout moving forward, but I would view that as mere speculation.

Author's note:

If you liked this article, follow me! Some people say the market is overvalued, I say they're looking in the wrong places.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, TCO, MAC, GGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.