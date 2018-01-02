OPEC Faces Huge Challenges For 2018

There seemed to be congratulations all around when 2017 ended, a year that featured record-setting highs in world equities fueled by high liquidity, low interest rates, and low volatility.

With respect to the oil market, I believe that oil is currently fairly priced and reflects the fundamentals of supply & demand with the occasional and expected price bumps due to minor supply disruptions but cushioned by excess inventory, an estimated 111 million bbls over the 5-year OECD average.

However there are distinct dark clouds on the horizon that could trigger severe volatility in oil prices for which the market has not priced in. These are following challenges I’ve identified that OPEC may face in the near future:

OPEC June Meeting - Quota Agreement Exit Plan

Assuming that there are no disruptive events for the first 6 months of 2018, all eyes will be on the Saudis and Russians heading into the June OPEC meeting. OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to extend the quota agreement to December 2018. Oil producers which are exempt for production quotas include Libya, Nigeria and Iran. Additionally the Saudis accepted Russia’s request for a “reassessment” of the market at the June meeting.

This petro-coalition of 14 OPEC members and 10 non-OPEC members represent 60% of the world’s oil production. It’s a temporary and rather fragile agreement because of competing and conflicting interests bound only by the mutually beneficial objective to prevent an oil price collapse. This agreement has been impressively successful because of their high compliance rate among many parties since the agreement was initially established versus compliance difficulties among OPEC-only members for far short periods.

For this petro-coalition, particularly OPEC, it was politically prudent to extend the quota agreement to December 2018 and not modify or terminate the agreement in November 2017 for the purposes of avoiding a price shock. The consideration for an “exit plan” was a clever pre-loaded statement for “renegotiation.” This arrangement is in the coalition’s best interests as a plausible mechanism for a potential exit strategy from the original quota terms & conditions, not necessarily termination of the agreement altogether. In other worlds the exit plan may allow for a progressive disengagement of the current agreement and a basis for the formulation of a more broadly defined and flexible one beyond 2018.

Venezuela - Sudden Production Outage

Officially oil markets are relatively sanguine as we begin 2018. So the proverbial question is: what probably keeps OPEC members up at night? Venezuela - the rhino. The Chinese use this animal totem as representative of neglected dangers that everyone knows about but for some reason no one wants to deal with it with respect to their growing debt.

One event that’s more insidious, unpredictable, and sudden than a governmental leadership change as discussed in my SA article 29 December 2017 Venezuela Oil Spike With Imminent Leadership Change is a disruption in their dwindling oil production. Whether Maduro clings to power or the military initiates an internal coup, whatever the leadership, oil production could suffer a catastrophic disruption.

In fact they’re one major disruption from causing market pandemonium. Political and debt issues manage to muddle along. However an abrupt drop-off in their already rapidly decelerating oil production would stun the markets.

Many oil facility have sensors that warn of any impending safety issues. At some oil facilities in Venezuela, these sensors are inoperable because of a lack of hard currency for maintenance and replacement parts. This means that an outage is a spark away. Think of a vehicle whose sensors aren’t functioning to provide a warning while the engine is low on lubricants that can suddenly seize despite having plenty of fuel in the tank.

PDVSA’s inexperienced personnel has almost no experience in crisis management because PDVSA was gutted of their highly experienced technical and managerial expertise under the late Chavez and Maduro. Even if hard currency were available, PDVSA lacks the technical expertise to fix the problem.

It such a disruption should occur, US shale oil production would be a first petro-responder with their almost immediate ramp up time while other oil producing countries would take several weeks. This is OPEC’s worst nightmare because US shale oil’s ability to ramp up production rapidly would enable them to capture additional market share at significantly higher prices for several weeks, perhaps months.

US shale oil firms will delight their investors who for months have been highly disgruntled about continuing low return on investments despite management’s priority of robust production over cost control as comprehensively articulated in the Wall Street Journal article 7 December 2017, Wall Street Tells Frackers to Stop Tallying Barrels, Focus on Profits. According to the article Anadarko Petroleum (APC NYSE) and Continental Resources Inc. (CLR NYSE) have initiated cost controls, though not necessarily to the complete satisfaction of shareholders, and Devon Energy Corp. (DVN NYSE) and Apache Corporation (APA NYSE) are still trying to placate shareholder wrath.

Many of the oil producing countries are already producing near or at capacity. For example, according to Saudi officials, they have an available spare capacity of 2 million b/d however the quality of this additional oil is questionable. Russia is at the limit for providing oil from their brown fields and the reliability of Libyan and Nigerian oil is difficult to forecast because both are vulnerable to unpredictable militant interventions and other operational challenges.

Here are two critical issues when accessing spare capacity:

Firstly, there’s the difference between the spare capacity quantity claims and the quantity, quality and duration of what they can actually produce.

Secondly, every oil producer worldwide has their unique technical, operational and logistical systems, and associated constraints from ramping up to the duration of higher production to shipment. In others words a highly efficient and precise system already near or at capacity must absorb elevated pressures.

With heightening risks there might be an emergency OPEC meeting well before the scheduled June meeting. Such a production disruption or even outage would compel OPEC to initiate an immediate exit plan, perhaps to scuttle the production quota, and open the spigots, because trying to divvy Venezuela production shortfall equitably between 24 parties will be impossible. Already several OPEC and non-OPEC countries are clamoring for such an exit plan without a Venezuelan crisis.

This response can calm the markets somewhat. But after the initial oil price spike the this potential over-reaction, free-for-all production by every oil producer may result in a year-end oil glut and downward pressure on oil prices, exactly what the 24 OPEC and non-OPEC members have tried hard to avoid. What you may have in 2018 is an asymmetric Bell Curve for oil prices.

Saudi Arabia – Terrorist Attack

This is an extreme but possible outlier event. Already Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen have allegedly fired two missiles at Riyadh. But what if they instead targeted the oil facilities? This would result in a massive supply [and economic] disruption and trigger a geopolitical crisis pushing oil prices to near $100/bbl overnight. Worse yet, consider a concurrent crisis with the possibility of a Venezuelan free-fall in production and a subsequent terrorist attack on Saudi oil fields.

For intrepid, high-risk energy investors these scenarios represent those rare periods that provide investment opportunities for both bull and bears to profit on the wild vicissitudes of an unpredictable market on both oil the commodity and US shale oil firms that have been underperforming with respect to profits.

