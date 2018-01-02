Investing In The Crypto-Mania Bubble

The spectacular rise in crypto currency has indeed reached mania levels. This is not to say the mania cannot continue for the short term. Long term, governments will regulate crypto and this may put a damper on things - but for now we can benefit by investing in the only two games in town that provide the GPUs to crypto miners: AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).



Both AMD and NVDA manufacture the GPUs powering crypto mining and with interest hitting previously unheard of levels, now is the time to buy both. Unheard of levels you say? Yes, when I have an office of coworkers telling me they are "getting into crypto" and are "loading up on GPUs, to make quick easy money," this talk tells me we are hitting the point of either mass adoption or nearing peak mania. Either way, GPU sales will be impacted now and we want to own the companies providing the shovels to the miners.

Much has been written about AMD as of late and the reoccurring theme is AMD has to make its numbers, which rings true. Some authors have rightfully speculated that once EYPC ramps, AMD will show a much-improved EPS. Correct and correct. But this takes time and most people are not a patient lot. However, we assess that AMD will beat its earnings projects this quarter due to very strong crypto demand and ramping EYPC sales.

Crypto Demand



Looking around, we notice that AMD Vega is sold out (or on backorder) at Newegg.com, Amazon, and B&H Photo.

Per Newegg.com for all AMD Vega models

Per BestBuy.com



Looking at Camelcamelcamel.com which tracks Amazon sales we can plug in various AMD Vega cards, AMD 570 and 580, and we see a reoccurring trend of Christmas and crypto demand impacting GPU prices northward.



Followed by AMD 570's rising in price as well.



AMD 580 prices are rising as well.





Impact on Nvdia

The same crypto demand is impacting Nvidia 1070 line and the 1080 to some extent, but because Nvidia produces so many chips its supply is not nearly as constrained as AMD's supply. Thus, Nvidia fluctuations are lower, but the depth of sales is much higher. Obviously, this will raise margins for Nvidia.

Conclusion

On the whole, the current negative attitude toward AMD is overblown and investors are overlooking the future prospects of the company. Rather, they are lamenting that the share price used to be higher as some investors are stuck with a high average cost per share. As earnings approach late January, we may see once again a rise in hype with anticipation of earnings and subsequent earnings beat. This will come about via strong crypto sales combined with initial EPYC sales starting a slow ramp up.